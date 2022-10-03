A small chat about the weather is very dandy when you want a quick chat. And so is talking about the latest viral cute cat video or the one with a dog with bunny ears. However, these airy conversations usually lack substance and thought-feed, don't they? And if you feel the urge to talk about something thought-provoking and soul-enhancing, why not try and pick some of these deep conversation topics we've rounded up in this article?

From compassion to global problems and from the relationship the two of you have to your favorite childhood books - these are all great conversation starters! Of course, deep conversations usually start by themselves, but there's nothing wrong with exploring a predetermined cause, especially if you are genuinely curious about other people's deep thoughts on it. And hey, not all of these conversation topics are grave, so to say - they can also be quite entertaining, even if they require a bit of thinking to do!

So, ready to check out these interesting conversation topics? If so, keep on scrolling, for they are just a smidgen further down. Once you are there, give your vote for the deep topics you'd like to discuss with someone and then share this article with them - they might pick an equally interesting topic also!

#1

How does tribalism and creating in groups and out groups (e.g. race, religion, sport team fans, people with a hobby, etc.) help and hurt society?

#2

What is most likely to bring about the extinction of the human race? How can it be avoided?

#3

How often do you leave your comfort zone?

#4

What dream did you give up on?

#5

What is your self destructive habit?

#6

How would we tell if we were actually living in a simulation?

#7

If you could go back and do one good deed that you had the opportunity to do but didn’t, what would it be and why?

#8

Is competition good for us?

#9

If you could live in a virtual reality world of your own creation, would you?

#10

What would you like people to say about you after you die?

#11

Are humans better at creation or destruction?

#12

If pressing a button meant you received 5 million dollars but it also killed 5 people somewhere in the world, would you press it? What if it killed only 1 person or killed 20 people? What if the people were people you knew?

#13

What is a year of life worth? How about a day?

#14

What does the ideal life look like?

#15

How are emotions useful for humans and the human race?

#16

Do people have a right to be happy or should they have to earn it?

#17

Who should be responsible for taking care of the elderly, the government, their families, or the elderly themselves?

#18

When was the last time you were ashamed by how you handled a situation?

#19

What flaws in human nature hold humanity back?

#20

When do you feel most alone?

#21

How do you deal with trauma?

#22

Do you think shame is a natural human emotion or something that society drills into us?

#23

Why do humans create art?

#24

Can a positive outlook make any situation better?

#25

What age do you feel on the inside?

#26

Would you rather be hated or forgotten?

#27

What would you wish to accomplish in life if you could only accomplish one thing?

#28

What would you do on a “perfect” day? Would you want to do something with someone else or be alone?

#29

Tell about your most difficult challenge thus far in your life. Were you able to overcome and what did you learn?

#30

What are the strongest and weakest parts of your relationship? How can you make the weak parts stronger?

#31

What are your weaknesses?

#32

If you have children, how good a job do you think you are doing raising them?

#33

Share a secret with your spouse. What do you think about couples keeping secrets from each other?

#34

When do you need assurance of my love the most and how can I show that love?

#35

When you are worried or hurt, what can your spouse do to provide comfort and encouragement?

#36

Is it ever okay to lie? If it is, when and in what kind of situations?

#37

Do you like school? Why or why not?

#38

Who is the most important person in your life? How can you enhance your relationship with this person?

#39

If you could live at any time in history and experience any event, when would you choose?

#40

If you had a theme song, what would it be? Why?

#41

Have you ever had the opportunity to help someone?

#42

What are your greatest strengths?

#43

Have you ever had the opportunity to meet anyone famous? Did you get their autograph?

#44

If you left alone in the wilderness and could have only one item, what would it be?

#45

Where’s your life headed?

#46

What is holding you back from being the person you want to be?

#47

What is the best way to explore human nature: psychology, philosophy, or biology?

#48

Is human nature constant or is it molded by culture? Can human nature be completely changed by culture or society?

#49

Is tribalism and people separating themselves into “us” and “them” groups, a learned or genetic trait? Can it be overcome? If so, how?

#50

What is a miracle that happens every day?

#51

What is the purpose of art in society?

#52

How important is freedom of the press to a healthy society?

#53

Do people have an obligation to help others or should people be responsible for helping themselves?

#54

Is taking a life ever justified? If so, where is the line? When is a person’s life considered forfeit?

