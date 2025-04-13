Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Ridiculous”: Nearly 300 Delta Passengers Spend Night On Tarmac After Flights Rerouted By Storms
News, US

“Ridiculous”: Nearly 300 Delta Passengers Spend Night On Tarmac After Flights Rerouted By Storms

Nearly 300 Delta passengers found themselves stranded overnight on the tarmac after their planes were rerouted from their original Mexico-Atlanta flight due to bad weather.

The ordeal began Thursday evening (April 10) when two separate Delta flights—one from Mexico City and another from Cabo San Lucas—were diverted from their intended destination, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, due to severe storms. 

Highlights
  • Nearly 300 Delta passengers spent the night on the tarmac due to severe weather rerouting flights.
  • Passengers couldn't deplane overnight due to customs issue.
  • By mid-morning, new flights were arranged from Montgomery to Atlanta.

With fuel running low, both aircraft were forced to land at Montgomery Regional Airport. Not being an international port of entry meant passengers were legally prohibited from deplaning and had to remain inside the aircraft until sunrise.

“We couldn’t even get off the plane,” one frustrated passenger said.

    300 Delta passengers had to spend the night on the tarmac after their planes were rerouted due to severe weather

    Delta plane at airport tarmac after rerouting due to storms, highlighting passenger delays.

    Image credits: Miguel Ángel Sanz / Unsplash

    What was supposed to be a 3.5-hour journey stretched into nearly 20 hours and was made more uncomfortable by the airline’s alleged mismanagement of the situation.

    “Bad weather is understandable. But it felt like there was no plan. No communication. Just one problem after another,” passenger Alex Alvarez said in an interview.

    Passengers inside Delta airplane, seated and standing, during a tarmac delay caused by storms.

    Image credits: NBC News

    After landing, customs agents were reportedly unavailable, and flight crews hit their federally mandated duty limits, which meant travelers were left stuck inside the planes without any clear resolution.

    Eventually, after hours of being confined to their seats, the passengers were finally allowed off the planes around 5 am local time on Friday (April 11). However, they still couldn’t leave the area due to the aforementioned lack of customs agents.

    “So we ended up in Montgomery, which is not an international airport. I guess the law is that if there are no customs at the airport, you are literally stuck on that airplane. So, I just learned that today,” said passenger Lauren Forbes to local media.

    Delta Airlines issued an apology and admitted to having fallen short of its customer care standards

    Delta passengers stuck overnight in airport terminal after flights rerouted by storm.

    Image credits: NBC News

    According to passengers, Delta offered snacks and sandwiches to waiting passengers, but only after an extended delay. Passengers also reported being unable to properly sleep due to constant announcements by the airline.

    Delta passengers stand in a crowded airport terminal after flight delays caused by storms.

    Image credits: 11Alive

    “We had pretzels over and over again. I did take a nap—it wasn’t comfortable,” another passenger said.

    “People would sleep, but then you were woken up by the announcements, and there was a point where people just said, ‘you know, don’t make the announcement if it’s going to be a lie,’” Forbes recounted.

    Delta passengers stranded on tarmac, handling luggage after flights rerouted by storms.

    Image credits: 11Alive

    Political commentator Mike Gallaher, who was a passenger on the flight, posted pictures of the uncomfortable incident and updated his followers throughout the night.

    “Total chaos at the airport. Five gate agents overwhelmed. No one here at the Montgomery Airport knows what to do,” he wrote on X.

    “In all the years I’ve flown, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

    Passengers walk on tarmac near Delta jet after storm reroutes flights.

    Image credits: 11Alive

    A Delta spokesperson issued a statement apologizing for the experience, saying, “We fell short of how we aspire to serve and care for our customers amid thunderstorms in the Southeast US Thursday evening.”

    By mid-morning, new flights were being arranged to take the passengers from Montgomery to Atlanta.

    The incident comes almost two months after a Delta Airlines plane ended upside down on a runway after an emergency landing at a Toronto airport, injuring 8 passengers in the process.

    “Safe and sound.” Netizens sympathized with the passengers, expressing relief for their safety

    Passengers disembark Delta flight after spending night on tarmac due to storm rerouting.

    Facebook comment about Delta passengers spending night on tarmac after storms.

    Delta passengers discuss tarmac ordeal due to storms; flight attendant explains safety and pay concerns.

    Comment criticizing Delta after storm reroutes disrupt passenger flights.

    Text from Denise Hazlett discussing fear of being stuck on tarmac, advising to carry water and food during flights.

    Comment on Delta passengers spending night on tarmac due to storm rerouting, highlighting safety concerns.

    Text graphic showing a comment about passengers spending the night on the tarmac after Delta flights were rerouted.

    Social media comment on Delta passengers spending night on tarmac due to storm rerouting.

    Comment criticizing Delta for passengers spending night on tarmac due to storm reroute.

    Text message from Maggie May about intense storm and lightning Thursday night.

    Comment praising Delta pilots for prioritizing passenger safety during storm delays.

    Text from Ben Pennell about Delta passengers stuck on tarmac for 15 hours before a trip to Atlanta.

    Maria Pisani's comment criticizing Delta after passengers stranded overnight due to flight issues.

    Comment praising Delta for safety decisions during storm rerouting.

    People Also Ask

    • How many storms have there been in the US in 2025?

      Between January 1 and April 7, there were 461 reported tornadoes and 25 related casualties, as per the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

