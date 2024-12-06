Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ariana Grande Emotionally Reacts To “Horrible” Scrutiny About Her Body During ‘Wicked’ Interview
Celebrities, News

Ariana Grande Emotionally Reacts To “Horrible” Scrutiny About Her Body During ‘Wicked’ Interview

Ariana Grande tearfully opened up about the toll of “horrible” public scrutiny on her appearance, admitting she’s experienced it since she was a teenager. In a heartfelt interview with French journalist Salima Jeanne Poumbga, known as “Crazy Sally,” released on Thursday (December 5), Ariana described enduring years of harsh commentary, likening it to being a “specimen in a petri dish.” 

In the interview, which took place during her movie Wicked’s press tour, the 31-year-old singer was asked how she dealt with “beauty standards” and “critics” toward her looks.

Ariana emotionally replied: “My goodness. I’m not gonna- It’s just, it’s a good question. I’ve been doing this in front of the public, been a specimen in a petri dish, since I was 16 or 17. 

“I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, then it’s wrong for different reasons.”

Ariana Grande tearfully opened up about the toll of “horrible” public scrutiny on her appearance

Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Image credits: Don Arnold/Getty Images

The actress, who was sitting next to her co-star Cynthia Erivo, continued: “It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise. 

“It’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on. 

“Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s granny says, ‘You look skinnier, what happened?’ or, ‘You look heavier, what happened?'” 

Ariana admitted she’s experienced it since she was a teenager

Image credits: arianagrande

Image credits: SALLY

“That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening, no matter the scale it’s happening on.”

The 7 Rings hitmaker further admitted: “I think in today’s society, there’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health, or how they present themselves. 

“From what you’re wearing, to your body, to your face.”

Ariana appeared in a heartfelt interview with French journalist Salima Jeanne Poumbga, known as “Crazy Sally” 

Image credits: SALLY

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana emphasized that making such comments on one’s appearance was “dangerous,” before adding: “I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have to know and trust that I’m beautiful.” 

The Nickelodeon alumnus went on to highlight that she no longer engaged in negative commentary, stating: “No one has the right to say sh*t.”

The interview delighted fans, as a YouTube user commented: “I hope people will listen to Ariana this time.” 

Ariana described enduring years of harsh commentary, likening it to being a “specimen in a petri dish”

“It’s rare that she ever speaks out about her body, but when she does, you know she isn’t playing.”

A person wrote: “Ari has been under such scrutiny her entire career and it showed in the beginning that it affected her. 

“I’m so glad that she’s finally being true to herself.”

Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Someone else penned: “I’m so proud of her for speaking up. Nobody should talk about Ariana’s body ever, it’s none of your business.”

A separate individual chimed in: “God I’m so proud of Ariana for being able to say what she said with so much confidence and strength. 

“She’s talked about this in the past as well but I feel like this was different. She regained her power and I’m so proud of her.”

The 31-year-old singer was asked how she dealt with “beauty standards” and “critics” toward her looks

Prior to the interview being released, Sally took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself posing with Ariana and Cynthia.

In the caption, Sally wrote: “An amazing interview, where @arianagrande & @cynthiaerivo opened up beautifully about beauty standards, criticism, feeling different, and being yourself.”

Ariana consequently commented: “Thank you so much again for your warmth and kindness …. it felt like a big, beautiful hug meeting and speaking with you.”

Don’t want to see ads?

Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The interview comes amid renewed debate about Ariana’s changing appearance, fueled by promotional events for Wicked

Moreover, concerns over the Grammy Award winner’s health recently resurfaced following her appearances at premieres for the Wicked film, where fans noted her noticeably thin frame. 

Ariana, who attended events in Los Angeles, USA, on November 9 and London on November 18, faced mixed reactions online, with some expressing worry about her health, while others criticized the body-shaming.

You can watch the full interview below:

Additionally, recent photos promoting Wicked sparked additional worries. In a strapless dress highlighting her frame, critics noted her visible sternum, with some labeling her look “skeletal.” 

Furthermore, a resurfaced 2015 Vanity Fair video featuring Ariana went viral last month, igniting comparisons between the pop star’s demeanor then and now as she promoted Wicked alongside Cynthia. 

In the clip, Ariana humorously responded to Scream Queens co-star Abigail Breslin, which gained traction on TikTok, with viewers labeling her a “different person” and fueling online debate about her evolution. 

“Nobody should talk about Ariana’s body ever,” a reader commented

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
amcgregor7419 avatar
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This kind of thing has sadly become normalised. Too many people feel they have the right to judge someone's appearance without thinking about the consequences a single comment can have, even if there weren't even necessarily bad intentions behind it. This is all the more true online and all the more of celebrities. I really wish people would stop and think before judging others.

livlisbon84 avatar
StarCrossedFriday
StarCrossedFriday
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s true that ‘innocent’ comments can do a lot of harm. Because of my malfunctioning pancreas I started losing a lot of weight, and at a certain point I was severely underweight and yet I kept getting people going ‘oh my God, you look so good!’. Then, when I got better meds and started getting back to a healthier weight, people made jokes about too many cookies, my co-worker laughed and went ‘look out, or you’ll get fat!’ and my MIL wouldn’t stop asking if I wanted help shifting some of the weight and saying that I looked better before, and didn’t I want to look my best for her son? Super awkward, because she’s normally a lovely person, so it wasn’t even meant maliciously. It’s just…it’s really, really hard.

