Video Of Miley Cyrus’s Bodyguard Is Sparking Concerns For The Singer’s Safety

ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus’ red carpet moment at the Grammys was briefly overshadowed by speculation surrounding her bodyguard, whose discreet behavior with an umbrella sparked hundreds of online theories.

Upon gracing the red carpet at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4), clips circulating on social media showed Miley walking alongside her bodyguard, who was suspiciously holding an umbrella.

Some people suggested that the umbrella might’ve been concealing a firearm. In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTuber Matt Wallace urged viewers to “pay close attention” to the Grammy sensation’s escort, as per VT.

Miley Cyrus was briefly overshadowed by speculation surrounding her bodyguard, whose behavior sparked hundreds of online theories

Share icon

Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Matt claimed that the security guard was discreetly concealing a weapon hidden beneath the umbrella in his right hand, and he explained: “The hands are not moving the way they should be.”

“That umbrella looks heavier than it appears. There could be a concealed weapon or firearm inside.”

Matt’s post has gone viral, amassing 70.4 million views on X, with thousands of people commenting and reposting the clip with their own analysis.

A person speculated: “Left Arm longer than Right Arm… It’s a GIMMICK. Real weapon concealed by the black coat. Oldest trick in the bodyguard book.”

Miley was seen walking alongside her bodyguard, who was suspiciously holding an umbrella at the 2024 Grammys

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: grammys

Another X user wondered: “Auto firearm dressed as an umbrella?”

An additional commentator wrote: “Fake arm holding umbrella. So arm is under coat, presumably with a weapon.”

“Completely unnecessary at the Grammy Awards. This bodyguard is a clown.”

“But in serious environments, the fake arm is a common tactic.”

Meanwhile, a separate individual had a completely different opinion, as they commented: “You’re too deep, bud. I’m an executive protection guard.”

“We can’t carry rifles in public or violate any other weapons law. It’s just an umbrella man.”

Some people suggested that the umbrella might’ve been concealing a firearm

Share icon

Image credits: grammys

Security specialist Will Geddes also reviewed the viral clip and revealed that security guards do use equipment, including umbrellas, for protection.

He told LadBible: “So if they are a licensed protection officer, which I would imagine Miley will have, then there’s every good chance that he will be carrying a weapon anyway.”

“But having said that, in terms of the umbrella, the umbrella is a really practical tool. You will see it being used by quite a few celebrities. It’s used for two reasons.”

“There are very special tactical umbrellas that you can actually buy. If you go onto Google, you’ll actually see some, and you put in tactical umbrella.”

Security specialist Will Geddes also reviewed the viral clip and revealed that security guards do use equipment, including umbrellas, for protection

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: grammys

“These umbrellas are very, very rigid. They’re not like your regular umbrellas, which just simply sort of fold if you hit someone with them. They’re reinforced steel.”

As for how a security team might use one of these umbrellas, the expert said they could be used as a weapon to fight people off or as a shield to block people from getting close to “your principal,” the person they’re meant to be protecting, LadBible reported.

Will reportedly revealed that he’d used the tactical umbrella himself a few times and found it to be “highly effective.”

On the attack, the security expert reportedly explained that you could “jack someone in the sternum,” while it could also be “highly effective” at blocking people from throwing things at a target.

“If they are a licensed protection officer, then there’s every good chance that he will be carrying a weapon anyway,” Will said

He further explained: “There’s every good chance that he was using that umbrella to basically make it less easy for somebody if they wanted to chuck something.

“Miley has a lot of threats against [her] continually, you know, mad crazies fans and stalkers, so there’s every good chance that she would have a) have good security, but b) that they might use this kind of tool.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only thing that slightly foxed me was that he was rigid, and he was just staring straight ahead. He wasn’t really looking at anything around [him].”

Nevertheless, Miley’s bodyguard’s red carpet fame was short-lived, as the music star mesmerized the crowd with her gravity-defying hairdo à la Dolly Parton whilst wearing a show-stopping Maison Margiela dress.

The 31-year-old Pop Chameleon went on to win her first Grammy with her smash hit Flowers, a song expressing an ex-lover’s acceptance of being independent after no longer feeling the need to be complete by relying on someone else.

Miley’s bodyguard continued to ignite various theories online

ADVERTISEMENT