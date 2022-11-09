#1

If you could share a meal with any 4 individuals, living or dead, who would they be?

#2

What was the worst phase in your life?

#3

When have you felt your biggest adrenaline rush?

#4

If when you died, you got put into a room for eternity with people who died the same way, how would you want to die?

#5

What are the two biggest lessons you’ve learned from previous relationships?

#6

If a genie granted you 3 wishes right now, what would you wish for?

#7

Is what you’re doing now what you always wanted to do growing up?

#8

What would you do if your parents didn’t like your partner?

#9

Who is your hero?

#10

If you could choose to do anything for a day, what would it be?

#11

Would you rather win the lottery or work at the perfect job? And why?

#12

What are you most thankful for?

#13

Are you religious or spiritual?

#14

What do you most look forward to about getting old?

#15

What do you wish you could re-live in your lifetime?

#16

What are you most grateful for?

#17

If everything was quantified, what life stats would like to see for yourself?

#18

What would you do if one day you woke up and every person was just gone without a trace?

#19

How often is your brain on autopilot?

#20

If colors had a taste, what would each color taste like?

#21

What’s the best conspiracy theory you can make up on the spot?

#22

You have unlimited wishes but every time you make a wish what you love most is erased from the world. How many wishes do you make and what do you wish for? (No, you can’t wish not to have things erased from the world.)

#23

What motivates you to work hard?

#24

What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve done lately?

#25

What is your family member’s proudest accomplishment?

#26

What is your biggest fear?

#27

If you could choose to do anything for a day, what would it be?

#28

Have you ever had a nickname? What is it?

#29

What is your biggest complaint about your job?

#30

What is your proudest accomplishment?

#31

What makes you laugh the most?

#32

If you could go back in time to change one thing, what would it be?

#33

What's the longest you've gone without sleep (and why)?

#34

Where do you see yourself in five years?

#35

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have?

#36

If you could go back in time, what year would you travel to?

#37

List two pet peeves. Aside from necessities, what one thing could you not go a day without?

#38

How would your friends describe you?

#39

Do you consider yourself an introvert or an extrovert?

#40

Which parent are you closer to and why?

#41

What do you think of best friends of the opposite gender?

#42

What was the best phase in your life?

#43

What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done and would you do it again?

#44

What’s the one thing you would like to change about yourself?

#45

Are you more into looks or brains?

#46

Have you ever lost someone close to you?

#47

If you are in a bad mood, do you prefer to be left alone or have someone to cheer you up?

#48

What’s the one thing that people always misunderstand about you?

#49

What is your idea of a perfect vacation?

#50

When was the last time you broke someone’s heart?

#51

What kind of parent do you think you will be?

#52

Do you judge a book by its cover?

#53

Who is that one person you can talk to about just anything?

#54

Would you take on your significant other's religion if they had one?

#55

What’s been your biggest mistake so far in life and what did you learn from it?

#56

What did your past relationship teach you?

#57

What’s your philosophy in life?

#58

What’s the best piece of advice someone has given you?

#59

What’s something you learned recently that you really should have already known?

#60

Is flirting cheating?

#61

What piece of culture or trend has died out, but you would like to see it make a comeback?

#62

What kinds of things are normal now but will be highly valued antiques a century later?

#63

What’s something weird that you recommend everyone trying at least once?

#64

What’s something horrible that we as humans have accepted, because that’s just how things are; but actually things don’t have to be that way at all?

#65

What do you wish you had more time for?

#66

What do you really wish you knew when you were younger?

#67

What options would come up if you could “right-click” people?

#68

Who do you make happy?

#69

What was the worst phase you went through in life?

#70

What unnecessary products or services do you consider necessary?

#71

Which fictional villain made you feel real hatred towards them?

#72

What habit do you have that you think not many other people have?

#73

What names were ruined for you because you knew someone terrible with that name?

#74

What would an amusement park filled with your biggest fears be like? What rides would it have?

#75

If you could switch genders for a length of time of your choosing, would you? And if so, how long?

#76

What’s something you wish you had never learned how it was made or how it works?

#77

What do most people overestimate or underestimate about you?

#78

What silly thing do you take a lot of pride in?

#79

How would the world change if health potions existed?

#80

What would be the absolute perfect day?

#81

What is the strongest animal you could win against with just your bare hands and feet?

#82

What event from the past do you most want to see a recording of?

#83

What is something you probably should do, but will never do?

#84

What great idea would you like to try if you had enough money?

#85

Do you like or dislike surprises? Why or why not?

#86

What would you change about yourself if you could?

#87

What is your favorite book to read?

#88

What are your hobbies?

#89

What really makes you angry?

#90

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island?

#91

What did you want to be when you were small?

#92

If money was no object, what would you do all day?

#93

What is the worst gift you have received?

#94

What’s on your bucket list this year?

#95

How would you describe your best friend?

#96

What qualities do you admire about your parents?

#97

Does your job make you happy?

#98

Would you ever take back someone who cheated?

#99

What is a relationship deal breaker for you?

#100

When do you think a person is ready for marriage?

#101

Would you relocate for love?

#102

What’s your biggest regret in life?

#103

Do you believe in second chances?

#104

Where is your favorite place in the entire world to go?

#105

What’s your favorite book/movie of all time and why did it speak to you so much?

#106

Why did your last relationship end?

#107

Are you confrontational?

#108

What’s your “and then it got worse” story?

#109

What was something you ate regularly as a child but now cringe at the thought of eating?

#110

What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done for love?

#111

If you were given $15,000 to give the most amount of happiness to the most amount of people, what would you do?

#112

What’s an innocent mistake you made that had dramatic consequences?

#113

If you could hear every time someone said something good about you or something negative about you, which would you choose?

#114

What do you think people automatically assume about you when they look at you?

#115

Looking back on your life, what have you done that has given you the most satisfaction?

#116

What’s the best gag gift you’ve ever seen or gotten?

#117

When was the last time you had a gut feeling about something that turned out to be correct? How about a time your gut feeling was wrong?

#118

How decisive or indecisive are you?

#119

If you could dedicate your life to solving one problem, what problem would you choose?

#120

How often do you feel utterly worn down?

#121

What was the best thing about how your parents raised you?

#122

If jobs/careers had slogans what would be some of their slogans?

#123

What do people really need to chill out about?

#124

Why do you think we dream?

#125

What’s the most stress relieving thing you can get/do for less than 20$?

#126

How do you feel about God?

#127

What scrambles your brain every time you think about it?

#128

If you could change your first name, what would be the most epic name you could choose?

#129

If you were given immortality, but there was one condition, what would stop you from accepting immortality?

#130

What is your favorite thing about your career?

#131

What is the best gift you have been given?

#132

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

#133

Who is your favorite author?

#134

What is your favorite family vacation?

#135

What did you want to be when you were younger?

#136

What’s an ideal weekend for you?

#137

What’s your story?

#138

What is your ideal meal?

#139

What’s the biggest lie that a guy has told you?

#140

How often do you go into a room and forget why you went into the room?

#141

What are your highest aspirations?

#142

Have you ever faked happiness?

