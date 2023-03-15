34 Of The Top Actors Under 25 Who Have Already Made It Big
There are people who got famous a bit older, like Alan Rickman, Harrison Ford, and Sting - they all ‘made it’ after the age of thirty. However, there’s also the other end of the spectrum - actors and actresses who have made it to stardom or started acting professionally at the ripe age of four or, at the very latest, in their early teens. Wondering who those might be? Well, you’re in for a treat, for this is our list dedicated to actors under 25 who have already solidified their positions as Hollywood’s most-wanted young talent.
Once you start reading this list, you’ll see some patterns emerging, a sort of formula for becoming a star. So, from the dossiers of these young actors under 25, you’ll see that most of them started off as a) actors in commercials, b) actors on Broadway, c) were homeschooled, and d) have famous parents. That said, they also do not lack crazy charisma, tons of talent, and an impeccable work attitude. But, if you ever thought about making it big on the scene or on the screen, your best shot would be to combine all of these factors and just go for it. One thing, though, if your parents aren’t famous now, you should probably wait for them to become celebrities first. Otherwise - you’re good to go to become one of the top actors under 25 basically right now.
Right, so are you ready to check out these young celebrities?
Jenna Ortega In An Episode Of "CSI: NY" (2012) At 10 Years Old And At 20 In "Scream 5" (2022)
Jenna Ortega, a.k.a the ultimate, most-Wednesday Wednesday ever, is no newbie at acting! From Disney productions to horror movies to indie slashers, at age 20 Ortega already has a prominent career.
Bella Ramsey In "Game Of Thrones" (2016) At 13 Years Old And At 18 In "The Last Of Us" (2023)
Bella Ramsey is just iconic and we need her on-screen ASAP. It's all there is to it.
Storm Reid In "12 Years A Slave" (2013) At 10 Years Old And At 19 In "The Last Of Us" (2023)
Although she's only nineteen, Storm has acted in many fan favorites. You might also recognize her from HBO's Euphoria, where she played Georgia Bennet, Rue's little sister.
Sadie Sink In An Episode Of "The Americans" (2013) At 11 Years Old And At 20 In "The Whale" (2022)
Sadie Sink has made it big with her role in Stranger Things, but that didn't make this young actress sleep on her laurels. If you haven't already, watch The Whale (2022) — it's amazing!
Millie Bobby Brown In "Once Upon A Time In Wonderland" (2013) At 9 Years Old And At 18 In "Stranger Things" (2022)
You might not know this, but Millie Bobby Brown is one of the top-paid young actresses of today! She got an upfront payment of $10 million for her role in the Enola Holmes 2.
Elle Fanning In "I Am Sam" (2001) At 3 Years Old And At 22 In "All The Bright Places" (2020)
Elle Fanning was a star in most of our childhoods, and we are happy to see her thriving career!
Finn Wolfhard In The "Retro Oceans" By Facts Music Video (2012) At 10 Years Old And At 20 In "When You Finish Saving The World" (2022)
Although Wolfhard's role in Stranger Things wasn't a debut, that was what definitely propelled his career further. And Hey, why stop there when you know you're about to make something great!
Kiernan Shipka In An Episode Of "Monk" (2006) At 7 Years Old And At 23 In "Swimming With Sharks" (2022)
Remember her from Mad Men? Yeah, the little Sally! Anyway, little Sally, we mean Kiernan is all grown now and we'll see plenty of movies with her name; we're sure about this.
Noah Schnapp In "Bridge Of Spies" (2015) At 11 Years Old And At 18 In "Stranger Things" (2022)
Joey King In An Episode Of The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody (2006) At 7 Years Old And At 23 In "Bullet Train" (2022)
Fun fact - did you know that Joey King started her acting career by acting in commercials? And it worked so well, that she has tens over tens of movie titles under her name already!
Amandla Stenberg In "Colombiana" (2011) At 13 Years Old And At 23 In "Bodies Bodies Bodies" (2022)
Caleb Mclaughlin In "Dreams Of Origami Fortunes" (2012) At 11 Years Old And At 21 In "Stranger Things" (2022)
Although Caleb know is a familiar face, did you know that his first role was actually on Broadway as the Young Simba in The Lion king musical? Seems it's either Broadway or commercials if you want to kickstart your acting career.
