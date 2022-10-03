So, ready to check out these interesting conversation topics? If so, keep on scrolling, for they are just a smidgen further down. Once you are there, give your vote for the deep topics you'd like to discuss with someone and then share this article with them - they might pick an equally interesting topic also!

From compassion to global problems and from the relationship the two of you have to your favorite childhood books - these are all great conversation starters! Of course, deep conversations usually start by themselves, but there's nothing wrong with exploring a predetermined cause, especially if you are genuinely curious about other people's deep thoughts on it. And hey, not all of these conversation topics are grave, so to say - they can also be quite entertaining, even if they require a bit of thinking to do!

A small chat about the weather is very dandy when you want a quick chat. And so is talking about the latest viral cute cat video or the one with a dog with bunny ears. However, these airy conversations usually lack substance and thought-feed, don't they? And if you feel the urge to talk about something thought-provoking and soul-enhancing, why not try and pick some of these deep conversation topics we've rounded up in this article?

#1 How does tribalism and creating in groups and out groups (e.g. race, religion, sport team fans, people with a hobby, etc.) help and hurt society?

#2 What is most likely to bring about the extinction of the human race? How can it be avoided?

#3 How often do you leave your comfort zone?

#4 What dream did you give up on?

#5 What is your self destructive habit?

#6 How would we tell if we were actually living in a simulation?

#7 If you could go back and do one good deed that you had the opportunity to do but didn’t, what would it be and why?

#8 Is competition good for us?

#9 If you could live in a virtual reality world of your own creation, would you?

#10 What would you like people to say about you after you die?

#11 Are humans better at creation or destruction?

#12 If pressing a button meant you received 5 million dollars but it also killed 5 people somewhere in the world, would you press it? What if it killed only 1 person or killed 20 people? What if the people were people you knew?

#13 What is a year of life worth? How about a day?

#14 What does the ideal life look like?

#15 How are emotions useful for humans and the human race?

#16 Do people have a right to be happy or should they have to earn it?

#17 Who should be responsible for taking care of the elderly, the government, their families, or the elderly themselves?

#18 When was the last time you were ashamed by how you handled a situation?

#19 What flaws in human nature hold humanity back?

#20 When do you feel most alone?

#21 How do you deal with trauma?

#22 Do you think shame is a natural human emotion or something that society drills into us?

#23 Why do humans create art?

#24 Can a positive outlook make any situation better?

#25 What age do you feel on the inside?

#26 Would you rather be hated or forgotten?

#27 What would you wish to accomplish in life if you could only accomplish one thing?

#28 What would you do on a “perfect” day? Would you want to do something with someone else or be alone?

#29 Tell about your most difficult challenge thus far in your life. Were you able to overcome and what did you learn?

#30 What are the strongest and weakest parts of your relationship? How can you make the weak parts stronger?

#31 What are your weaknesses?

#32 If you have children, how good a job do you think you are doing raising them?

#33 Share a secret with your spouse. What do you think about couples keeping secrets from each other?

#34 When do you need assurance of my love the most and how can I show that love?

#35 When you are worried or hurt, what can your spouse do to provide comfort and encouragement?

#36 Is it ever okay to lie? If it is, when and in what kind of situations?

#37 Do you like school? Why or why not?

#38 Who is the most important person in your life? How can you enhance your relationship with this person?

#39 If you could live at any time in history and experience any event, when would you choose?

#40 If you had a theme song, what would it be? Why?

#41 Have you ever had the opportunity to help someone?

#42 What are your greatest strengths?

#43 Have you ever had the opportunity to meet anyone famous? Did you get their autograph?

#44 If you left alone in the wilderness and could have only one item, what would it be?

#45 Where’s your life headed?

#46 What is holding you back from being the person you want to be?

#47 What is the best way to explore human nature: psychology, philosophy, or biology?

#48 Is human nature constant or is it molded by culture? Can human nature be completely changed by culture or society?

#49 Is tribalism and people separating themselves into “us” and “them” groups, a learned or genetic trait? Can it be overcome? If so, how?

#50 What is a miracle that happens every day?

#51 What is the purpose of art in society?

#52 How important is freedom of the press to a healthy society?

#53 Do people have an obligation to help others or should people be responsible for helping themselves?

#54 Is taking a life ever justified? If so, where is the line? When is a person’s life considered forfeit?