#55

If sacrificing your own life would save the lives of a specific number of strangers, how many strangers would need to be saved for you to sacrifice your own life? What if the people were friends? How about family?

#56

Do you think that humans as a species have gotten better through the generations or worse? Why?

#57

What stops people from understanding themselves?

#58

Will technology be humanity’s salvation, downfall, or neither? Why?

#59

What do we do now that will be looked at as primitive and backwards in 100 years?

#60

If we could screen babies for psychopathic or sociopathic tendencies, should we? What should we do with the babies that are likely become psychopaths?

#61

Why do people do things that they know hurts themselves and those around them?

#62

When things go wrong do you blame yourself or others more?

#63

What is taboo that shouldn’t be?

#64

How well do you think the mind can understand itself?

#65

How big of a part should work be in a person’s life?

#66

Is there ever a time when giving up makes sense?

#67

Do you believe in karma? Why?

#68

What do you think is more important: exploring the world or yourself?

#69

Who or what do you think of when you think of love?

#70

Would you rather be alone for the rest of your life or always be surrounded by annoying people?

#71

Tell about a time when someone showed you kindness or compassion. Tell about a time when you showed compassion or kindness to someone else.

#72

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would buy? Why?

#73

Has your relationship changed since you began dating?

#74

When and where do you feel most like your real self? Why?

#75

What characteristics do you think are necessary for a strong relationship? Do you possess these characteristics?

#76

What controversial issue – social or political – do you feel strongly about? Why?

#77

If you could be any character in a book or movie, who would you be? Why?

#78

What did you dream of being when you were a child? Have you managed to achieve any of your dreams?

#79

What is your dream job and do you believe you will ever succeed at having it?

#80

Is there something that you would like to change about yourself? How can you achieve a change?

#81

Do you and your spouse have the same opinion about if the glass is half empty or half full? What changes can you make to make your life more fulfilling?

#82

Discuss your dream vacation and create a plan to make it happen.

#83

Why are you and your spouse compatible?

#84

How do you and your spouse handle disagreements? Do you think you can improve in this area? How?

#85

Discuss what motivates you in life as individuals and as a couple.

#86

What talents and skills to you have?

#87

Ask each other what personal habits you have that each of you would like changed.

#88

In what ways do I show you that you are a very important person to me?

#89

What is your major goal in life?

#90

What kind of changes would you make to the world if you could?

#91

Whom do you respect? Why?

#92

What do you think are the five most important traits for a person to have?

#93

What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

#94

What so you find is the hardest thing for you to do?

#95

If you only had one month to live, how would you spend your time? With whom?

#96

What one possession do you cherish the most? Why?

#97

If you could have any car you desired, which one would you choose?

#98

What is a personal tragedy you have overcome? How did the experience change you?

#99

Is there life on other planets? What is the reason for your opinion?

#100

What awards or prizes have you won? What was the reason you won them?

#101

If you won a million dollars, what would you do?

#102

What are the highest and lowest points of your life?

#103

What are your biggest goals for your life? What progress have you made in attaining them?

#104

What’s something terrifying that we’ve all come to accept as a fact of life?

#105

If you had to sum up the whole human species in 3 words, what would those words be?

#106

Is what we perceive reality or just a construct of our minds? Can our minds correctly interpret reality or is reality subjective?

#107

What would a perfect city be like?

#108

Should governments make laws to protect people from hurting themselves?

#109

What is the most uplifting thing happening in the world right now? What is the most tragic thing?

#110

What is the purpose of a human life?

#111

Are some lives more valuable than others?

#112

What does it mean to die well?

#113

If you were given an envelope with the time and date of your death inside, would you open it?

#114

How would you like to die? Comfortably in bed surrounded by family, doing something you love, or some other way?

#115

What do you think about the singularity? The idea that eventually artificial intelligence will advance to the point where computers are more intelligent than humans.

#116

Why are there so many people who are lonely? Why is it so hard for people to make real connections when almost everyone wants to make real connections?

#117

What are some examples of outside behaviors that are symptoms of inner emotional scars?

#118

What do you consider a wasted life?

#119

What event would you rather die than live through?

#120

Why is depression so stigmatized in society?

#121

Do you think humans will survive long enough to evolve into something different or will we make ourselves extinct before we have the chance to?

#122

Is human consciousness just electrons flowing through neurons, or is it something beyond the physical?

#123

How much does your personality change around different groups of people?

