There’s little doubt of the fact that the Golden Globes red carpet has become a showcase for high fashion, with high stakes motivating the industry’s best designers to come up with ambitious—and sometimes disastrous—outfits for the stars.

The night’s floral theme allowed for an extra level of creativity and color not commonly seen at awards shows, which gave designers extra room to experiment with shapes and shades…for better or for worse.

From awkwardly tailored suits to misguided, statement-making fashion risks that unfortunately fell flat with audiences, here’s a comprehensive list of the worst outfits according to fans of the show.

“At some point, shouldn’t you be like, ‘No way I’m wearing that’?” one viewer asked.