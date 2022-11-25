Whether you are playing this drinking game with your best buds or you and your friends crashed a random party, we’ve prepared a bunch of both neutral and juicy Truth or Drink questions to choose from. Do you know of any more good Truth or Drink questions you would ask if you had the chance? Also, which questions for Truth or Drink would you find the most difficult to answer, and consider swapping for a bevvy instead? Let us know!

Arguably one of the most fun drinking games is also a test of friendship. Have your friends revealed all their dirty little secrets to you before? Or is it the first time you’ve heard them talk about it? That’s something to confront them about later. Besides, Truth or Drink questions may reveal a few more things: who of the friends has the most to hide, and which one has the lowest tolerance for alcohol. Both of which can describe the same person. And while many PG-rated Truth or Drink questions for adults can reveal some intriguing material, the spicy Truth or Drink questions put on display all the dirt and filth. Fortunately, we’ve got plenty of both to serve.

If your group of friends contains mates whose legs get a little shaky when given a dare, this take on the classic Truth or Dare game may be more fitting. Instead of heckling your friends with dares they won’t be willing to complete, get them tipsy with a Truth or Drink game instead. The premise of this house party game is simple — each player takes turns asking another player a question they must answer truthfully. Or if they choose not to - take a drink. In brief, tell the truth or get drunk trying.

#1 What’s your biggest secret?

#2 What’s your biggest regret?

#3 Who’s the most embarrassing person you know?

#4 What are your partner’s bad habits?

#5 How many people has your partner slept with?

#6 Have you ever cheated on a partner?

#7 Do you pick your nose?

#8 How many beers can you drink in one sitting?

#9 Have you ever skinny-dipped?

#10 Have you ever had a blackout while drinking?

#11 Who controls the finances in your relationship?

#12 Are you comfortable with your partner seeing you naked?

#13 What are your partner’s parents like?

#14 What was your first kiss like?

#15 What is the most daring thing you’ve ever done?

#16 Who is always broke?

#17 What is your friend’s biggest insecurity?

#18 Is there anything about your friends that you don’t like?

#19 Who was the last person to make you really angry at them, and why did they piss you off so much?

#20 If you could sleep with any celebrity, who would it be and why?

#21 Have you ever roleplayed in bed?

#22 When was the last time you cried tears of joy?

#23 How adventurous are you in the bedroom on a scale of 1 to 10?

#24 Has anyone ever caught you in the act?

#25 What went wrong with your first serious relationship?

#26 What’s the most uncomfortable thing you’ve ever done for love?

#27 Is there anything about yourself that you’re not proud of?

#28 How old were you when you lost your virginity?

#29 Have you ever done something naughty in public?

#30 How would you rate yourself as a lover?

#31 What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve done drunk?

#32 Have you ever farted around the office and blamed it on someone else?

#33 If someone offered you $1 million to break up with your current partner, would you?

#34 What’s the strangest thing someone would find in your web search history?

#35 Have you ever farted while spooning with someone?

#36 What do you like to be called in bed?

#37 Have you ever hooked up with someone you didn’t know?

#38 What’s the dirtiest picture you’ve ever sent?

#39 What’s your biggest fear?

#40 When was the last time you lied?

#41 When was the last time you wet your bed?

#42 What is the most broke thing you’ve ever done?

#43 If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

#44 What’s the weirdest thing about you?

#45 Who do you secretly hate?

#46 What was your dream job when you were a kid?

#47 Who do you have a crush on?

#48 What are your thoughts on making love before marriage?

#49 Would you ever consider having an open relationship?

#50 Have you ever done something naughty with a teacher?

#51 What was the first drink you ever had?

#52 How many drinks have you had so far tonight?

#53 Who made the first move you or your partner?

#54 Who is more jealous, you or your partner?

#55 Who is more likely to get emotional during an argument?

#56 Who takes the longest to get ready in the morning?

#57 Who is more likely to say “I love you”?

#58 Who is more likely to give in during an argument?

#59 Who picks up after themselves more, you or your partner?

#60 Who takes care of the household chores?

#61 Who is the better cook?

#62 Do you and your partner have similar interests?

#63 What is your partner’s biggest insecurity?

#64 Who apologizes first after an argument you or your partner?

#65 What do you think is the best thing about your partner?

#66 What was your first impression of your partner?

#67 Is monogamy important to you?

#68 What are your partner’s turn-ons?

#69 What is your partner’s biggest fear?

#70 Who is more stubborn, you or your partner?

#71 Who is the laziest in the relationship?

