If your group of friends contains mates whose legs get a little shaky when given a dare, this take on the classic Truth or Dare game may be more fitting. Instead of heckling your friends with dares they won’t be willing to complete, get them tipsy with a Truth or Drink game instead. The premise of this house party game is simple — each player takes turns asking another player a question they must answer truthfully. Or if they choose not to - take a drink. In brief, tell the truth or get drunk trying.

Arguably one of the most fun drinking games is also a test of friendship. Have your friends revealed all their dirty little secrets to you before? Or is it the first time you’ve heard them talk about it? That’s something to confront them about later. Besides, Truth or Drink questions may reveal a few more things: who of the friends has the most to hide, and which one has the lowest tolerance for alcohol. Both of which can describe the same person. And while many PG-rated Truth or Drink questions for adults can reveal some intriguing material, the spicy Truth or Drink questions put on display all the dirt and filth. Fortunately, we’ve got plenty of both to serve.

Whether you are playing this drinking game with your best buds or you and your friends crashed a random party, we’ve prepared a bunch of both neutral and juicy Truth or Drink questions to choose from. Do you know of any more good Truth or Drink questions you would ask if you had the chance? Also, which questions for Truth or Drink would you find the most difficult to answer, and consider swapping for a bevvy instead? Let us know!

#1

What’s your biggest secret?

Report

8points
POST
#2

What’s your biggest regret?

Report

8points
POST
#3

Who’s the most embarrassing person you know?

Report

8points
POST
#4

What are your partner’s bad habits?

Report

8points
POST
#5

How many people has your partner slept with?

Report

8points
POST
#6

Have you ever cheated on a partner?

Report

8points
POST
#7

Do you pick your nose?

Report

8points
POST
#8

How many beers can you drink in one sitting?

Report

7points
POST
#9

Have you ever skinny-dipped?

Report

6points
POST
#10

Have you ever had a blackout while drinking?

Report

6points
POST
#11

Who controls the finances in your relationship?

Report

6points
POST
#12

Are you comfortable with your partner seeing you naked?

Report

6points
POST
#13

What are your partner’s parents like?

Report

6points
POST
#14

What was your first kiss like?

Report

6points
POST
#15

What is the most daring thing you’ve ever done?

Report

6points
POST
#16

Who is always broke?

Report

6points
POST
#17

What is your friend’s biggest insecurity?

Report

6points
POST
#18

Is there anything about your friends that you don’t like?

Report

6points
POST
#19

Who was the last person to make you really angry at them, and why did they piss you off so much?

Report

6points
POST
#20

If you could sleep with any celebrity, who would it be and why?

Report

6points
POST
#21

Have you ever roleplayed in bed?

Report

6points
POST
#22

When was the last time you cried tears of joy?

Report

6points
POST
#23

How adventurous are you in the bedroom on a scale of 1 to 10?

Report

6points
POST
#24

Has anyone ever caught you in the act?

Report

6points
POST
#25

What went wrong with your first serious relationship?

Report

6points
POST
#26

What’s the most uncomfortable thing you’ve ever done for love?

Report

6points
POST
#27

Is there anything about yourself that you’re not proud of?

Report

6points
POST
#28

How old were you when you lost your virginity?

Report

6points
POST
#29

Have you ever done something naughty in public?

Report

6points
POST
#30

How would you rate yourself as a lover?

Report

6points
POST
#31

What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve done drunk?

Report

6points
POST
#32

Have you ever farted around the office and blamed it on someone else?

Report

6points
POST
#33

If someone offered you $1 million to break up with your current partner, would you?

Report

6points
POST
#34

What’s the strangest thing someone would find in your web search history?

Report

6points
POST
#35

Have you ever farted while spooning with someone?

Report

6points
POST
#36

What do you like to be called in bed?

Report

6points
POST
#37

Have you ever hooked up with someone you didn’t know?

Report

6points
POST
#38

What’s the dirtiest picture you’ve ever sent?

Report

6points
POST
#39

What’s your biggest fear?

Report

5points
POST
#40

When was the last time you lied?

Report

5points
POST
#41

When was the last time you wet your bed?

Report

5points
POST
#42

What is the most broke thing you’ve ever done?

Report

5points
POST
#43

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Report

5points
POST
#44

What’s the weirdest thing about you?

