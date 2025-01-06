23 Worst Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 Golden Globes, Featuring Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo
There’s little doubt of the fact that the Golden Globes red carpet has become a showcase for high fashion, with high stakes motivating the industry’s best designers to come up with ambitious—and sometimes disastrous—outfits for the stars.
The night’s floral theme allowed for an extra level of creativity and color not commonly seen at awards shows, which gave designers extra room to experiment with shapes and shades…for better or for worse.
From awkwardly tailored suits to misguided, statement-making fashion risks that unfortunately fell flat with audiences, here’s a comprehensive list of the worst outfits according to fans of the show.
“At some point, shouldn’t you be like, ‘No way I’m wearing that’?” one viewer asked.
Cynthia Erivo
Naomi Watts
Watts donned one of the most peculiar dresses of the night, with an understated and elegant black-velvet, strapless dress inexplicably ending in what some described as a “mushroom-shaped" pink segment at the knees.
The bottom might be unfortunate but at least the rest fits and she looks beautiful in it regardless
Ariana Grande
Grande wore a modest, cream-colored skirt coupled with long white gloves. According to some viewers, who likened it to a “sleeping bag” due to its somewhat uniform shape, the outfit did the actress no favors.
Ayo Edebiri
Some congratulated Edebiri for “channeling” Julia Roberts’ iconic 1990 Golden Globes' look by wearing an oversized gray business suit from Loewe.
On the other hard, others felt she didn’t pull off the look with the same effortlessness as the Pretty Woman star did all those years ago.
Kerry Washington
Some viewers slammed the actress and producer for wrapping herself in a bright pink fabric, saying the outfit lacked cohesion and looked “improvised.”
Leonie Benesch
Benesch’s Chanel dress left some viewers disappointed, as they felt the dress took away from the German actress’ figure.
Eddie Redmayne
Redmayne wore a two-piece suit with a striking black-and-white checkerboard pattern that elicited mixed reactions from the audience.
Gia Coppola
The filmmaker’s Valentino dress was labeled as “ill fitting” by some outlets who believed it to be too simple for the occasion.
Lisa Ann Walter
One of the audience's favorite dresses was nevertheless criticized for seemingly evoking mermaid imagery instead of the floral theme of this year's red carpet.
Nikki Glaser
The stand-up comedian wore a glamorous satin, champagne-colored, strapless dress coupled with a corset and a flowing skirt decorated with a single flower of the same fabric.
While many viewers praised the dress for its intricate design and beautiful color, others couldn’t get past what seemed like nipple-shaped details on the outfit’s top.
Andrew Scott
Scott’s choice to wear a unitone cyan three-piece-suit put off viewers who joked that he looked as if had dipped his clothes into a bucket of paint before attending the event.
Elle Fanning
Fanning’s fans were disappointed by her dress, mainly because they felt the leopard-patterned bodice she wore ruined what would’ve otherwise been a gorgeous light-gold dress.
Glenn Close
The three-time Golden Globe winner wore a long-sleeve, black velvet dress with black gloves and heels.
The outfit featured French words stitched in a manuscript style, with the “scribbles” getting more erratic around the gown’s midsection.
Heather McMahan
While viewers praised the comedian’s outfit for its light purple color and flowing cape, others were put off by the details around the dress’ waist, with frills they found reminiscent of “loose skin.”
Keri Russell
The actress—once known for her bright, curly hair—strode the red carpet wearing her hair short and dark, coupled with a wide-shouldered, white coat for a decidedly “androgynous” look.
Jeremy Strong
The Succession star wore a teal velour suit paired with a white turtle neck, a bucket hat, and oversized, orange-colored sunglasses.
Viewers felt the outfit was out of place for an event like the Golden Globes, feeling the actor stood out but not in a good way.
Keltie Knight
The TV host and podcaster wore a semi-translucent dress with a flannel-like metallic pattern. Fans likened the outfit’s shape to a “lamp.”
Melissa McCarthy
The actress embraced the event’s floral theme in full force by wearing a hot pink jumpsuit decorated with a dramatic, oversized ruffled cape that some netizens likened to a “cotton candy.”
Ali Wong
The stand-up comedian wore a red gown with a feathered texture that some viewers considered too distracting, wishing she would’ve worn a more conventional dress of the same color instead.
Ari Graynor
The actress wore a confusing black velvet dress with dramatic shoulder pads and a straight skirt.
The outfit’s midsection was divided into strings, allowing her midriff to be seen, and the skirt had an extra piece of fabric attached to it that flowed into the floor.
Maya Erskine
Some outlets labeled the dress as being “too casual,” but others praised it for perfectly adhering to the night’s floral theme.
Miley Cyrus
The singer wore a floor-length, form-fitting black gown with a crisscross pattern across her chest.
She completed the look by confusingly wearing sunglasses at night, with some users accusing her of phoning her outfit in.
Timothée Chalamet
Chalamet wore a simple and elegant black suit that substituted a tie with a metallic-blue scarf around the neck. Some viewers, however, felt he would’ve looked better with a proper tie instead.
If the dresses I wear everyday are going to be scrutinized by people all over the world as too simple , too wierd, too complex etc , I would end up making horrible choices too. Most of the dresses here looks fine to me .
