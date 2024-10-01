Ariana Grande Confronted With Lie Detector Test Over Cosmetic Surgery Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande told “the truth” about cosmetic procedures she’s had and has not done to her face and body. In a Vanity Fair lie-detector test segment, the popstar was asked invasive questions by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivori, where she refuted going under the knife.

Vanity Fair took to its official YouTube page on Monday (September 30) to share the full video of Ariana and Cynthia’s lie-detector test interview.

In the video, which has since amassed over 685,000 views, at around 9 minutes 41, Cynthia asked Ariana: “You sing Popular in our film.

“Did you ever get any work done to make yourself feel more popular?”

Image credits: vanityfair

Popular is a song from the Tony Award-winning musical Wicked. It is performed by Glinda, the character Ariana plays in the movie adaptation of the musical.

The song is about a popular girl (Glinda) trying to help her unpopular roommate, Elphaba – played by Cynthia – become more popular.

Under the lie detector test, Ariana went on to deny getting a nose job, or a boob job and did not “yet” get a facelift, although she did admit being “open” to it.

Image credits: vanityfair

“This is the best day of my life. Take that, you YouTube people,” the 31-year-old songstress quipped as she continued to deny a slew of procedures, including a fox eye lift.

“No, but I discovered through people who thought I did and I said thank you,” Ariana responded.

A fox eye lift is a cosmetic procedure that creates an almond-shaped eye look with a slight upward slant to the outer corner of the eye. It’s also known as a thread lift or canthoplasty.

In a Vanity Fair lie-detector test segment, the popstar was asked invasive questions

Image credits: Vanity Fair

Ariana further revealed that she did not get a chin implant, or a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), ridiculing the idea altogether.

“Get the f**k out of here,” the Into You hitmaker exclaimed to Cynthia, before replying sarcastically that she did get in fact a BBL.

As the lie detector sensed deception, Ariana – notable for her petite figure – explained that a BBL would not work for her.

“I don’t think that’s my thing, and I’m ok with that,” the Grammy Awards winner said.

Image credits: Vanity Fair

Nevertheless, Ariana admitted that she’s had “fillers in various places and Botox” but she had “stopped like four years ago.”

Last year, the singer-actress had already confessed that she had lip fillers and Botox in a “Beauty Secrets” video for Vogue.

“But also, in full support of all people who do these things,” Ariana added during the lie-detector segment.

She continued: “Whatever makes women, men, and non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed.”

Ariana was asked questions by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo

Image credits: vanityfair

Arianators flocked to express their support and amusement as a YouTube user commented: “THE BBL QUESTION LMFAOOOOO.”

A person wrote: “It’s so lovely [to] see how close Ariana and Cynthia have become due to Wicked. Truly our Glinda & Elphaba !”

Someone else penned: “This whole video you can feel the love these two [women] have for each other, that is so beautiful.”

“The way Ariana wanted more questions about her face so she could tell the truth,” a netizen added. “She’s so tired of people saying she has changed.”

Image credits: arianagrande/cynthiaerivo

A viewer noted: “Why was she so happy to talk about all the plastic surgery questions, my girl has been waiting for [the] day to debunk all of them.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Oh she was READY for those face questions.”

Wicked is a musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

It is the first of a two-part film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie, which in turn was based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire and characters from L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

You can watch Ariana and Cynthia taking a lie detector test below:

In addition to Cynthia and Ariana, the film stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and Bowen Yang.

Set in the Land of Oz, largely before Dorothy Gale’s arrival from Kansas, USA, the plot covers the events of the musical’s first act.

Wicked follows green-skinned Elphaba’s studies at Shiz University and the beginning of her path to ultimately becoming the Wicked Witch of the West, alongside an unlikely friendship and later rivalry with a classmate who later becomes Glinda the Good.

The movie will be released in the cinema on November 18 in the UK and November 22 in the US.

The lie detector test segment left some viewers divided