Report

5points
POST
#45

Who do you secretly hate?

Report

5points
POST
#46

What was your dream job when you were a kid?

Report

5points
POST
#47

Who do you have a crush on?

Report

5points
POST
#48

What are your thoughts on making love before marriage?

Report

5points
POST
#49

Would you ever consider having an open relationship?

Report

5points
POST
#50

Have you ever done something naughty with a teacher?

Report

5points
POST
#51

What was the first drink you ever had?

Report

5points
POST
#52

How many drinks have you had so far tonight?

Report

5points
POST
#53

Who made the first move you or your partner?

Report

5points
POST
#54

Who is more jealous, you or your partner?

Report

5points
POST
#55

Who is more likely to get emotional during an argument?

Report

5points
POST
#56

Who takes the longest to get ready in the morning?

Report

5points
POST
#57

Who is more likely to say “I love you”?

Report

5points
POST
#58

Who is more likely to give in during an argument?

Report

5points
POST
#59

Who picks up after themselves more, you or your partner?

Report

5points
POST
#60

Who takes care of the household chores?

Report

5points
POST
#61

Who is the better cook?

Report

5points
POST
#62

Do you and your partner have similar interests?

Report

5points
POST
#63

What is your partner’s biggest insecurity?

Report

5points
POST
#64

Who apologizes first after an argument you or your partner?

Report

5points
POST
#65

What do you think is the best thing about your partner?

Report

5points
POST
#66

What was your first impression of your partner?

Report

5points
POST
#67

Is monogamy important to you?

Report

5points
POST
#68

What are your partner’s turn-ons?

Report

5points
POST
#69

What is your partner’s biggest fear?

Report

5points
POST
#70

Who is more stubborn, you or your partner?

Report

5points
POST
#71

Who is the laziest in the relationship?

Report

5points
POST
#72

Who was your first crush?

Report

5points
POST
#73

Do you have any tattoos or piercings?

Report

5points
POST
#74

What’s the scariest animals you’ve ever come across?

Report

5points
POST
#75

Who is the most social out of your friends?

Report

5points
POST
#76

Who always has to have the last word?

Report

5points
POST
#77

Who is the biggest party animal?

Report

5points
POST
#78

Who is the most gullible?

Report

5points
POST
#79

Do you have any inside jokes with your friend?

Report

5points
POST
#80

Has your friend ever done anything that hurt your feelings?

Report

5points
POST
#81

What is your friends’ biggest accomplishment?

Report

5points
POST
#82

How close are you to your friends?

Report

5points
POST
#83

Do you think your friends would do anything for you?

Report

5points
POST
#84

Would you do anything for your friends?

Report

5points
POST
#85

If you could, would you want to trade lives with any of your friends?

Report

5points
POST
#86

What would you do if one of your friends started dating your ex?

Report

5points
POST
#87

Do you have any close friends of the opposite gender you would classify as a ‘best friend’?

Report

5points
POST
#88

What is the naughtiest thing you’ve ever done?

Report

5points
POST
#89

Are you on any dating apps like Tinder or Bumble?

Report

5points
POST
#90

How do you feel about taking risks in life?

Report

5points
POST
#91

Do you like spending time alone, or do you get antsy and lonely easily?

Report

5points
POST
#92

Have you ever been in a serious relationship?

Report

5points
POST
#93

What is the most daring thing you’ve ever done in your life?

Report

5points
POST
#94

What’s your biggest dating disaster?

Report

5points
POST
#95

When was the last time you got really drunk?

Report

5points
POST
#96

What would you say is your best attribute in relationships?

Report

5points
POST
#97

What are some of your deal-breakers in relationships?

Report

5points
POST
#98

If you could change one thing about your love life, what would it be?

Report

5points
POST
#99

Do you like using toys during sleep with your partner?

Report

5points
POST
#100

Have you ever filmed yourself having sleep with your partner?

Report

5points
POST
#101

How many partners have you had in the past year?

Report

5points
POST
#102

What is the kinkiest thing you’ve ever done?

Report

5points
POST
#103

Have you ever been involved in an orgy?

Report

5points
POST
#104

What’s the dirtiest thing you’ve ever said during sleep with your partner?

Report

5points
POST
#105

How do you feel about threesomes?

