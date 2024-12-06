Ariana Grande Emotionally Reacts To “Horrible” Scrutiny About Her Body During ‘Wicked’ Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande tearfully opened up about the toll of “horrible” public scrutiny on her appearance, admitting she’s experienced it since she was a teenager. In a heartfelt interview with French journalist Salima Jeanne Poumbga, known as “Crazy Sally,” released on Thursday (December 5), Ariana described enduring years of harsh commentary, likening it to being a “specimen in a petri dish.”

In the interview, which took place during her movie Wicked’s press tour, the 31-year-old singer was asked how she dealt with “beauty standards” and “critics” toward her looks.

Ariana emotionally replied: “My goodness. I’m not gonna- It’s just, it’s a good question. I’ve been doing this in front of the public, been a specimen in a petri dish, since I was 16 or 17.

“I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, then it’s wrong for different reasons.”

The actress, who was sitting next to her co-star Cynthia Erivo, continued: “It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise.

“It’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on.

“Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s granny says, ‘You look skinnier, what happened?’ or, ‘You look heavier, what happened?'”

“That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening, no matter the scale it’s happening on.”

The 7 Rings hitmaker further admitted: “I think in today’s society, there’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health, or how they present themselves.

“From what you’re wearing, to your body, to your face.”

Ariana emphasized that making such comments on one’s appearance was “dangerous,” before adding: “I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have to know and trust that I’m beautiful.”

The Nickelodeon alumnus went on to highlight that she no longer engaged in negative commentary, stating: “No one has the right to say sh*t.”

The interview delighted fans, as a YouTube user commented: “I hope people will listen to Ariana this time.”

“It’s rare that she ever speaks out about her body, but when she does, you know she isn’t playing.”

A person wrote: “Ari has been under such scrutiny her entire career and it showed in the beginning that it affected her.

“I’m so glad that she’s finally being true to herself.”

Someone else penned: “I’m so proud of her for speaking up. Nobody should talk about Ariana’s body ever, it’s none of your business.”

A separate individual chimed in: “God I’m so proud of Ariana for being able to say what she said with so much confidence and strength.

“She’s talked about this in the past as well but I feel like this was different. She regained her power and I’m so proud of her.”

Prior to the interview being released, Sally took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself posing with Ariana and Cynthia.

In the caption, Sally wrote: “An amazing interview, where @arianagrande & @cynthiaerivo opened up beautifully about beauty standards, criticism, feeling different, and being yourself.”

Ariana consequently commented: “Thank you so much again for your warmth and kindness …. it felt like a big, beautiful hug meeting and speaking with you.”

The interview comes amid renewed debate about Ariana’s changing appearance, fueled by promotional events for Wicked.

Moreover, concerns over the Grammy Award winner’s health recently resurfaced following her appearances at premieres for the Wicked film, where fans noted her noticeably thin frame.

Ariana, who attended events in Los Angeles, USA, on November 9 and London on November 18, faced mixed reactions online, with some expressing worry about her health, while others criticized the body-shaming.

You can watch the full interview below:

Additionally, recent photos promoting Wicked sparked additional worries. In a strapless dress highlighting her frame, critics noted her visible sternum, with some labeling her look “skeletal.”

Furthermore, a resurfaced 2015 Vanity Fair video featuring Ariana went viral last month, igniting comparisons between the pop star’s demeanor then and now as she promoted Wicked alongside Cynthia.

In the clip, Ariana humorously responded to Scream Queens co-star Abigail Breslin, which gained traction on TikTok, with viewers labeling her a “different person” and fueling online debate about her evolution.

