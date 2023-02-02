Celebrities and their lives have always been a hot topic, captivating audiences with their glamorous lifestyles, extravagant possessions, and drastic changes in appearance. Speaking about the latter, some transformations are so extreme that it can be difficult to recognize our beloved icons from their earlier years.

In today's world of social media, the evolution of celebrities is still a highly intriguing subject. One Instagram account, "_celebrities_before_after_", has taken it upon itself to document these changes by curating a collection of celebrity photos from different stages of their lives. The comparison of these images often leads to a realization of just how vastly different, or surprisingly ageless, these stars can appear.

#1

Adam Driver

PandaJon
PandaJon
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Ok. So he changed his hairstyle

#2

Scarlett Johansson

Severus S
Severus S
Community Member
2 minutes ago

is this just a list of people that age with time, like the rest of us??

#3

Britney Spears

ThatBookGirl
ThatBookGirl
Community Member
18 minutes ago

The awkward smile is very cute

#4

Adele

Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago

Upvote for the voice... Very talented.

#5

Taylor Swift

Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
1 hour ago

Did she have a nose job? Or is that expert contouring?

#6

Jennifer Lopez

#7

Monica Bellucci

#8

Jennifer Aniston

#9

Taylor Lautner

#10

Anya Taylor-Joy

#11

Mila Kunis

#12

Zoë Kravitz

#13

Justin Bieber

#14

Shakira

#15

Camila Cabello

#16

Selena Gomez

#17

Mariah Carey

#18

Zac Efron

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Honestly I could never decide if I liked Zac with long or short hair better

#19

Sophie Turner

#20

Audrey Hepburn

BenyA.
BenyA.
Community Member
22 minutes ago

before and aft..before

#21

Hailee Steinfeld

#22

Serena Williams

#23

Bebe Rexha

#24

Margot Robbie

#25

Noah Cyrus

#26

Lily-Rose Depp

#27

Ciara

Iva Kazalova
Iva Kazalova
Community Member
27 minutes ago

She didn’t need to change anything, some people lose the essence of their face when they start messing with it

#28

Dakota Fanning

#29

Scott Disick

#30

Madison Beer

#31

Hailey Bieber

Emptycaketin
Emptycaketin
Community Member
48 minutes ago

That's... not a good pic on the right.

#32

Jessica Chastain

#33

Cara Delevigne

#34

Dakota Johnson

#35

Brie Larson

#36

Rooney Mara

#37

Bella Thorne

#38

Lana Del Rey

#39

Vanessa Hudgens

#40

Kesha

#41

Dua Lipa

Emptycaketin
Emptycaketin
Community Member
47 minutes ago

How come she has spiky eyebrows on the right? Is this a fashion trend I don't know about?

#42

Lucy Hale

Domi
Domi
Community Member
43 minutes ago

The style of her make-up appealed to me.

#43

Nina Dobrev

#44

Austin Butler

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
59 minutes ago

First remember him from the Shannara Chronicles.

#45

Kate Beckinsale

#46

Demi Lovato

Emptycaketin
Emptycaketin
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Lol The drag-angled eyebrows make such a difference