Report

5points
POST
#106

What’s your biggest kinky fantasy?

Report

5points
POST
#107

What’s your biggest turn-on?

Report

5points
POST
#108

What’s your favourite position?

Report

5points
POST
#109

Have you ever had a one-night stand?

Report

5points
POST
#110

What was the most awkward thing that’s ever happened to you during sleep with your partner?

Report

5points
POST
#111

Have you ever sleep with someone of the same gender?

Report

5points
POST
#112

Do you like to be submissive or dominant in bed?

Report

5points
POST
#113

Do you ever talk to yourself in the mirror?

Report

5points
POST
#114

Have you ever farted on an airplane?

Report

5points
POST
#115

Have you ever eaten while on the toilet?

Report

5points
POST
#116

After you’ve dropped a piece of food, what’s the longest time you’ve left it on the ground and then ate it?

Report

5points
POST
#117

You’re in a public restroom and just went number two, then you realized your stall has no toilet paper. What do you do?

Report

5points
POST
#118

Have you ever practiced kissing in a mirror?

Report

5points
POST
#119

What was the last thing you searched for on your phone?

Report

5points
POST
#120

Do you find your friend’s sibling attractive?

Report

5points
POST
#121

If given the chance, would you sleep with your boss?

Report

5points
POST
#122

How many times a week do you touch yourself?

Report

5points
POST
#123

How many orgasms have you faked?

Report

5points
POST
#124

What are you most insecure about?

Report

4points
POST
#125

Who is the most interesting person you know?

Report

4points
POST
#126

Would you kiss the person to your left?

Report

4points
POST
#127

Who would you choose to be if you could be anyone else for a day?

Report

4points
POST
#128

What’s your biggest dating horror story?

Report

4points
POST
#129

What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done?

Report

4points
POST
#130

When did you first know you were in love with your partner?

Report

4points
POST
#131

Who is more of a social butterfly, you or your partner?

Report

4points
POST
#132

Who is more likely to forget important dates?

Report

4points
POST
#133

When was the last time you argued?

Report

4points
POST
#134

How often does your partner wants to sleep with you?

Report

4points
POST
#135

How often do you sleep with your partner?

Report

4points
POST
#136

Who is the most loyal friend?

Report

4points
POST
#137

Who is always late?

Report

4points
POST
#138

Who is the biggest flirt?

Report

4points
POST
#139

What is your friend’s most annoying habit?

Report

4points
POST
#140

When was the last time you hung out together?

Report

4points
POST
#141

What do you think is the best thing about your friend?

Report

4points
POST
#142

What’s the funniest thing that’s ever happened between you and your friends?

Report

4points
POST
#143

What do you think the future holds for you and your friends?

Report

4points
POST
#144

If you could change one thing about your friends, what would it be?

Report

4points
POST
#145

Do you think there’s potential for a romantic relationship between any of your friends?

Report

4points
POST
#146

When did you last laugh so hard your stomach hurt?

Report

4points
POST
#147

Do you think honesty is always the best policy in relationships?

Report

4points
POST
#148

What is the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

Report

4points
POST
#149

How would you describe yourself as a lover?

Report

4points
POST
#150

Do you have any close friends who are of a different race or ethnicity than you?

Report

4points
POST
#151

How do you deal with stress and anxiety?

Report

4points
POST
#152

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Report

4points
POST
#153

How do you deal with heartache and loneliness?

Report

4points
POST
#154

What is something that you’re really good at?

Report

4points
POST
#155

What’s the most outrageous thing you’ve ever done for love?

Report

4points
POST
#156

Who was your first love?

Report

4points
POST
#157

How long did your longest relationship last?

Report

4points
POST
#158

What’s your biggest fear about relationships?

Report

4points
POST
#159

What’s your biggest turnoff in potential partners?

Report

4points
POST
#160

Who has been the biggest influence on your life?

Report

4points
POST
#161

What are your thoughts on bondage and S&M?

Report

4points
POST
#162

What are your fetishes?

Report

4points
POST
#163

Have you ever gone to a public place without underwear?

Report

4points
POST
#164

If you lost one day of your life every time you said a swear word, would you stop?

Report

4points
POST
#165

Do you ever talk on the phone while you’re taking a poop?

Report

4points
POST

