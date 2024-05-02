Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Who “Wanted A More Feminine-Looking Nose,” Flaunts New Look After Nose Job

ADVERTISEMENT

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who said she is “going through a personal transformation journey,” showed the world her new nose after undergoing cosmetic surgery last month.

The 32-year-old deleted her social media accounts in March but has now uploaded three videos in the span of 24 hours on her TikTok page, which is followed by more than 9.6 million fans.

As she made the online debut of her new nose, Gypsy shared two pictures on TikTok wearing a red blazer and a black T-shirt. She was seen basking in the sunlight in one picture and seated in a makeup chair in the next picture.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard flaunted her new nose after undergoing a rhinoplasty last month

Share icon

Image credits: gypsyblanchard.tiktok

Fans gushed over her new look, with one saying, “I didn’t even recognize her at first!”

“The nose looks soooo goooddd and so does the hair, you’re the new,” one said, while another chimed in, “Oh my gawwd u look like the 4th of July !!”

“Im glad how she’s finally living life the way she should,” another said.

Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 for conspiring to murder her mother with her boyfriend at the time, Nicholas Godejohn, in 2015. She was released from prison in 2023 after serving eight years of her 10-year prison sentence for the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

The convicted felon-turned-influencer said she is currently going through a “personal transformation journey”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gypsyblanchard.tiktok

Nicholas was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Since being released from prison in December 2023, Gypsy has been navigating post-prison life and has a new Lifetime series premiering in June.

The convicted felon-turned-influencer underwent a rhinoplasty in April to change the shape and appearance of her nose. She was also recently seen flashing her brand-new smile after replacing her silver teeth with new porcelain caps.

Among other recent changes in her life, Gypsy also separated from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, this year.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has a new Lifetime series that fans can expect in June this year

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” she told People in April ahead of her rhinoplasty. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Her close friend, Nadiya Vizier, also spoke to the outlet and said the Munchausen by proxy victim has been wanting a nose job for a while now.

“She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done,” Nadiya told People. “The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”