Billy Ray Cyrus Files For Divorce, Wouldn’t Have Married Firerose If He Knew About Her “Fraud”

Billy Ray Cyrus and wife Firerose are parting ways, as the singer filed for divorce after about eight months of marriage.

The country singer is also seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud committed by the 37-year-old.

Months after tying the knot in October 2023, the 62-year-old artist quietly filed for divorce in May this year, citing reasons such as irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

The date of their separation in court documents was listed as May 22, 2024.

Image credits: Firerose / Instagram

The Achy Breaky Heart singer is also seeking an annulment, claiming Firerose committed “fraud” and that he wouldn’t have married her if he had known about it earlier.

“He gave consent to marriage based on Fraud by the Wife, that had he known he would not have entered into the bonds of matrimony,” read the documents, as quoted by E! News.

Image credits: Billy Ray Cyrus / Instagram

Billy, the father of pop star Miley Cyrus, was previously married to Tish Cyrus, the mother of his five children. During his 28-year-old long marriage to his ex-wife, the singer crossed paths with Firerose in 2010 while filming for Hannah Montana, the hit Disney show that he starred in with his hitmaking daughter from 2006 until 2011.

It was only in 2022 when the Butterfly Fly Away artist started dating Firerose. They got engaged the same year and tied the knot in October 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIREROSE CYRUS (@firerose)

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined,” the country singer wrote on Instagram as he shared pictures of his wedding to the fellow musician.

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began,” he added. “Long Live Love!”

“Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend,” Firerose wrote in a post to mark 6 months since they tied the knot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIREROSE CYRUS (@firerose)

Weeks before their separation, Firerose shared a post to mark them hitting their 6-month milestone since tying the knot.

“6 months ago I married this man,” she captioned the April post. “Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!”