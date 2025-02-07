Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Demi Moore Shares Heartfelt Update On Bruce Willis’ Battle With Dementia
Celebrities, News

Demi Moore Shares Heartfelt Update On Bruce Willis' Battle With Dementia

In an emotional interview, actress Demi Moore reflected on the heartbreak and struggle of Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia.

“We will always be a family, just in a different form,” the actress told Variety, stating that their bond has only grown stronger in the face of adversity, from marriage, divorce, and now the devastating effects of the illness.

Highlights
  • Demi Moore reflected on Bruce Willis' dementia and their evolving family bond in an interview with Variety.
  • Moore visits Willis weekly to support him and is a crucial member of their blended family.
  • According to the actress, Bruce Willis finds himself surrounded by love amidst his dementia struggle.

The actress spoke about the ever-evolving nature of their relationship, going from being lovers to husband and wife and then going through a divorce while still being friends and present for each other and their three daughters.

“Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment,” Moore shared.

    Demi Moore gave an emotional update about the health of ex-husband Bruce Willis, who has been battling with dementia

    Demi Moore and Bruce Willis smiling together at an event, highlighting a heartfelt moment amid his dementia battle.

    Image credits: Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty

    Moore has made it a commitment to visit Willis weekly and offer her support not only to the children she shares with the Die Hard star but also to his current wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughters.

    “For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love,” she stated.

    Demi Moore with family and dogs, sharing an update on Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia.

    Image credits: demimoore

    Moore and Willis’s love story began long before their separation in 2000. Married from 1989 to 2000, the couple built a family together, sharing daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

    Despite the dissolution of their marriage, Moore is quick to emphasize that their bond has only transformed with time.

    Demi Moore in a navy dress, sharing an update on Bruce Willis’ dementia.

    Image credits: demimoore

    “There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love,” she said.

    Despite the advancement of his dementia, Bruce Willis has found himself surrounded by love coming from both his past and his present, in the form of a family that remains firmly by his side.

    Moore is in the middle of a career renaissance, but that hasn’t stopped her from caring about the ones she loves

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

    Bruce Willis’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, revealed by his family in February 2023 following his retirement from acting, has added an unexpected layer of struggle that contrasted starkly with a storied life of cinematic triumphs.

    The illness has not only affected Willis’s cognition and communication but also reshaped the dynamics of his family.

    Demi Moore holding mushrooms in a kitchen, sharing an update on Bruce Willis' dementia battle.

    Image credits: demimoore

    “I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things,” Moore said, explaining how, in facing their challenges together, the group has found new avenues to show affection and appreciation for each other.

    Man in white shirt sitting with a woman in a white dress touching his face, surrounded by green plants.

    Image credits: demimoore

    While Moore’s focus remains on her family, her journey through this chapter of her life is intertwined with her ongoing career renaissance. 

    At 62 years old, she stands at the cusp of an extraordinary achievement—an Oscar win that would place her among a select group of older women who have defied Hollywood’s expectations.

    “There’s room for us, and that’s exciting,” the lead in The Substance said.

    Netizens felt inspired by Moore’s example, and congratulated her for the loving way in which she has remained in Willis’ life

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

    “My father always said that a divorce should end a marriage, not a family. He said children need to know that even though their parents’ marriage ended their family was and would always remain intact,” one user said.

    “They are united and supportive of each other through this awful time. They managed their divorce successfully and continued to enjoy a friendship afterwards, no spite or game playing,” another wrote. “Total respect in my eyes.”

    “I’ve had a crush on Bruce since I was 16 years old and saw him in ‘Moonlighting.’ It breaks my heart to see him falling apart like this. But it’s good to see his family loves and supports him,” one of the actor’s fans wrote.

    “That is so sweet,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who were moved by Moore’s example

    Tweet replying to news about Bruce Willis' dementia with a heartfelt message and a heart emoji.

    Image credits: BMcmeckan64588

    Tweet praising Demi Moore and Bruce Willis for kindness and care despite his dementia battle.

    Image credits: ruchi01lk

    Tweet expressing support for Bruce Willis' dementia battle.

    Image credits: lisa1280007

    Tweet replying to Fox News, showing support for Bruce Willis' dementia battle.

    Image credits: Liyani45Kira

    Tweet about true love and its value, related to Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia.

    Image credits: JohnAie54613936

    Tweet by Rudi about two soulmates, relevant to Bruce Willis' dementia battle update.

    Image credits: Rudi46772946

    A tweet expressing support for Bruce Willis during his battle with dementia.

    Image credits: Last_DayWithYou

    Tweet about Bruce Willis' dementia battle, expressing family unity and grace.

    Image credits: StageBaker

    Tweet reply saying "That is so sweet," related to Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia.

    Image credits: GraceTucke32400

    Social media comment questioning Demi Moore's updates on Bruce Willis' dementia.

    Image credits: anxietycucumbr

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Also on Bored Panda