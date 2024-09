ADVERTISEMENT

Terror ensued as two Delta Airlines planes collided on a runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the United States. Affecting a combined 277 passengers between the two vehicles.

The incident occurred around 10 am on Tuesday (August 10) when flight DL295, an Airbus A350, clipped the tail of a smaller regional jet, as it was preparing for takeoff.

As the larger jet, weighing at 239,000 pounds, crashed into the much smaller Endeavor Air Bombardier CRJ-900, the former sustained damage to its wingtip, while the latter had its entire tail severed.

Dramatic photos captured in the aftermath show the smaller plane’s tail bent at almost 90-degree angle. Aboard the Endeavor Bombardier were 56 passengers, while the Airbus carried 221. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta

Jason Adams, a meteorologist from Tampa who was aboard the smaller plane at the moment of impact, posted his reaction on X.

“Well that was terrifying,’ he wrote. “Taxiing out for the flight from Atlanta to Louisiana and another plane appears to have clipped the back of our plane.”

Image credits: Talbot Cox

Adams went on to recount the deafening sounds he experienced as the Airbus rammed into the Bombardier. “’Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs,” he said, and assured his readers that he and the rest of the passengers were fine. “No fire or smoke. Awaiting instructions.”

Image credits: A Fly Guy’s Crew Lounge

Delta Airlines gave an official statement shortly confirming that no passengers were harmed, and that they were being transported back to the terminal to be rebooked on alternate flights.

“There have been no reported injuries at this time and customers are being transported back to the terminal where they will be re-accommodated on alternate flights,” the statement read.

Image credits: Stacey Thibodeaux

The carrier also stated to be collaborating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other relevant authorities to handle next steps, saying that no additional operational adjustments are being made while investigations are underway.

Atlanta Airport, on the other hand, reassured its customers that the incident won’t disrupt their flights or their schedule.

“’The second aircraft taxied under its own power to a concourse where passengers will deplane at their gate. There is minimal impact to airport operations,” their statement read.

Exclusive video of the Delta Airbus A350 and the DeltA CRJ-900 after they collided this morning during taxi in Atlanta#a350 #Delta #deltaairlines #aviation pic.twitter.com/WeNR9az28X — A Fly Guy’s Crew Lounge (@AFlyGuyTravels) September 10, 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also confirmed to be investigating the event.

“While Delta Air Lines Flight 295 was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526. The Delta Airbus A350 was headed to Tokyo. The Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900 was headed to Lafayette, Louisiana,” the FAA statement said, explaining the incident in further detail.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International was the busiest airport in terms of passenger volume in 2023, and is expected to keep that title as the Airports Council International rankings expect it to serve close to 110 million passengers this year.