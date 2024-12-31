The Bear Cast: Returning Stars And Exciting Guest Appearances In Season 3
Yes, chef! The Bear season 3 is officially cooking. In this chapter, Sydney’s future is up in the air. Will she follow through with her plans to leave? And will the restaurant survive the mounting pressure? While those answers remain under wraps, one thing is certain – the star-studded cast returns to bring the chaos we love.
Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, fresh off sweeping the 2024 awards season with Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe wins, lead the charge. Season 3 also welcomed guest stars like Josh Hartnett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and John Cena, some of whom may reprise their roles in the upcoming season. And, of course, the kitchen crew will be back – ready to stir up more drama.
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
Jeremy Allen White returns as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a role that has become career-defining for the actor. Carmy is a talented but emotionally volatile chef grappling with the weight of running his late brother’s chaotic sandwich shop.
In season 3, Carmy’s obsession with perfection strained his relationships, leaving viewers wondering if he can repair the damage – both personal and professional – in the upcoming season. As the restaurant’s future hangs by a thread, Carmy’s next moves will likely be more pivotal than ever.
White’s magnetic performance, full of sharp intensity and vulnerability, continues to captivate audiences. His portrayal of Carmy has earned him two Emmys, a Golden Globe, and a SAG award. White, previously known for his role as Lip Gallagher in Shameless, has also starred in Afterschool (2008), The Rental (2020), and The Fantomes (2020).
Molly Gordon as Claire
Molly Gordon plays Claire, Carmy’s childhood friend. She reenters his life in season 2, and sparks fly instantly. Having Claire around makes Carmy feel normal and at peace.
Gordon opened up about their romance during the Collider Ladies Night podcast, offering insight into the relationship dynamics. “Carmi’s going so fast and running from so much family trauma. Just slowing down and looking at another human being is the most intimate thing he could do,” she explained. Reflecting further, she added, “I think the way that they just look at each other and he starts to let go, I love that!”
While Claire has been portrayed as cheerful and grounded, her character hasn’t been immune to criticism. Some fans argue she lacks depth, labeling her a “manic pixie dream girl” whose role primarily revolves around softening Carmy’s edges. Whether she receives a more substantial storyline in season 4 remains to be seen, but the chemistry between Gordon and Allen may feel especially authentic — the two are dating in real life (per Harper’s Bazaar).
Molly is known for playing Annabelle in Booksmart (2019) and Maddie Miles in Life of the Party (2018) and for producing, co-directing, writing, and acting in Theater Camp (2023).
Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina
Although a minor character, you will love Bettina “Tina” Marrero. She is a line cook who starts off as extremely resistant to the changes introduced by Carmy and Sydney. However, the character’s arc grows rapidly, and we see her stepping out of her comfort zone and embracing innovation. She receives a promotion to sous chef, and the moment in season 2 when Carmy presents her with his knife stands out as one of the most touching scenes in the series.
Tina plays a key role in season 3, especially in the sixth episode, Napkins, where we see her home life with on-screen and real-life husband David Zayas.
Liza Colón-Zayas is a theatre and TV veteran who has appeared in several hit shows like Law and Order, Sex and the City, House, and Dexter, to name a few. On Broadway, she is best known for her powerful performance in the ensemble piece Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven.
She won her first Emmy in 2024 as the best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in The Bear.
Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto
Sugar is Carmy’s concerned sister, acting as a mediator to bridge the gap between Carmy and their estranged mother, Donna. Unlike Carmy, Sugar craves Donna’s acceptance and validation — an unmet need she’s been pining for since she was a child.
The “Ice Chips” episode is heart-wrenching, raw, and beautiful – an absolute masterclass in acting from Jamie Lee Curtis and Abby Elliott.
After watching that episode, you’ll be surprised to learn that Elliott is most renowned for her comedy sketches on Saturday Night Live. She portrayed Jeannette on How I Met Your Mother, playing Ted’s fiery ex-girlfriend.
Abby is the daughter of comedian and SNL veteran Chris Elliott. Interestingly, Chris was also on How I Met Your Mother, playing Lily’s dad.
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu
Sydney Adamu, an ambitious sous chef, is Carmy’s partner in the kitchen, helping him transform a modest sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment. She’s great at what she does, not afraid to speak her mind, funny, and snappy without being aggressive.
