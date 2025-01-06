ADVERTISEMENT

There’s little doubt of the fact that the Golden Globes red carpet has become a showcase for high fashion, with high stakes motivating the industry’s best designers to come up with ambitious—and sometimes disastrous—outfits for the stars.

The night’s floral theme allowed for an extra level of creativity and color not commonly seen at awards shows, which gave designers extra room to experiment with shapes and shades…for better or for worse.

From awkwardly tailored suits to misguided, statement-making fashion risks that unfortunately fell flat with audiences, here’s a comprehensive list of the worst outfits according to fans of the show.

“At some point, shouldn’t you be like, ‘No way I’m wearing that’?” one viewer asked.

#1

Cynthia Erivo

The Wicked star appeared on the red carpet wearing an extravagant black dress with a white flower pattern. 

Viewers, however, couldn't get past the strange rectangle-shaped accessory that began at her waist and flowed into her skirt, interrupting her silhouette in a strange manner.

John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #2

    Naomi Watts

    Watts donned one of the most peculiar dresses of the night, with an understated and elegant black-velvet, strapless dress inexplicably ending in what some described as a “mushroom-shaped" pink segment at the knees.

    John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    arkonah1 avatar
    Nira Amana
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The bottom might be unfortunate but at least the rest fits and she looks beautiful in it regardless

    #3

    Ariana Grande

    Grande wore a modest, cream-colored skirt coupled with long white gloves. According to some viewers, who likened it to a “sleeping bag” due to its somewhat uniform shape, the outfit did the actress no favors.

    Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #4

    Ayo Edebiri

    Some congratulated Edebiri for “channeling” Julia Roberts’ iconic 1990 Golden Globes' look by wearing an oversized gray business suit from Loewe.
    On the other hard, others felt she didn’t pull off the look with the same effortlessness as the Pretty Woman star did all those years ago.

    Earl Gibson III/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #5

    Kerry Washington

    Some viewers slammed the actress and producer for wrapping herself in a bright pink fabric, saying the outfit lacked cohesion and looked “improvised.”

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #6

    Leonie Benesch

    Benesch’s Chanel dress left some viewers disappointed, as they felt the dress took away from the German actress’ figure.

    JC Olivera/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    rebeccajohnson_5 avatar
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she looks nice, why should she dress so people can see her "figure"? She's not a doll.

    #7

    Eddie Redmayne

    Redmayne wore a two-piece suit with a striking black-and-white checkerboard pattern that elicited mixed reactions from the audience.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #8

    Gia Coppola

    The filmmaker’s Valentino dress was labeled as “ill fitting” by some outlets who believed it to be too simple for the occasion.

    Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #9

    Lisa Ann Walter

    One of the audience's favorite dresses was nevertheless criticized for seemingly evoking mermaid imagery instead of the floral theme of this year's red carpet.

    Francis Specker/CBS Report

    #10

    Nikki Glaser

    The stand-up comedian wore a glamorous satin, champagne-colored, strapless dress coupled with a corset and a flowing skirt decorated with a single flower of the same fabric.

    While many viewers praised the dress for its intricate design and beautiful color, others couldn’t get past what seemed like nipple-shaped details on the outfit’s top.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #11

    Andrew Scott

    Scott’s choice to wear a unitone cyan three-piece-suit put off viewers who joked that he looked as if had dipped his clothes into a bucket of paint before attending the event.

    Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #12

    Elle Fanning

    Fanning’s fans were disappointed by her dress, mainly because they felt the leopard-patterned bodice she wore ruined what would’ve otherwise been a gorgeous light-gold dress.

    Michael Kovac/Getty Images Report

    #13

    Glenn Close

    The three-time Golden Globe winner wore a long-sleeve, black velvet dress with black gloves and heels.

    The outfit featured French words stitched in a manuscript style, with the “scribbles” getting more erratic around the gown’s midsection.

    Michael Kovac/Getty Images Report

    #14

    Heather McMahan

    While viewers praised the comedian’s outfit for its light purple color and flowing cape, others were put off by the details around the dress’ waist, with frills they found reminiscent of “loose skin.”

    Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #15

    Keri Russell

    The actress—once known for her bright, curly hair—strode the red carpet wearing her hair short and dark, coupled with a wide-shouldered, white coat for a decidedly “androgynous” look.

    John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #16

    Jeremy Strong

    The Succession star wore a teal velour suit paired with a white turtle neck, a bucket hat, and oversized, orange-colored sunglasses.

    Viewers felt the outfit was out of place for an event like the Golden Globes, feeling the actor stood out but not in a good way.

    Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Report

    #17

    Keltie Knight

    The TV host and podcaster wore a semi-translucent dress with a flannel-like metallic pattern. Fans likened the outfit’s shape to a “lamp.”

    JC Olivera/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #18

    Melissa McCarthy

    The actress embraced the event’s floral theme in full force by wearing a hot pink jumpsuit decorated with a dramatic, oversized ruffled cape that some netizens likened to a “cotton candy.”

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #19

    Ali Wong

    The stand-up comedian wore a red gown with a feathered texture that some viewers considered too distracting, wishing she would’ve worn a more conventional dress of the same color instead.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #20

    Ari Graynor

    The actress wore a confusing black velvet dress with dramatic shoulder pads and a straight skirt.

    The outfit’s midsection was divided into strings, allowing her midriff to be seen, and the skirt had an extra piece of fabric attached to it that flowed into the floor.

    John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #21

    Maya Erskine

    Some outlets labeled the dress as being “too casual,” but others praised it for perfectly adhering to the night’s floral theme.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #22

    Miley Cyrus

    The singer wore a floor-length, form-fitting black gown with a crisscross pattern across her chest.

    She completed the look by confusingly wearing sunglasses at night, with some users accusing her of phoning her outfit in.

    John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #23

    Timothée Chalamet

    Chalamet wore a simple and elegant black suit that substituted a tie with a metallic-blue scarf around the neck. Some viewers, however, felt he would’ve looked better with a proper tie instead.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

