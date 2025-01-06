Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"
Celebrities, News

“Rude” Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: “This Is Actually Sad”

Things turned really awkward for Kylie Jenner after she was seemingly ignored by award-winner Demi Moore this past Sunday.

The reality star and her boyfriend, Timotheé Chalamet, attended the 2025 Golden Globes this weekend, and it was clear from the beginning that Hollywood wasn’t Kylie’s crowd.

A video of the interaction has started to make its rounds on social media, and people can’t help commenting on Demi’s subtle dismissal of the 27-year-old.

Highlights
  • Demi Moore seemingly ignored Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes, resulting in an awkward interaction.
  • Fans pointed out how Kylie Jenner seemed very out of place among the Hollywood stars.
  • The Internet labeled the interaction as "cringe-worthy."
  • Demi Moore's won her first Golden Globes in her career, and her acceptance speech was heartfelt as she reflected on her acting journey.
    Kylie Jenner and Demi Moore's awkward interaction during the Golden Globes is turning heads

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    As Kylie mingled easily with other stars in the industry such as Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro — moments after she and her beau were seen kissing — Demi came over to their table after her huge win as "Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy prize" for her role in The Substance.

The other two actresses were completely absorbed in the conversation as the 62-year-old embraced Elle affectionately.

    The other two actresses were completely absorbed in the conversation as the 62-year-old embraced Elle affectionately.

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty Images

    While Kylie appeared to try to join in, yelling “Congrats!” the Golden Globe winner only briefly glanced her way to offer her thanks before skipping over and chatting with her boyfriend Timothée instead.

    It’s a somewhat cringe-worthy moment, made even more difficult to watch after Kylie’s Halloween recreation of the actress’s iconic glittery, black bikini look from Striptease.

    And commenters, unsurprisingly, loved the drama.

    Demi completely skipped over the reality star before accepting congratulations from Timothée Chalamet

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    Image credits: goldenglobes

    “Kylie getting ignored makes me want to watch the Golden Globes,” one fan laughed.

    Another wrote, “Did we just witness a kylie snubb?” as someone echoed, “Kylie trying so hard to be a part of it haha.”

    “That Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner interaction was difficult to watch. 😭” penned a fourth.

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    Image credits: goldenglobes

    One user noted how out-of-place the reality star was the entire night, writing, “I feel so bad for Kylie 😭everyone there seems like they have zero interest in having a conversation with her lol.”

    But while Demi is certainly making headlines, it isn’t at all due to her interaction with Kylie.

    Fans labeled the clip as something "difficult to watch"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    Image credits: goldenglobes

    @goldenglobes Spotted 👀 Demi Moore celebrating her win at the #GoldenGlobes ♬ original sound – Golden Globes

    The Ghost actress made history last night as she picked up her first Golden Globe award ever and took to the stage to make a truly heartwarming speech.

    “I really wasn’t expecting that. I’m just in shock right now,” she began, as reported by CNN. “I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor and I’m just so humbled and so grateful.”

    She admitted that, for a while, she thought winning an award was simply a luxury she wasn’t “allowed to have,” especially after a particular exchange with a movie producer around 30 years ago, who called her a “popcorn actress.”

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    “Maybe I was complete, maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do,” she explained, referring to her past mindset.

    “[Then], I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you’re not done.”

    And indeed, she wasn’t.

    Demi's acceptance speech touched on her journey as an actress and the importance of The Substance's timing

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    Image credits: dailymediastar

    @goldenglobes Spotted 👀 Demi Moore celebrating her win at the #GoldenGlobes ♬ original sound – Golden Globes

    The sci-fi film may have come at a “low point” in Demi’s life, but it seemed like it was exactly what she needed to embrace the importance of self-love.

    “I’ll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting,” she concluded. “In those moments, when we don’t think we’re smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just not enough: I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.’”

    Fans found Demi Moore's subtle dismissal of Kylie Jenner to be hilarious

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    "Rude" Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: "This Is Actually Sad"

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