#55 If sacrificing your own life would save the lives of a specific number of strangers, how many strangers would need to be saved for you to sacrifice your own life? What if the people were friends? How about family?

#56 Do you think that humans as a species have gotten better through the generations or worse? Why?

#57 What stops people from understanding themselves?

#58 Will technology be humanity’s salvation, downfall, or neither? Why?

#59 What do we do now that will be looked at as primitive and backwards in 100 years?

#60 If we could screen babies for psychopathic or sociopathic tendencies, should we? What should we do with the babies that are likely become psychopaths?

#61 Why do people do things that they know hurts themselves and those around them?

#62 When things go wrong do you blame yourself or others more?

#63 What is taboo that shouldn’t be?

#64 How well do you think the mind can understand itself?

#65 How big of a part should work be in a person’s life?

#66 Is there ever a time when giving up makes sense?

#67 Do you believe in karma? Why?

#68 What do you think is more important: exploring the world or yourself?

#69 Who or what do you think of when you think of love?

#70 Would you rather be alone for the rest of your life or always be surrounded by annoying people?

#71 Tell about a time when someone showed you kindness or compassion. Tell about a time when you showed compassion or kindness to someone else.

#72 If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would buy? Why?

#73 Has your relationship changed since you began dating?

#74 When and where do you feel most like your real self? Why?

#75 What characteristics do you think are necessary for a strong relationship? Do you possess these characteristics?

#76 What controversial issue – social or political – do you feel strongly about? Why?

#77 If you could be any character in a book or movie, who would you be? Why?

#78 What did you dream of being when you were a child? Have you managed to achieve any of your dreams?

#79 What is your dream job and do you believe you will ever succeed at having it?

#80 Is there something that you would like to change about yourself? How can you achieve a change?

#81 Do you and your spouse have the same opinion about if the glass is half empty or half full? What changes can you make to make your life more fulfilling?

#82 Discuss your dream vacation and create a plan to make it happen.

#83 Why are you and your spouse compatible?

#84 How do you and your spouse handle disagreements? Do you think you can improve in this area? How?

#85 Discuss what motivates you in life as individuals and as a couple.

#86 What talents and skills to you have?

#87 Ask each other what personal habits you have that each of you would like changed.

#88 In what ways do I show you that you are a very important person to me?

#89 What is your major goal in life?

#90 What kind of changes would you make to the world if you could?

#91 Whom do you respect? Why?

#92 What do you think are the five most important traits for a person to have?

#93 What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

#94 What so you find is the hardest thing for you to do?

#95 If you only had one month to live, how would you spend your time? With whom?

#96 What one possession do you cherish the most? Why?

#97 If you could have any car you desired, which one would you choose?

#98 What is a personal tragedy you have overcome? How did the experience change you?

#99 Is there life on other planets? What is the reason for your opinion?

#100 What awards or prizes have you won? What was the reason you won them?

#101 If you won a million dollars, what would you do?

#102 What are the highest and lowest points of your life?

#103 What are your biggest goals for your life? What progress have you made in attaining them?

#104 What’s something terrifying that we’ve all come to accept as a fact of life?

#105 If you had to sum up the whole human species in 3 words, what would those words be?

#106 Is what we perceive reality or just a construct of our minds? Can our minds correctly interpret reality or is reality subjective?

#107 What would a perfect city be like?

#108 Should governments make laws to protect people from hurting themselves?

#109 What is the most uplifting thing happening in the world right now? What is the most tragic thing?

#110 What is the purpose of a human life?

#111 Are some lives more valuable than others?

#112 What does it mean to die well?

#113 If you were given an envelope with the time and date of your death inside, would you open it?

#114 How would you like to die? Comfortably in bed surrounded by family, doing something you love, or some other way?

#115 What do you think about the singularity? The idea that eventually artificial intelligence will advance to the point where computers are more intelligent than humans.

#116 Why are there so many people who are lonely? Why is it so hard for people to make real connections when almost everyone wants to make real connections?

#117 What are some examples of outside behaviors that are symptoms of inner emotional scars?

#118 What do you consider a wasted life?

#119 What event would you rather die than live through?

#120 Why is depression so stigmatized in society?

#121 Do you think humans will survive long enough to evolve into something different or will we make ourselves extinct before we have the chance to?

#122 Is human consciousness just electrons flowing through neurons, or is it something beyond the physical?

#123 How much does your personality change around different groups of people?

