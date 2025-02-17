Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Terrifying Footage Shows Delta Airlines Plane Flipped Upside Down After Crash Landing
News, World

Terrifying Footage Shows Delta Airlines Plane Flipped Upside Down After Crash Landing

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple people were reportedly injured after a Delta Air Lines plane overturned during a crash-landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport today (February 17).

Delta Flight 4819, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, had departed from Minneapolis at 11:47 am before the accident occurred at around 2:45 pm.

Emergency crews quickly responded to the scene, confirming that all 80 passengers and crew members had been accounted for.

Highlights
  • Delta flight overturns after crash-landing at Toronto airport; 8 injured.
  • The plane departed from Minneapolis; overturned due to unclear causes.
  • All 80 passengers accounted for; no casualties reported.
  • Toronto airport closed temporarily after the incident.

However, at least eight people were reported injured, with the gravity of their injuries remaining unclear.

RELATED:

    Delta Airlines Plane flips upside down on runway after emergency landing at a Toronto airport

    Delta Airlines plane mid-flight, clear sky in the background.

    Image credits: Jeffry S.S./Pexels (Not the actual photo

    Dramatic photos and videos show the aircraft flipped “upside down,” resting on its back in a snow-covered area of the airport.

    The incident followed a weekend of heavy winter storms, complicating runway conditions by dumping nearly nine inches of snow.

    Delta Airlines plane flipped upside down post-crash landing, emergency vehicles present.

    Image credits: ABCNewsLive

    The cause of the crash remains undetermined as authorities are investigating the incident.

    “Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” the airport wrote on X.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

    Delta Airlines plane flipped upside down on snowy ground after crash landing, passengers and crew nearby.

    Image credits: ErrolWebber

    The airport announced they have shut down all arrivals and departures. Paramedics quickly arrived at the scene and were able to treat the eight passengers who were injured in the crash.

    Delta Airlines plane upside down after crash landing on icy terrain, surrounded by rescue personnel.

    Image credits: ErrolWebber

    “It is my understanding that most of the passengers are out and unharmed but we’re still trying to make sure so we’re still on scene investigating,” Constable Sarah Patten of the Peel Regional Police in Ontario told Reuters.

    Delta Airlines plane upside down on snowy runway after crash landing, with people nearby.

    Image credits: HexdlineNews

    According to ABC News, the Toronto Airport will remain closed until “at least 4:30 pm.”

    Netizens reacted with concern as the crash follows two tragic airplane incidents in the United States

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Delta Airlines plane upside down after crash landing, surrounded by snow and emergency vehicles.

    Image credits: ErrolWebber

    This incident follows two recent aviation tragedies in the US—a crash involving an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter on January 29, and another involving a medical jet in Pennsylvania just days later.

    Together, these incidents have spurred renewed scrutiny of industry safety standards, although the Delta flight at Toronto Pearson appears to involve a distinct set of circumstances.

    “All of these crashes and mishaps in such a short period of time are not normal,” one reader stated.

    “That’s terrifying! I was on a flight last week and I couldn’t even imagine going through something like that,” another shared.

    “Super windy here in Toronto today. Have lived near Pearson airport most of my life and have never seen anything like this before.”

    “Huge relief.” Despite the shocking nature of the images, netizens were glad to know all 80 passengers were safe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Delta Airlines crash landing; user remarks on avoiding flying for a while.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: foxtailcharms

    Tweet reacting to Delta Airlines crash landing, expressing relief everyone is safe.

    Image credits: WajidAli5062

    Tweet questioning current events, responding to news about a Delta Airlines crash landing.

    Image credits: buffys

    Tweet discussing a plane flipped upside down after crash landing.

    Image credits: iamrahisii

    Tweet reaction to Delta Airlines crash landing rescue efforts.

    Image credits: IngridDiazactor

    Adrian Dash tweets advice about traveling to other cities or countries.

    Image credits: Dashadrian2

    Tweet discussing airline safety and weather impact, related to a Delta Airlines crash landing incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jhondrl

    Tweet from user HBA asking, "What is going on" about a plane's crash landing.

    Image credits: HBAcrypto

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    4

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If president musk hasn't taken down the data yet, you can see safety records for airlines. Delta is abysmal. Lots of compression stalls in particular, which can cause the blackening around the engine as seen in the video. At least the Canadians are investigating, more chance of honest reporting.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, musk and vance trade off the duty of groom of the stool. The mad orange is still the guy with the pen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rajkay avatar
    Raj Kay
    Raj Kay
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live near Toronto and the weather conditions here are pretty terrible right now. I would say this is probably weather related. Probably ran off the runway and clipped a snow bank or something.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If president musk hasn't taken down the data yet, you can see safety records for airlines. Delta is abysmal. Lots of compression stalls in particular, which can cause the blackening around the engine as seen in the video. At least the Canadians are investigating, more chance of honest reporting.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, musk and vance trade off the duty of groom of the stool. The mad orange is still the guy with the pen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rajkay avatar
    Raj Kay
    Raj Kay
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live near Toronto and the weather conditions here are pretty terrible right now. I would say this is probably weather related. Probably ran off the runway and clipped a snow bank or something.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda