Who Is Demi Moore? Demi Moore is an American actress known for her enduring presence and transformative roles in Hollywood. She often brings a compelling blend of vulnerability and strength to her characters. Her breakout moment arrived with the 1990 romantic drama Ghost, which showcased her emotional depth and solidified her as a leading lady. The film became a major box office success, earning her critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. Moore then commanded unprecedented salaries, becoming the world’s highest-paid actress by 1995.

Full Name Demi Moore Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Scottish, Irish Education Fairfax High School Father Charles Foster Harmon Sr., Dan Guynes Mother Virginia King Siblings Morgan Guynes, Charles Harmon Jr., James Craig Harmon, Charlotte Harmon Eggar Kids Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis

Early Life and Education A challenging family life shaped Demetria Gene Guynes, who was born in Roswell, New Mexico. Her biological father left before her birth, and she was raised by her mother, Virginia King, and stepfather, Dan Guynes, who frequently moved the family. Moore later attended Fairfax High School in Los Angeles but ultimately left at age 16 to pursue acting. An early friendship with actress Nastassja Kinski reportedly inspired her decision to enter the field.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Demi Moore’s public life, including marriages to musician Freddy Moore, actor Bruce Willis, and actor Ashton Kutcher. Her marriage to Willis was a prominent Hollywood union, lasting from 1987 to 2000. Moore shares three daughters—Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, and Tallulah Belle Willis—with her former husband Bruce Willis. The two maintain a notably close co-parenting relationship and often support each other publicly.

Career Highlights Demi Moore established her acting career with a breakthrough performance in the 1990 film Ghost, which became a global phenomenon. Her emotional portrayal earned her widespread acclaim and secured her status as a bankable star in Hollywood. She also expanded her professional scope by becoming the highest-paid actress in film history, commanding a record $12.5 million for Striptease in 1996. This achievement positioned her as a pioneer for equal pay in the industry. Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, became a New York Times Best Seller in 2019, reflecting her candid approach to her personal journey. She recently received a Golden Globe Award for her role in the 2024 film The Substance.