It’s refreshing that her character isn’t portrayed with typical tropes for female characters, such as being inexperienced or too young to know better. She’s flawed (like the rest of the characters) but is genuinely committed to becoming a great chef.
Like Jeremy, Ayo Edebiri too pulled off a hat trick win for her portrayal of Sydney in 2024, taking home a Golden Globe, a prime-time Emmy, and a SAG Award.
Ayo is now a Hollywood darling and has three big projects releasing in 2025. We’ll see her in the horror movie Opus (directed by Mark Anthony Green), Thunderbolts (a Marvel project), and Ella McCay, a comedy movie with her The Bear co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.
One of the cliffhangers in season 3 is Sydney’s panic attack when she contemplates leaving the restaurant. She is trying to muster up the courage to inform Carmy about her decision. Season 4 won't be the same if Sydney isn't part of the mad rush hour at the Beef.
Lionel Boyce as Marcus
While Carmy receives plenty of admiration from fans (entirely justified), Marcus deserves appreciation as well. He is kind, loves his mother, works hard, and strives for perfection.
He is front and center in season 3’s episode “Honeydew,” where he makes a difficult decision to leave his ailing mother and travels to Copenhagen, Denmark, to train under a renowned pastry chef. Marcus is also nursing feelings for Sydney while dealing with his mental health following his mother’s death.
“You’re watching the growth in real-time with his work, and you’re also watching this human grow,” Lionel Boyce, who plays Marcus, explained the character’s growth to Variety. “Where you meet him in the pilot is the essence of the same person, but [he’s] a different person now at the end of Season 3,” added Boyce.
His standout performance earned him an Emmy nomination for best-supporting actor in a comedy series.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
Fans couldn’t stand the overbearing Richie in seasons 1 and 2. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, however, loved that Richie was an agent of chaos. “Jeremy and I both like those confrontational scenes,” he shared in an interview with Vogue.
“I mean, I try to live my life in a conscientious, sort of polite, civilized way, and take care of the people around me. It’s nice to blow off some steam and just, like, act like I’m the leader of a country or something… [you know], misbehave like a bunch of bad fascists,” he told Vogue.
However, sentiment changed in season 3. Fans are now rooting for him when he is assigned to the stage at a two-Michelin-star restaurant — a turning point for his character. His personal life, however, remains a mess as he grapples with his ex-wife Tiffany’s upcoming marriage.
Moss-Bachrach won an Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2024 for his portrayal of Richie.
He is best known for playing the role of David Lieberman in The Punisher and Desi Harper in Girls.
Matty Matheson as Neil Fak
Neil Fak is unbelievably cute and charming. He’s a thoroughly likable character who has good knowledge about food but often bumbles around in the kitchen. He is the only character besides the leading cast to appear in every episode of season 3.
Neil Fak is an ideal role for Matty Matheson, who is a chef in real life. He owns two restaurants in Toronto, Canada, and authorizes two New York Times bestselling cookbooks. He’s also the executive producer and culinary consultant of The Bear.
Matty’s entrepreneurial skills extend beyond the kitchen. He has launched a workwear apparel line, a cookware brand, and even a food product brand.
John Cena as Sam Fak
The biggest surprise cameo in season 3 is John Cena, who appears as Sammy Fak in Episode 5. He stops by to help his brothers Neil and Theodore buff the restaurant floors ahead of a photoshoot.
Cena fits quite effortlessly in small comedic cameos, and his performance in The Bear is no different. His character, Sammy, is quick-witted, and we are treated to a hilarious conversation where he threatens to “haunt” his brother for stealing his SD card. We see his last walk out the door to buy ingredients for Carmy’s signature dish. Hopefully, the door is still open for his return.
Adam Shapiro as the Ever CDC
Adam Shapiro is a chef at the fine dining restaurant Ever. He is planning to open his own restaurant and tries to poach Sydney to join him as the CDC (chef de cuisine). In season 3, we see Sydney having a panic attack because she can't decide what to do.
While it would be great for her professional growth, it would be a shame to see her leave Carmy’s kitchen.
Shapiro has a real connection to the culinary world, as he and his wife, actress Katie Lowes, own a soft pretzel company.
Josh Hartnett as Frank
Fresh off his role as a nuclear physicist in Oppenheimer, Josh Hartnett appears in season 3 of The Bear. He plays Tiff’s fiancée, Frank. Richie still holds a candle for his ex-wife Tiff and is devastated to learn that she is planning to marry Frank.