#72 Who was your first crush?

#73 Do you have any tattoos or piercings?

#74 What’s the scariest animals you’ve ever come across?

#75 Who is the most social out of your friends?

#76 Who always has to have the last word?

#77 Who is the biggest party animal?

#78 Who is the most gullible?

#79 Do you have any inside jokes with your friend?

#80 Has your friend ever done anything that hurt your feelings?

#81 What is your friends’ biggest accomplishment?

#82 How close are you to your friends?

#83 Do you think your friends would do anything for you?

#84 Would you do anything for your friends?

#85 If you could, would you want to trade lives with any of your friends?

#86 What would you do if one of your friends started dating your ex?

#87 Do you have any close friends of the opposite gender you would classify as a ‘best friend’?

#88 What is the naughtiest thing you’ve ever done?

#89 Are you on any dating apps like Tinder or Bumble?

#90 How do you feel about taking risks in life?

#91 Do you like spending time alone, or do you get antsy and lonely easily?

#92 Have you ever been in a serious relationship?

#93 What is the most daring thing you’ve ever done in your life?

#94 What’s your biggest dating disaster?

#95 When was the last time you got really drunk?

#96 What would you say is your best attribute in relationships?

#97 What are some of your deal-breakers in relationships?

#98 If you could change one thing about your love life, what would it be?

#99 Do you like using toys during sleep with your partner?

#100 Have you ever filmed yourself having sleep with your partner?

#101 How many partners have you had in the past year?

#102 What is the kinkiest thing you’ve ever done?

#103 Have you ever been involved in an orgy?

#104 What’s the dirtiest thing you’ve ever said during sleep with your partner?

#105 How do you feel about threesomes?

#106 What’s your biggest kinky fantasy?

#107 What’s your biggest turn-on?

#108 What’s your favourite position?

#109 Have you ever had a one-night stand?

#110 What was the most awkward thing that’s ever happened to you during sleep with your partner?

#111 Have you ever sleep with someone of the same gender?

#112 Do you like to be submissive or dominant in bed?

#113 Do you ever talk to yourself in the mirror?

#114 Have you ever farted on an airplane?

#115 Have you ever eaten while on the toilet?

#116 After you’ve dropped a piece of food, what’s the longest time you’ve left it on the ground and then ate it?

#117 You’re in a public restroom and just went number two, then you realized your stall has no toilet paper. What do you do?

#118 Have you ever practiced kissing in a mirror?

#119 What was the last thing you searched for on your phone?

#120 Do you find your friend’s sibling attractive?

#121 If given the chance, would you sleep with your boss?

#122 How many times a week do you touch yourself?

#123 How many orgasms have you faked?

#124 What are you most insecure about?

#125 Who is the most interesting person you know?

#126 Would you kiss the person to your left?

#127 Who would you choose to be if you could be anyone else for a day?

#128 What’s your biggest dating horror story?

#129 What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done?

#130 When did you first know you were in love with your partner?

#131 Who is more of a social butterfly, you or your partner?

#132 Who is more likely to forget important dates?

#133 When was the last time you argued?

#134 How often does your partner wants to sleep with you?

#135 How often do you sleep with your partner?

#136 Who is the most loyal friend?

#137 Who is always late?

#138 Who is the biggest flirt?

#139 What is your friend’s most annoying habit?

#140 When was the last time you hung out together?

#141 What do you think is the best thing about your friend?

#142 What’s the funniest thing that’s ever happened between you and your friends?

#143 What do you think the future holds for you and your friends?

#144 If you could change one thing about your friends, what would it be?

#145 Do you think there’s potential for a romantic relationship between any of your friends?

#146 When did you last laugh so hard your stomach hurt?

#147 Do you think honesty is always the best policy in relationships?

#148 What is the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

#149 How would you describe yourself as a lover?

#150 Do you have any close friends who are of a different race or ethnicity than you?

#151 How do you deal with stress and anxiety?

#152 Do you believe in love at first sight?

#153 How do you deal with heartache and loneliness?

#154 What is something that you’re really good at?

#155 What’s the most outrageous thing you’ve ever done for love?

#156 Who was your first love?

#157 How long did your longest relationship last?

#158 What’s your biggest fear about relationships?

#159 What’s your biggest turnoff in potential partners?

#160 Who has been the biggest influence on your life?

#161 What are your thoughts on bondage and S&M?

#162 What are your fetishes?

#163 Have you ever gone to a public place without underwear?

#164 If you lost one day of your life every time you said a swear word, would you stop?