Miley Cyrus Called “Devil” And Worse By Father Billy Ray In New Bombshell Audio

Billy Ray Cyrus subjected Firerose to months of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse,” according to a leaked audio. The 62-year-old country star was married to the 37-year-old singer for seven months before he filed for divorce and “kicked” her out of their home.

The audio, exposed by The Daily Mail on Wednesday (July 24), depicts a confrontation between the former couple, which appears to be sparked by Billy Ray’s fury at being made to go too late on stage for a show.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker warns Firerose: “If you had just left it the f**k alone, now I’m really f**king p***ed, once again showing you will not listen.

“I don’t know who the f**k you think you are, but you will not listen…this ain’t about nothing. This is about you being a selfish f**king b***h.”

Billy Ray Cyrus subjected Firerose to months of “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse”

Share icon

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As per The Mail, continuing his expletive-laden rant, Billy sneers: “I don’t think you’re real smart. I’ve changed my mind on that s**t.

“What I think you are is a selfish f**king b***h. That’s what you are.”

As Firerose begs Billy to “please stop shouting,” the singer tells her: “This would not be happening if you had just shut your f**king mouth.

“Look what a f**king mess you’ve made.

“What a dumb *ss [you are] …’cos you have to know I will not tolerate that s**t.”

that billy ray cyrus phone call is crazy and scary — beezy 🪐 ❀ (@hrrysonlydevil) July 25, 2024

“You just f**ked up…f**k you. You know better than that. F**king idiot.”

With growing backlash against the singer-actor, Billy has since responded to the leaked audio, writing on his Instagram story on Wednesday: “Hell yeah, I was at my wit’s end.

“As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud.

“I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges [sic] ex-wife.

“That’s before I knew her parents’ last name.”​​

A shocking audio where Billy berated Firerose was leaked

Share icon

Image credits: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

According to The Mail’s bombshell exposé, Billy also targeted Miley Cyrus, the musician’s fourth child and the first biological child he had with his ex-wife, Leticia “Tish” Finley.

In total, the Kentucky native has six children. He adopted 37-year-old Brandi Cyrus and 35-year-old Trace Dempsey Cyrus. Tish had Brandi and Trace from a previous marriage.

In addition to Miley, Tish and Billy share 30-year-old Braison Chance Cyrus and 24-year-old Noah Lindsey Cyrus.

In a separate audio, Billy reportedly bizarrely speaks of himself in the third person before turning his attention to Miley, saying: “Everyone knows that devil’s a sk*nk.”

In a leaked text message exchange between the singer and his publicist, Scott Adkins, Billy refers to his ex-wife, Tish, whom he was married to for more than 30 years, as “sh*t.”

Share icon

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“She is a liar…a w***e…and a cheat. Complete skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud,” Billy’s text to Scott about Tish reads, as per The Mail.

Comparing Tish to Lindsay Lohan‘s controversial mother, Dina Lohan, he writes, “[She] Makes Deanna Lohan look like Mother Theresa.”

Firerose reportedly claims Billy kicked her out of the marital home on May 23, 2024 – one day before she was due to undergo a preventative double mastectomy after having been diagnosed with the BRCA1 gene.

BRCA refers to the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which are associated with an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer when mutated.

The gene was made famous by Angelina Jolie, who underwent a preventive double mastectomy in 2013 after discovering she carried a mutation in the BRCA1 gene.

The 62-year-old country star was married to the 37-year-old singer for seven months

Billy Ray Cyrus heard belittling wife Firerose and calling Miley Cyrus a “devil” and “skank” in new audio published by the Daily Mail. https://t.co/DWgF9s1txx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 24, 2024

Earlier this month, the Aussie filed a motion to retrieve property, claiming her estranged husband refused to let her return to the home to remove her belongings, The Mail reported.

Documents showed Firerose had agreed to move out after Billy’s divorce filing and not to return without his permission.

The pair had reportedly agreed Firerose could come to collect the rest of her belongings on May 29. However, those plans fell through because Firerose had been in the process of changing lawyers at the time.

Filings reportedly showed the former couple would go on to attempt to reschedule another suitable date over the following weeks until July 12, when Firerose was informed she “would not be permitted to return.”

Firerose’s motion reportedly stated: “The letter cited that wife was not trustworthy and raised complaints husband had with alleged premarital conduct of wife.”

Share icon

Image credits: billyraycyrus

In his response to the motion, Billy reportedly cited a July 11 Page Six report in which Firerose spoke about her previous arrest that saw her spend 60 days in jail.

Billy’s response document read: “This arrest was something that Mr. Cyrus was unaware of and because [Firerose] had previously lied and concealed things about her life before Mr. Cyrus, his counsel, began looking further into [her] statements.”

Nevertheless, leaked text messages from a group chat with Billy, Firerose, and Scott Adkins, dating back to November 2023, appear to contradict those claims.

As per The Mail, the three were discussing a new song inspired by Firerose’s dark times, including her stint in jail.

In court filings, Firerose claimed that Billy isolated her from everyone in her life except for her AA sponsor, with whom she insisted she remain in contact.

The audio was exposed by The Daily Mail on Wednesday (July 24)

Share icon

Image credits: billyraycyrus

Billy got engaged to Firerose in August 2022, just four months after Tish filed for divorce for a second time. They got married on October 10, 2023.

The multi-platinum-selling artist first met the Plans singer in 2010 when she was 22 and he was 48. At the time, Billy was still married to Tish.

The Sydney-born musician was born Johanna Scholem before legally changing her name to her current moniker, according to The Mail. As of Thursday (July 25), the songstress still goes by Firerose Cyrus on social media.

In his divorce petition, Billy reportedly cited Firerose’s “inappropriate marital conduct” as cause and sought an annulment due to “fraud,” the nature of which court documents do not detail.

Court documents filed by Firerose in response to the singer’s divorce petition accused him of being “unpredictable and volatile” due to alleged substance abuse issues.

Share icon

Image credits: billyraycyrus

Billy was reportedly quick to respond, returning to court last month with filings claiming that it was Firerose, and not him, who was the abusive one in the marriage.

In the documents filed in Franklin, Tennessee, USA, in June, the Old Town Road talent claimed: “Defendant’s allegations of abuse were only made to sensationalize her false complaints by using the word ‘abuse.’

“While the plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry with the defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused.

“Not only verbally and emotionally by the defendant, but also PHYSICALLY abused by the defendant.”

In an attached affidavit, Billy’s manager, Scott, stated: “During my time representing both Mr. Cyrus and Firerose, I have personally witnessed Firerose speak disrespectfully and acting out of control toward Mr. Cyrus.”

Billy warns Firerose: “If you had just left it the f**k alone, now I’m really f**king p***ed, once again showing you will not listen.”

Share icon

Image credits: billyraycyrus

The manager went on to reportedly state that on one occasion, Billy told him: “Scott she is hitting me again.”

The Hannah Montana actor also accused Firerose of running up $96,986 worth of “fraudulent charges” on his credit cards, claiming that Firerose was never authorized as a signer on his cards.

Last month, Billy won an injunction preventing her from continuing to use them, The Mail reported.

Meanwhile, Firerose reportedly claimed that she felt “unsafe” with him in their Nashville home.

She went on to state that she has “had to seek psychological treatment from her therapist for emergency sessions on more than one occasion” due to the sheer toxicity of her life with the man she once loved.

