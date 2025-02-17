Terrifying Footage Shows Delta Airlines Plane Flipped Upside Down After Crash Landing

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple people were reportedly injured after a Delta Air Lines plane overturned during a crash-landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport today (February 17).

Delta Flight 4819, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, had departed from Minneapolis at 11:47 am before the accident occurred at around 2:45 pm.

Emergency crews quickly responded to the scene, confirming that all 80 passengers and crew members had been accounted for.

However, at least eight people were reported injured, with the gravity of their injuries remaining unclear.

Delta Airlines Plane flips upside down on runway after emergency landing at a Toronto airport

Dramatic photos and videos show the aircraft flipped “upside down,” resting on its back in a snow-covered area of the airport.

The incident followed a weekend of heavy winter storms, complicating runway conditions by dumping nearly nine inches of snow.

The cause of the crash remains undetermined as authorities are investigating the incident.

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” the airport wrote on X.

“Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

The airport announced they have shut down all arrivals and departures. Paramedics quickly arrived at the scene and were able to treat the eight passengers who were injured in the crash.

“It is my understanding that most of the passengers are out and unharmed but we’re still trying to make sure so we’re still on scene investigating,” Constable Sarah Patten of the Peel Regional Police in Ontario told Reuters.

According to ABC News, the Toronto Airport will remain closed until “at least 4:30 pm.”

Netizens reacted with concern as the crash follows two tragic airplane incidents in the United States

This incident follows two recent aviation tragedies in the US—a crash involving an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter on January 29, and another involving a medical jet in Pennsylvania just days later.

Together, these incidents have spurred renewed scrutiny of industry safety standards, although the Delta flight at Toronto Pearson appears to involve a distinct set of circumstances.

Video of Delta plane that crash-landed and flipped at airport in Toronto. Passengers were seen exiting safely and no casualties have been reported at this time.

pic.twitter.com/9WtVX1Mwdo — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 17, 2025

“All of these crashes and mishaps in such a short period of time are not normal,” one reader stated.

“That’s terrifying! I was on a flight last week and I couldn’t even imagine going through something like that,” another shared.

“Super windy here in Toronto today. Have lived near Pearson airport most of my life and have never seen anything like this before.”

“Huge relief.” Despite the shocking nature of the images, netizens were glad to know all 80 passengers were safe

