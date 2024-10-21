Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Ariana Grande Responds To “Most Offensive” Fan-Made ‘Wicked’ Poster Slammed By Cynthia Erivo
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ariana Grande said artificial intelligence (AI) was “troublesome” and agreed that some of its use could go “too far.” The pop star’s recent take on AI comes after her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, was the victim of “degrading” memes and the center of offensive fan-edited posters of the musical.

Taking to the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday (October 19) in Los Angeles, USA, Ariana, who plays Glinda, opened up about Cynthia slamming the AI-generated Wicked posters.

Highlights
  • Ariana Grande calls AI 'troublesome' and admits its use can go 'too far.'
  • Cynthia Erivo was targeted by offensive AI-generated Wicked posters.
  • Ariana emphasizes respect and admiration for Wicked co-star Cynthia.
  • Cynthia labels fan-edit of Wicked poster 'degrading' and offensive.

She told Variety: “I think it’s very complicated because I find AI so conflicting and troublesome sometimes, but I think it’s just kind of such a massive adjustment period.

“This is something that is so much bigger than us, and the fans are gonna have fun and make their edits.”

Ariana Grande said artificial intelligence (AI) was “troublesome” and agreed that some of its use could go “too far”

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

Upon being suggested by Variety that “sometimes things can go too far,” the 31-year-old songstress responded: “I think so. And I have so much respect for my sister, Cynthia, and I love her so much. 

“It’s just a big adjustment period. It’s so much stimulation about something that’s so much bigger than us.”

Ariana went on to emphasize her closeness to Cynthia, stating: “I love being in the studio with her, even just as like a fly on the wall, hearing what she’s working on and having her there when I’m working.”

Her recent take on AI comes after her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, was the victim of offensive fan-edited posters of the musical

Image credits: Variety

@varietymagazine Ariana Grande on artificial intelligence and the #Wicked ♬ original sound – Variety

“I think we are stuck with each other, professionally and personally for the rest of our lives.”

She concluded by saying that she would “absolutely” record original music with Cynthia in the future.

Cynthia recently voiced her outrage over a viral fan-made edit of her and Ariana that replicated a classic Broadway play poster of Wicked.

Taking to the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala on October 19 in Los Angeles, USA, Ariana, who plays Glinda, opened up

@ferlozar much better 🤩 #wicked #wickedthemusical #wickedmovie #arianagrande #defyinggravity #elphaba #wickedwitch #cynthiaerivo #photoshop ♬ Popular – From “Wicked” Original Broadway Cast Recording/2003 – Kristin Chenoweth

The 37-year-old, who portrays the witch Elphaba in the upcoming movie version of the story set to be released on November 22, labeled the tribute as “degrading” on October 16.

“This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that AI of [me and Ariana] fighting, equal to people posing the question ‘is your ***** skin green,’” Cynthia wrote at the time.

The actress took particular offense at the fan poster featuring an image of her facing the camera and covering her eyes below her witch hat, seemingly done to make her resemble the iconic Wicked Broadway play poster, as Bored Panda previously reported.

Cynthia recently voiced her outrage over a viral fan-made edit of her and Ariana

Image credits: cynthiaerivo

Image credits: cynthiaerivo

“The original poster is an illustration, but I’m a real human being,” Cynthia explained. “I chose to look down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer. Our poster is an homage, not an imitation. To edit my face is to erase me.”

The Tony Award winner also called out other Wicked memes that have circulated online, including one that made a crude joke about Elphaba’s anatomy, as CNN reported on October 16.

In the same Instagram story, Cynthia wrote: “None of this is funny. None of this is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us.”

Cynthia labeled the tribute as “degrading” on October 16

Image credits: cynthiaerivo/Alternative_Quote684

Image credits: Universal Pictures

The film adaptation of Wicked, starring Cynthia, Ariana, Ethan Slater, and Bowen Yang, is set to bring the beloved stage musical to the big screen.

After captivating audiences for two decades as one of the most popular musicals, Wicked will debut as a spectacular, generation-defining two-part cinematic event this holiday season, as its synopsis reads on IMDb.

Ariana’s response left viewers divided

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

The_Nicest_Misanthrope
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really don't see how the poster is so offensive. It's just an homage to the musical? Totally overreacting

The_Nicest_Misanthrope
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really don't see how the poster is so offensive. It's just an homage to the musical? Totally overreacting

