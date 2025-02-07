Demi Moore Shares Heartfelt Update On Bruce Willis’ Battle With Dementia

ADVERTISEMENT

In an emotional interview, actress Demi Moore reflected on the heartbreak and struggle of Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia.

“We will always be a family, just in a different form,” the actress told Variety, stating that their bond has only grown stronger in the face of adversity, from marriage, divorce, and now the devastating effects of the illness.

Highlights Demi Moore reflected on Bruce Willis' dementia and their evolving family bond in an interview with Variety.

Moore visits Willis weekly to support him and is a crucial member of their blended family.

According to the actress, Bruce Willis finds himself surrounded by love amidst his dementia struggle.

The actress spoke about the ever-evolving nature of their relationship, going from being lovers to husband and wife and then going through a divorce while still being friends and present for each other and their three daughters.

“Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment,” Moore shared.

Demi Moore gave an emotional update about the health of ex-husband Bruce Willis, who has been battling with dementia

Image credits: Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty

Moore has made it a commitment to visit Willis weekly and offer her support not only to the children she shares with the Die Hard star but also to his current wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughters.

“For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love,” she stated.

Image credits: demimoore

Moore and Willis’s love story began long before their separation in 2000. Married from 1989 to 2000, the couple built a family together, sharing daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

Despite the dissolution of their marriage, Moore is quick to emphasize that their bond has only transformed with time.

Image credits: demimoore

“There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love,” she said.

Despite the advancement of his dementia, Bruce Willis has found himself surrounded by love coming from both his past and his present, in the form of a family that remains firmly by his side.

Moore is in the middle of a career renaissance, but that hasn’t stopped her from caring about the ones she loves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Bruce Willis’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, revealed by his family in February 2023 following his retirement from acting, has added an unexpected layer of struggle that contrasted starkly with a storied life of cinematic triumphs.

The illness has not only affected Willis’s cognition and communication but also reshaped the dynamics of his family.

Image credits: demimoore

“I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things,” Moore said, explaining how, in facing their challenges together, the group has found new avenues to show affection and appreciation for each other.

Image credits: demimoore

While Moore’s focus remains on her family, her journey through this chapter of her life is intertwined with her ongoing career renaissance.

At 62 years old, she stands at the cusp of an extraordinary achievement—an Oscar win that would place her among a select group of older women who have defied Hollywood’s expectations.

“There’s room for us, and that’s exciting,” the lead in The Substance said.

Netizens felt inspired by Moore’s example, and congratulated her for the loving way in which she has remained in Willis’ life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

“My father always said that a divorce should end a marriage, not a family. He said children need to know that even though their parents’ marriage ended their family was and would always remain intact,” one user said.

“They are united and supportive of each other through this awful time. They managed their divorce successfully and continued to enjoy a friendship afterwards, no spite or game playing,” another wrote. “Total respect in my eyes.”

“I’ve had a crush on Bruce since I was 16 years old and saw him in ‘Moonlighting.’ It breaks my heart to see him falling apart like this. But it’s good to see his family loves and supports him,” one of the actor’s fans wrote.

“That is so sweet,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who were moved by Moore’s example