#124

How can we know if how we perceive colors is how others perceive that color? How do we know that colors don’t look different to everyone?

#125

What responsibilities, if any, do tech companies have to control how people use their platforms and what content shows up on them?

#126

Why do you think people feel so empty in the modern world, or is this how it’s always been?

#127

What do you think the evolutionary reason is for humans basing so many of their choices on emotions?

#128

Do you think animals have a sense of right and wrong or is it just humans?

#129

How do you think the discovery of extraterrestrial intelligent life would impact society?

#130

How do you best connect with others?

#131

What could you not accept at all in a relationship?

#132

What do other people often think about you that is not true?

#133

Have you ever experienced something completely unexplainable?

#134

If you could meet one person, living or dead, who would it be?

#135

In what way are you your own worst enemy?

#136

Who is your hero and what qualities make them your choice?

#137

What makes you excited? What was the last exciting experience you had?

#138

What values are important in your life? Were they imparted to you by your parents? If not, from where did they come?

#139

What kind of date do you consider romantic?

#140

What scares you the most? Has what you are afraid of changed since you were a child?

#141

What would cause you to end a relationship? Would you be able to forgive and forget and renew the relationship?

#142

Have you ever had a very bad nightmare? What was it about?

#143

What was your favorite book as a child? Why was it your favorite?

#144

What was your favorite movie as a child? Do you still enjoy seeing it? How many times have you seen it?

#145

If you could go back to your childhood, what advice would you like to have from your adult self?

#146

What is one thing that scares you the most? Why?

#147

Describe your biggest regret?

#148

Describe a challenge you have faced and how you overcame it.

#149

List the top five qualities that you adore most about your partner. Take a minute to guess what is on the other spouse’s list.

#150

What makes you feel the happiest and the most fulfilled?

#151

If your family and friends were asked to describe you, who would provide the most accurate description? What do you think they would say?

#152

What concerns and interests do you have in which I do not seem interested?

#153

What things make you sad as a parent and as a spouse?

#154

Tell me five things that you enjoy doing with me, with the most enjoyable first.

#155

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? Give a reason for your choice.

#156

Do you think adults deserve respect? Do you think teenagers do?

#157

What are three things for which you are grateful?

#158

In what situation(s) do you become discouraged?

#159

Who had a profound influence on you as a child? Was the influence positive or negative?

#160

If you died today, is there something you would regret not doing or something you would regret not saying?

#161

Have you ever written poetry, a story, or painted a picture? If so, what about?

#162

If you could have a super-power, which one would you choose and why?

#163

Where have you lived, for how long, and how old were you when you moved from each place? Which was your favorite?

#164

Tell about something that made you laugh recently.

#165

What is the most frightening thing you have ever done?

#166

Are you close to your siblings?

#167

What do you think the world will be like in twenty-five years?

#168

If you could invite one person over for dinner, who would it be?

#169

What is the most dangerous thing you have ever done?

#170

How have your strengths help you to succeed? How have your faults hindered you?

#171

What aspects of humans have made us a successful species?

#172

What makes people believe absurd conspiracy theories?

#173

Can people with vastly different cultural backgrounds live together peacefully? How?

#174

How important are morals in a healthy society? What are the most important morals for citizens to have?

#175

Do animals experience emotions? If so, do they experience emotions in the same way humans do? If not, how do they experience the world and what dictates their behavior?

#176

Do you think the future will be better than the present? Why?

#177

What lies do you most often tell yourself?

#178

What do a lot of parents do that screws up their kid?

#179

What is the most important thing a person can do to improve themselves?

#180

What makes a person truly evil? Are they born that way or did their environment make them that way?

#181

Why do some people stay in relationships that they know are toxic?

#182

Who causes you the most stress?

#183

What does our society need most?

#184

What are some good and bad things about the culture you grew up in?

#185

How do you think our friendship will change over time as we get older and our life circumstances change?

#186

Would you travel alone to a foreign country?

#187

When was the last time you cried?

#188

If you were to give yourself three challenges right now, what would they be?

#189

Is there something your spouse would like you to change? Are you willing to make this change?

#190

If you got a tattoo, what would it be? Why is that your choice?

#191

What is the furthest you have ever traveled from your home? Where did you go and how long did you stay there?

#192

If you could go on a trip anywhere in the world with anyone, where would you go and whom would you take?

#193

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live?

#194

Do you think the present is better than 50 years ago? Why?

