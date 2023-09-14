Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Ariana Grande confessed that she had lip fillers and Botox and quit with the injections in 2018 when she was 25 years old.

“I just felt like hiding. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me,” the singer said while filming a Beauty Secrets video for Vogue.

“Now, I feel like it’s not since I stopped getting lip fillers and Botox.”

In a recent Vogue video, Ariana opened up about getting cosmetic procedures in the past



“I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines,” the singer said

Despite explaining that she stopped getting injections because they were “too much,” she still considers the possibility of getting fillers or a more invasive surgical procedure like a facelift in the future.

The video comes at a time when social media users are demanding that influencers and celebrities come clean with their cosmetic procedures so as not to create unrealistic beauty standards for their (often very young) followers.

The 30-year-old singer removed her lip fillers in 2018

Ariana also mentioned she doesn’t rule out the possibility of getting fillers in the future

Ariana also expressed her wish to see the effects of aging on her body. “I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper,” she added. “I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing.”

In the video, Ariana attributes her decision to get cosmetic procedures to her early exposure to fame. As she explained, being in the public eye from a very young age had a negative effect on how she perceived herself.

