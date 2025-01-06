“Rude” Demi Moore Awkwardly Ignores Kylie Jenner After Golden Globes Win: “This Is Actually Sad”

ADVERTISEMENT

Things turned really awkward for Kylie Jenner after she was seemingly ignored by award-winner Demi Moore this past Sunday.

The reality star and her boyfriend, Timotheé Chalamet, attended the 2025 Golden Globes this weekend, and it was clear from the beginning that Hollywood wasn’t Kylie’s crowd.

A video of the interaction has started to make its rounds on social media, and people can’t help commenting on Demi’s subtle dismissal of the 27-year-old.

Demi Moore seemingly ignored Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes, resulting in an awkward interaction.

Fans pointed out how Kylie Jenner seemed very out of place among the Hollywood stars.

The Internet labeled the interaction as "cringe-worthy."

Demi Moore's won her first Golden Globes in her career, and her acceptance speech was heartfelt as she reflected on her acting journey.

Kylie Jenner and Demi Moore’s awkward interaction during the Golden Globes is turning heads

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As Kylie mingled easily with other stars in the industry such as Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro — moments after she and her beau were seen kissing — Demi came over to their table after her huge win as “Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy prize” for her role in The Substance.

The other two actresses were completely absorbed in the conversation as the 62-year-old embraced Elle affectionately.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty Images

While Kylie appeared to try to join in, yelling “Congrats!” the Golden Globe winner only briefly glanced her way to offer her thanks before skipping over and chatting with her boyfriend Timothée instead.

It’s a somewhat cringe-worthy moment, made even more difficult to watch after Kylie’s Halloween recreation of the actress’s iconic glittery, black bikini look from Striptease.

And commenters, unsurprisingly, loved the drama.

Demi completely skipped over the reality star before accepting congratulations from Timothée Chalamet

Image credits: goldenglobes

“Kylie getting ignored makes me want to watch the Golden Globes,” one fan laughed.

Another wrote, “Did we just witness a kylie snubb?” as someone echoed, “Kylie trying so hard to be a part of it haha.”

“That Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner interaction was difficult to watch. 😭” penned a fourth.

Image credits: goldenglobes

One user noted how out-of-place the reality star was the entire night, writing, “I feel so bad for Kylie 😭everyone there seems like they have zero interest in having a conversation with her lol.”

But while Demi is certainly making headlines, it isn’t at all due to her interaction with Kylie.

Fans labeled the clip as something “difficult to watch”

Image credits: goldenglobes

The Ghost actress made history last night as she picked up her first Golden Globe award ever and took to the stage to make a truly heartwarming speech.

“I really wasn’t expecting that. I’m just in shock right now,” she began, as reported by CNN. “I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor and I’m just so humbled and so grateful.”

She admitted that, for a while, she thought winning an award was simply a luxury she wasn’t “allowed to have,” especially after a particular exchange with a movie producer around 30 years ago, who called her a “popcorn actress.”

Image credits: Golden Globes

“Maybe I was complete, maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do,” she explained, referring to her past mindset.

“[Then], I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you’re not done.”

And indeed, she wasn’t.

Demi’s acceptance speech touched on her journey as an actress and the importance of The Substance‘s timing

Image credits: dailymediastar

The sci-fi film may have come at a “low point” in Demi’s life, but it seemed like it was exactly what she needed to embrace the importance of self-love.

“I’ll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting,” she concluded. “In those moments, when we don’t think we’re smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just not enough: I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.’”

Fans found Demi Moore’s subtle dismissal of Kylie Jenner to be hilarious

