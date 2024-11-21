Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”
Celebrities, News

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: "He Grew Up With A Laptop"

Miley Cyrus shared a rare glimpse into her private relationship with producer and drummer Maxx Morando. She reflected on their small age gap, describing her beau as her “Gen Z internet interpreter.” Miley further praised his creative influence on her music, including their collaboration on her upcoming album, Something Beautiful.

Miley, who celebrates her 32nd birthday this month, commented on the age difference between herself and 26-year-old Maxx.

The Flowers hitmaker told Harper’s Bazaar on Wednesday (November 20): “He looks at life really differently than I do.

“He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters.  Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit.”

Miley Cyrus shared a rare glimpse into her private relationship with producer and drummer Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Image credits: Rex Features

“I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit, it says blah, blah, blah’.”

After years of publicized romances, Miley has kept her low-key, cozy relationship with Maxx, whom she has been dating for several years, relatively private.

The Disney Channel alumnus revealed: “He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously.”

Miley reportedly said that her boyfriend has introduced her to all sorts of new music. The Hannah Montana star admitted that it was because of Maxx that she has “the coolest kid in Brooklyn’s music” on her phone. 

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Image credits: Rex Features

Nevertheless, Miley further stated that as a couple, they are just as likely to sit around listening to “a song that we think is kind of cringe, but we love it.” She mentioned the early-2000s hit Drops of Jupiter, as an example. 

Maxx and the starlet have been working together on her upcoming album, as Maxx produced multiple songs and helped her write Something Beautiful, which is currently slated to be the title track.

Miley told the outlet: “I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. 

“I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”

She reflected on their small age gap, describing her beau as her “Gen Z internet interpreter” 

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar

Miley’s recent revelations about the slight age gap in her relationship left many unfazed, as a Facebook user commented: “Six years is nothing unless she’s babysitting a 10-year-old.”

A person commented: “But 6 years is nothing!!! Nada!!! I [used] to date someone 10 years younger than [me]. 

“His father wouldn’t have it. So I actually broke it off cause the old man was gonna [have] a heart attack. Until this day that younger man was the most mature man I dated.”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Image credits: Francis Specker/CBS

Someone else penned: “My boyfriend is 7 years younger than me. As long as you’re adults who cares.”

“My husband and I have a 14-year difference in age. I am older,” a netizen revealed.

A commentator shared: “My last husband of 24 years was 10 years younger than me. My boyfriend now of 13 years is 9 years younger.”

A cybernaut noted: “Their relationship doesn’t have to make sense to anyone else but themselves.”

Miley further praised his creative influence on her music, including their collaboration on her upcoming album, Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Image credits: Donato Sardella/Getty Images

A separate individual chimed in: “We’d never be discussing a 32-year-old man dating a 26-year-old woman.”

The Grammy winner also told Harper’s Bazaar what she had tapped for inspiration while working on Something Beautiful throughout the past six or seven months — including an iconic rock film that she first experienced as a teen.

Miley said: “It was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall.” Moreover, she recalled that she first watched the 1982 surrealist film with a friend and one of her brothers.

Something Beautiful draws inspiration from 1970s rock star aesthetics and the visually striking 2018 horror film Mandy, one of her favorites, Miley revealed. 

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Image credits: Mirrorpix

The Tennessee native said: “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.

“It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. 

“The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty

“They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”

Although a specific release date has not been announced, Something Beautiful is expected to arrive in 2025.

“Just her kind of guy,” a reader commented

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Age Gap With Younger Boyfriend Maxx Morando: “He Grew Up With A Laptop”

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

