If we have learned anything in the past couple of years — apart from the fact that we need to wash our hands frequently — it’s that we need to find ways to entertain ourselves at home with something besides binge-watching TV shows and occasionally reading a book.

Many people rely on either outdoor or social activities when it comes to having fun. And that’s fine, but sometimes, for whatever reason, it can be unattainable. Even though, hopefully, we will never have to live through another pandemic, finding things to do when you are at home and bored can be an important life skill.  

Those of you who usually do fun stuff outside of the home will be surprised by the variety of creative things you can actually do at home. From more conventional things, like trying new recipes, to more advanced things, like building a castle for your pet or learning a new language from scratch, activities to do at home can be as fun as going out with your friends and sometimes even have additional educational or practical value.  

For this article, we have collected a long list of stuff to do when you’re bored and at home. How many of these have you already tried? We recommend giving all of them a shot and finding the ones you enjoy the most. How do you usually entertain yourself when you have to stay in? Share your recommended fun things to do in the comments! 

#1

Teach Your Pet Some New Tricks

Headless Roach
I'd like to teach my cat to levitate while sleeping on my lap, so that I can occasionally get up to pee.

#2

Read A Book

#3

Learn A New Language

#4

Learn To Meditate

#5

Bake Or Cook Something Special

#6

Make A Bird Feeder

#7

Perfect Your Home Coffee Game

#8

Have A Pizza Party

#9

Try Living Room Yoga

#10

Set Up An Instagram For Your Pet

Headless Roach
1 hour ago

Make sure to get its permission first. Privacy, you know.

#11

Do An At-Home Facial

#12

Have A Wine And Cheese Night

#13

Dance It Out

#14

Foster A Pet

#15

Take An Online Class

#16

Do An Online Workout Class

#17

Keep A Journal

#18

Make Your Own Music

#19

Master The Online Game Arena

#20

Have A BBQ

#21

Play A Board Game

#22

Play Badminton

Head_on_a_Stick
1 hour ago

At home? I don't think my front room is big enough...

#23

Decorate The House

#24

Have A Home Spa Night

Headless Roach
52 minutes ago

Or take it up a notch and make it 'cat spa day'. Have you seen this yet? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uovSGpHZS7M.

#25

Watch A Sports Game

#26

Make Fresh Pasta

#27

Make Candles

#28

Start Scrapbooking

#29

Start Your Side Hustle

#30

Watch Online Concerts

#31

Learn To Play Guitar

Szirra
48 minutes ago

Make sure to do it late at night so your bored neighbors can enjoy your learning experience.

#32

Listen To Podcasts

#33

Start A Garden

#34

Start A Podcast

#35

Organize Your Wardrobe

#36

Make A Vision Board

#37

Declutter The House

#38

Make Homemade Greeting Cards

#39

Print Out Photos And Frame Them

#40

Decorate Cupcakes

#41

Call A Friend

#42

Make Pottery

#43

Learn A How To Do New Hairstyle

#44

Have Breakfast In Bed

#45

Order Some Takeout

#46

Become An Expert At Painting Your Nails

#47

Make A Macrame Plant Holder

#48

Make Playlists For Every Mood

#49

Play An Old-School Video Game

#50

Make A Family Tree

#51

Start Teletherapy

#52

Go For A Walk In A New Neighborhood

#53

Play Some Brain-Teaser Games

#54

Attend An Online Karaoke Party

#55

Start A Blog

#56

Host A Cooking Challenge Via Video Chat

#57

Take A Virtual Museum Tour

#58

Paint And Sip

On a whim
48 minutes ago

Paint and sip… Just beware, if you are absent minded towards your surroundings when painting like me you may find your brushes being swirled in the cuppa tea you are drinking. It’s not ideal 😂

#59

Watch A Broadway Show

#60

Have A Netflix Party

#61

Take Up Knitting

#62

Organize A Puzzle Swap

#63

Learn To Cross Stitch

#64

Have A Karaoke Night

#65

Play Charades

#66

Try A New Craft

#67

Have A Fun Family Meeting

#68

Carve Pumpkins

#69

Go Through Old Family Albums

#70

Learn How To Do Origami

#71

Shake Up A Cocktail

#72

Have A Bonfire

#73

Make Homemade Ice Cream

#74

Build A Gingerbread House

#75

Move Your Furniture Around

#76

Learn To Juggle

#77

Learn To Use Chopsticks

#78

Have An At-Home Film Festival

#79

Go Camping At Home

#80

Do A Hair Mask

#81

Practice Your Photography Skills

#82

Tie-Dye Old Clothing

#83

Organize A Virtual Book Club

#84

Propagate Your Plants

#85

Write Letters To Family And Friends

Write Letters To Family And Friends