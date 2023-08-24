Dog Owner Desperately Pleads To Help Find Her Dog After She Went Missing At The Airport

Traveling is usually one of the best experiences in one’s life – getting to see other countries, explore the unknown and enjoy delicious new food. Traveling is best done with your best friends. That’s why a lot of people choose to travel with their four-legged companions – they never complain about choice of entertainment, funky outfits and are just happy to walk the new streets and smell new smells with their owners. Unfortunately, traveling can be challenging, especially by planes. A lot of airlines still don’t allow pets in the cabin and poor souls are forced to travel in cargo which is a scary experience for both the animal and the owner. They can get hurt or misplaced – the later happened to Paula and her beloved pooch Maia.

Paula and Maia were traveling to Dominican Republic to California on what was supposed to be an epic journey

Image credits: prcrod

Do you know those sad eyes your beloved pet gives you when you leave for five to get some milk? It breaks everyone’s hearts. Being away from our dogs is difficult – are they okay? Are they healthy? Are they sad and scared? Now imagine having to place your baby in cargo hold for a long flight and having the airlines to misplace them? That’s the worst nightmare of any animal lover.

Paula Rodriguez and her dear Maia are not just best friends – Paula considers Maia her baby. Paula rescued her from the streets when she was just a month-old puppy and they’ve been inseparable ever since. That’s why she decided to take Maia with her on a journey from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to San Francisco, California. What was supposed to be a great journey for them both turned into the worst experience ever when they arrived to Atlanta. At the customs process, authorities informed Paula that she did not meet the entry requirements for the United States.

“They told me very kindly, ‘We’re so sorry but you don’t meet the requirements to enter the U.S., you’ve been denied entry, and you need to be sent back home to Santo Domingo,’” Paula shared in an interview. “They told me, ‘You’re going to have to sleep in a detention center and your dog can’t come with you’” the worst words a stressed owner could hear.

Image credits: pcrod

Image credits: pcrod

After a long and stressful night, Paula was prepared to board her flight back to Dominican Republic on a Saturday morning. Much to her distress, her dog wasn’t there and the airlines didn’t have any answers.

“I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t get on this plane, I don’t know where my dog is,’” Paula complained rightfully so.“I was crying, I had panic attacks on the plane, I had to get on the plane because the U.S. Border Control told me, ‘Hey, we can’t have you here by law in this airport for more than 24 hours’”. In tears and without her baby, Paula boarded the plane, hoping for answers.

As soon as she landed in Dominican Republic, she started making calls only to hear that Delta still doesn’t have any updates on Maia’s whereabouts. Paula wasn’t going to give up so she started posting online with a hashtag /whereismaia.

On Monday, she finally heard back from a Delta representative in the Dominican. “He tells me, ‘Your dog, she broke out her kennel, and she has been missing since Saturday,’”. Paula was gripped by fear and worry about her dear Maia. “After that, Delta hasn’t called me once or emailed me about the whereabouts of my dog” she shared airlines indifferent treatment of her.

Unfortunately, Paula was denied entry and had to spend the night in detention center – without her dog

Image credits: prcord

The worst thing is not knowing and wondering how your beloved pet is doing. Paula shared her worried “She’s been missing for more than 72 hours in the biggest airport in the United States. Without food, without water, she must be scared”. Any human would be terrified in that situation let alone a small dog who is hungry and misses her owner.

Maia is loved and cherished, and Paula is not giving up until she finds her. Every day she browses the internet for any clues, asking people to help and spread the awareness of Maia missing. People all over the world flocking to her comments, offering words of support. Hopefully, her social media plea will help them to reunite.

Andrew Gobeil, senior director of communications for Atlanta Airport said that the operations teams conduct runaway and airfield inspections everyday. “At this time they have not encountered the dog, but will continue to remain vigilant should she appear. If she is seen, ATL’s staff will attempt to capture her and return her to the airline and her owner.” Hopefully, that will happen very soon.

Next morning when she was about to board the plane, Delta informed her that the dog is missing

Image credits: pcrod

As soon as she landed, she started making calls, looking for Maia. Delta told her she broke out of the kennel and is missing

Image credits: pcrod

Paula posted social media plea, hoping to be reunited with her beloved dog

Image credits: prcord

This heart-breaking incident highlights the troubles pet owners face when traveling with them. Perhaps, this will be a strong push toward changing airline policies and allow pets travel in the cabin with their owners who could ensure their safety and comfort?

Paula’s determination to find Maia shows deep bond humans and animals share – they not just furry creatures, they are family who mean the world to their owners. We hope that very soon we will be providing you with a happy update of Maia and Paula reunited. In the meantime, keep them in your thoughts.

