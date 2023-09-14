 Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past | Bored Panda
Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past
Beauty, Celebrities

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Marina Urman
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Ariana Grande confessed that she had lip fillers and Botox and quit with the injections in 2018 when she was 25 years old.

“I just felt like hiding. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me,” the singer said while filming a Beauty Secrets video for Vogue.

“Now, I feel like it’s not since I stopped getting lip fillers and Botox.”

In a recent Vogue video, Ariana opened up about getting cosmetic procedures in the past
Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Image credits: Vogue

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Image credits: Vogue

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Image credits: Vogue

You can watch the full video below

Image credits: Vogue

“I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines,” the singer said

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Image credits: arianagrande

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Image credits: arianagrande

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Image credits: arianagrande

Despite explaining that she stopped getting injections because they were “too much,” she still considers the possibility of getting fillers or a more invasive surgical procedure like a facelift in the future.

The video comes at a time when social media users are demanding that influencers and celebrities come clean with their cosmetic procedures so as not to create unrealistic beauty standards for their (often very young) followers.

The 30-year-old singer removed her lip fillers in 2018

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Image credits: arianagrande

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Image credits: arianagrande

Ariana also mentioned she doesn’t rule out the possibility of getting fillers in the future

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Image credits: arianagrande

Ariana also expressed her wish to see the effects of aging on her body. “I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper,” she added. “I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing.”

In the video, Ariana attributes her decision to get cosmetic procedures to her early exposure to fame. As she explained, being in the public eye from a very young age had a negative effect on how she perceived herself.

People in the comments had mixed reactions regarding her confession

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Ariana Grande Admits Using Botox and Lip Fillers To Change Her Appearance In The Past

Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Writer, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't she recently get one of those surgeries to make the skin around her eyes look tighter? Everything she's said contradicts itself. I don't need surgery anymore, but I might still get some...aging is so beautiful, but I'm considering a facelift...honestly. Who cares? Bring back the old BP.

3
3points
reply
POST