Jon Bernthal as Mikey Berzatto
Jon Bernthal appears in flashbacks as Mikey, Carmy’s late brother. Even with just a few scenes, we see how vulnerable Mikey is as he struggles with depression and addiction. Despite his personal battle, he still makes a big impact on Sydney in season 3 as he offers her a job as a line cook at his restaurant.
Olivia Colman as Chef Andrea Terry
Oscar-winner Olivia Colman steals the show with a five-minute mushroom peeling scene with Chef Richie. Olivia’s chef Terry quickly opens up to Richie as she talks about her first failed restaurant and her complicated relationship with her dad. Terry leaves mid-conversation, but Richie finds comfort in her wise words as he comes to terms with his grief.
Chef Terry is retiring in season 3, so it’s unlikely we’ll see her again next season.
Colman earned an Emmy nomination for her magnificent portrayal of Chef Terry.
Joel McHale as David Fields
We see Chef David Fields in the season 3 finale at Ever’s farewell dinner. Carmy confronts Chef David for his cutting remarks and aggressiveness in the kitchen while Carmy trains under him. He verbally abuses him over and over again, but David isn’t fazed. The confrontation feels unresolved, so we hope to see David again in season 4.
Thomas Keller as Chef Thomas
The Bear has a reputation for frequently bringing in real chefs on the show, a nod to Carmy’s illustrious culinary training. American chef and restaurateur Thomas Keller appears in the season 3 finale in a flashback scene. He teaches Carmy how to properly roast a chicken and shares life advice on his first day working at his own restaurant.
David Zayas as David Marrero
In The Bear, David Zayas plays Tina’s husband, David Marrero. The actors are married in real life, too.
In season 3, Tina’s storyline develops around her home life with her husband, David Marrero.
Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto
After a brief cameo in season two, Jamie Lee Curtis returns to Chicago in Episode 8. Natalie goes into labor and is unable to reach anyone, so she calls her mother, Donna. The episode centers around how they resolve their rocky relationship and have an honest, healing conversation.
Jamie Lee Curtis won an Emmy for her powerful performance as Donna in season 2.
Hopefully, we will see her in Season 4 bonding with her grandchild. Also, if the two could sit down to talk without shouting at each other, Carmy may finally get his closure.
John Mulaney as Steve
Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer John Mulaney appears in Episode 1 as Steve, Carmy’s cousin Michelle’s partner. He is seen in a flashback of Carmy’s time as a chef in New York. Carmy crashes on Michelle and Steve’s couch several nights, and we see an almost paternal Steve cover him with a blanket every night.
While there isn't much meat to this storyline, his chemistry with Sarah Paulson, who plays Michelle, is heartwarming.
Gillian Jacobs as Tiffany
Richie’s ex-wife, Tiff, makes her first appearance in season 2. We see them as a happy couple expecting their first child. She appears again in season 3, planning her wedding with her fiancee Frank. Richie is clearly not over Tiff, and every interaction with her is an emotional rollercoaster for him.
We might see her in season 4 as Richie battles his feelings for her.
Brian Koppelman as Nicholas “Computer” Marshall
Nicholas Marshall is a family friend of the Berzattos and appears in season 3 to help Carmy, who is struggling to keep the restaurant afloat. He is a finance guru and suggests some uncomfortable changes in the kitchen. Marshall wants to fire Marcus and Carmy to be less creative with his menu.
Koppelman, who plays Computer, is a screenwriter. He wrote the script for Ocean’s Thirteen.
FAQ
Is The Bear based on a true story?
The Bear is not based on a true story, but the show is inspired by real life. Carmy’s sandwich shop, called The Beef, is based on a real place in Chicago known as Mr. Beef.
Why is the series called The Bear?
Carmy’s last name is pronounced ““bear-zatto”, which could be a reason why the show is called “The Bear.” The name is also a nod to the city of Chicago, where the show is based. The city is home to the legendary football team, Chicago Bears.
Why did Richie call the cops in The Bear?
Richie seems to call the police when Sydney goes out to negotiate a sandwich-based treaty with the unsavory characters in their neighborhood. While his motives aren't entirely clear, it could be for one of two reasons: a) he feels jealous of Sydney making such an important move, or b) he is clever enough to realize that the bribe might not go as planned.