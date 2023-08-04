 “I’m Not A Regular Mom”: Lindsay Lohan Embraces Postpartum Life In A New Pic | Bored Panda
“I’m Not A Regular Mom”: Lindsay Lohan Embraces Postpartum Life In A New Pic
10points
Celebrities, Entertainment

“I’m Not A Regular Mom”: Lindsay Lohan Embraces Postpartum Life In A New Pic

Ignas Vieversys
BoredPanda staff

Lindsay Lohan, the 37-year-old star known for her role in ‘The Parent Trap’, shared the first glimpse of her life postpartum since welcoming her baby boy.

In her first public statement since giving birth to her child, Lohan expressed her sentiments on Instagram, stating, “I am incredibly proud of what my body achieved throughout these months of pregnancy and now during the recovery phase.”

“Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!” the caption later reads. She also added humorously that she’s not just any mom but a “postpartum” one.

The couple’s joyous news was confirmed last month by PEOPLE magazine when they reported that Lindsay and her husband Bader Shammas had become parents to their son Luai – an Arabic name meaning “shield or protector.”

The exact date of birth is yet to be disclosed.

Lindsay Lohan shared her first update since becoming a mother, embracing the changes to her body post-pregnancy

Image credits: lindsaylohan

The actress and her financier husband Bader Shammas welcomed their son, Luai, in Dubai last month

"I'm Not A Regular Mom": Lindsay Lohan Embraces Postpartum Life In A New Pic

Image credits: lindsaylohan

Lindsay’s mother Dina revealed earlier this year how much having children meant to Lindsay. “Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I’m one of four,” Dina told PEOPLE. She also mentioned how well-timed this event is for both Lindsay and Bader.

“She’s been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive,” Dina explained. “It’s the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet… They’re just really happy.”

Dina Lohan, Lindsay’s mother, reveals that she has always wanted children and believes the timing is perfect for her daughter

Image credits: nestigbaby

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

