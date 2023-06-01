Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Person Gets The Best Revenge On Their Bully By Ruining His Engagement 15 Years Later
34points
Social Issues1 hour ago

Person Gets The Best Revenge On Their Bully By Ruining His Engagement 15 Years Later

Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

For most people, thinking about their formative years brings up sweet nostalgia — making your first friends, getting your first kiss, sneaking out of class. It’s great stuff, of course, only if you can drown out the terrifying memories of being bullied and dreaming about all the possible ways you’re going to get back at him (it’s usually a boy, isn’t it).

However, those who didn’t skip ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ in the school curriculum, know well that revenge is like fine wine: the longer it takes, the better it tastes. Stumbling into his former tormentor’s engagement post on Facebook many years later, u/qwertydude1243 decided to do some ‘catfishing’ and see whether the bully will take the bait. And as with the best revenge stories, it would be a shame to spoil the juiciest parts, wouldn’t it?

More than a decade later after a school bully made his life a living nightmare, life served this person a chance to get back at his former tormentor

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Solen Feyissa (not the actual photo)

Image credits: qwertydude1243

People applauded the author for saving the bully’s ex-fiancée from a horrible human being

 

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I have absolutely no pity for bullies, so I totally love this little revenge plot.

I have absolutely no pity for bullies, so I totally love this little revenge plot.

2
2points
reply
POST