Noah Jupe In "Wonder" (2017) At 12 Years Old And At 15 In "A Quiet Place 2" (2020)
Sophia Lillis In "The Lipstick Stain" (2013) At 11 Years Old And At 18 In TV Series "I Am Not Okay With This" (2020)
At age 21, Sophia Lillis already had some significant roles to be proud of! Moreover, in 2023 we'll see her in two new movies - The Adults and Asteroid City.
Gaten Matarazzo In "Les Misérables" On Broadway (2014) At 12 Years Old And At 20 In "Honor Society" (2022)
Who doesn't love Gaten, am I right? For now, however, Gaten is back to working on Broadway productions and we'll definitely miss his on-screen presence.
Yara Shahidi In "Imagine That" (2009) At 9 Years Old And At 19 In "Sun Is Also A Star" (2019)
Here's another wonderful actress that started her career by acting in commercials. Is this the surest way to stardom or are we missing something?
Sabrina Carpenter In An Episode Of "Law & Order: SVU" (2011) At 12 Years Old And At 23 In "Emergency" (2022)
Sabrina is definitely a one-man orchestra. Did you know know she has released five studio albums of her songs in addition to starring in tens of movies and TV series?
Joshua Bassett In "Limbo" (2015) At 15 Years Old And At 22 In "Better Nate Than Ever" (2022)
Jack Dylan Grazer In "It" (2017) At 14 Years Old And At 17 In "We Are Who We Are" (2020)
Ethan Cutkosky In "Shameless" (2011) At 12 Years Old And At 22 In "Shameless" (2021)
Besides portraying Carl Gallagher in the iconic Shameless series, Ethan also has his own fashion brand and continues to expand his career as a voice artist.
Jaeden Martell In "It" (2017) At 14 Years Old And At 19 In "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" (2022)
Now here's another actor who's barely twenty and has already seemingly done a life's work! From the It movies to Knives Out, Jaeden isn't stopping anytime soon.
Maya Hawke In Min TV Series "Little Women" (2017) At 19 Years Old And At 24 In "Do Revenge" (2022)
A daughter of the iconic actress Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya has made her own name in Hollywood. You know what, we're pretty excited to see what the future holds for miss Hawke!
Mackenzie Foy In "Breaking Dawn 2" (2012) At 12 Years Old And At At 20 In "Black Beauty" (2020)
Although we're not fans of the 2020's Black Beauty, we're definitely fans of Mackenzie!
Jacob Tremblay In An Episode Of "Motive" (2013) At 7 Years Old And At 13 In "Good Boys" (2019)
Although Jacob is only sixteen years old, he is already a recipient of various accolades including a Canadian Screen Award!
Maddie Ziegler In "Dance Moms" (2011) At 9 Years Old And At 19 In "The Fallout" (2021)
Iris Apatow In "Knocked Up" (2007) At 5 Years Old And At 20 In "The Bubble" (2022)
Lucas Jade Zumann In "Sinister 2" (2015) At 15 Years Old And At 21 In "Dr. Bird's Advice For Sad Poets" (2021)
Lewis Macdougall In "Pan" (2015) At 13 Years Old And At 17 In "His Dark Materials" (2019)
Lewis John Moir MacDougall is the only Scottish actor on our list. Fun fact - before his movie debut, Lewis has only acted in small parts at his local drama club.
Tanner Buchanan In "Girl Meets World" (2015) At 17 Years Old And At 23 In "He's All That" (2021)
At age 24, Tanner Buchanan is definitely a seasoned actor. And if you cannot place the name to a face, just think about the Cobra Kai series. Yup, that's him!
Rowan Blanchard In "Dance-A-Lot Robot" (2010) At 9 Years Old And At 20 In"Crush" (2022)
Now, we don't see this often, folks - Rowena has made it to the Time's list of the Most Influential Teens in 2015. A title to surely be proud of!
Mckenna Grace In "The Goodwin Games" (2013) At 7 Years Old And At 15 In "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (2021)
Charlie Plummer In "King Jack" (2015) At 16 Years Old And At 21 In "Words On Bathroom Walls" (2020)
Did you know that Charlie's role in Lean on Pete garnered critical praise and earned him the Marcello Mastroianni Award for best emerging actor at the 74th Venice Film Festival? Hopefully, we'll see lots more of him in coming years!
Griffin Gluck In "Just Go With It" (2011) At 11 Years Old And At 22 In "Tall Girl 2" (2022)
From starring in The Office to portraying Rafe in Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, it seems there's no stopping Griffin.
Why where there no Asians, Pacific islanders on the list at all. The list was 90% white. There is some BIPOC rep, but missing a whole chunk of the world. Representation matters