#124 How can we know if how we perceive colors is how others perceive that color? How do we know that colors don’t look different to everyone?

#125 What responsibilities, if any, do tech companies have to control how people use their platforms and what content shows up on them?

#126 Why do you think people feel so empty in the modern world, or is this how it’s always been?

#127 What do you think the evolutionary reason is for humans basing so many of their choices on emotions?

#128 Do you think animals have a sense of right and wrong or is it just humans?

#129 How do you think the discovery of extraterrestrial intelligent life would impact society?

#130 How do you best connect with others?

#131 What could you not accept at all in a relationship?

#132 What do other people often think about you that is not true?

#133 Have you ever experienced something completely unexplainable?

#134 If you could meet one person, living or dead, who would it be?

#135 In what way are you your own worst enemy?

#136 Who is your hero and what qualities make them your choice?

#137 What makes you excited? What was the last exciting experience you had?

#138 What values are important in your life? Were they imparted to you by your parents? If not, from where did they come?

#139 What kind of date do you consider romantic?

#140 What scares you the most? Has what you are afraid of changed since you were a child?

#141 What would cause you to end a relationship? Would you be able to forgive and forget and renew the relationship?

#142 Have you ever had a very bad nightmare? What was it about?

#143 What was your favorite book as a child? Why was it your favorite?

#144 What was your favorite movie as a child? Do you still enjoy seeing it? How many times have you seen it?

#145 If you could go back to your childhood, what advice would you like to have from your adult self?

#146 What is one thing that scares you the most? Why?

#147 Describe your biggest regret?

#148 Describe a challenge you have faced and how you overcame it.

#149 List the top five qualities that you adore most about your partner. Take a minute to guess what is on the other spouse’s list.

#150 What makes you feel the happiest and the most fulfilled?

#151 If your family and friends were asked to describe you, who would provide the most accurate description? What do you think they would say?

#152 What concerns and interests do you have in which I do not seem interested?

#153 What things make you sad as a parent and as a spouse?

#154 Tell me five things that you enjoy doing with me, with the most enjoyable first.

#155 If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? Give a reason for your choice.

#156 Do you think adults deserve respect? Do you think teenagers do?

#157 What are three things for which you are grateful?

#158 In what situation(s) do you become discouraged?

#159 Who had a profound influence on you as a child? Was the influence positive or negative?

#160 If you died today, is there something you would regret not doing or something you would regret not saying?

#161 Have you ever written poetry, a story, or painted a picture? If so, what about?

#162 If you could have a super-power, which one would you choose and why?

#163 Where have you lived, for how long, and how old were you when you moved from each place? Which was your favorite?

#164 Tell about something that made you laugh recently.

#165 What is the most frightening thing you have ever done?

#166 Are you close to your siblings?

#167 What do you think the world will be like in twenty-five years?

#168 If you could invite one person over for dinner, who would it be?

#169 What is the most dangerous thing you have ever done?

#170 How have your strengths help you to succeed? How have your faults hindered you?

#171 What aspects of humans have made us a successful species?

#172 What makes people believe absurd conspiracy theories?

#173 Can people with vastly different cultural backgrounds live together peacefully? How?

#174 How important are morals in a healthy society? What are the most important morals for citizens to have?

#175 Do animals experience emotions? If so, do they experience emotions in the same way humans do? If not, how do they experience the world and what dictates their behavior?

#176 Do you think the future will be better than the present? Why?

#177 What lies do you most often tell yourself?

#178 What do a lot of parents do that screws up their kid?

#179 What is the most important thing a person can do to improve themselves?

#180 What makes a person truly evil? Are they born that way or did their environment make them that way?

#181 Why do some people stay in relationships that they know are toxic?

#182 Who causes you the most stress?

#183 What does our society need most?

#184 What are some good and bad things about the culture you grew up in?

#185 How do you think our friendship will change over time as we get older and our life circumstances change?

#186 Would you travel alone to a foreign country?

#187 When was the last time you cried?

#188 If you were to give yourself three challenges right now, what would they be?

#189 Is there something your spouse would like you to change? Are you willing to make this change?

#190 If you got a tattoo, what would it be? Why is that your choice?

#191 What is the furthest you have ever traveled from your home? Where did you go and how long did you stay there?

#192 If you could go on a trip anywhere in the world with anyone, where would you go and whom would you take?

#193 If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live?