If we have learned anything in the past couple of years — apart from the fact that we need to wash our hands frequently — it’s that we need to find ways to entertain ourselves at home with something besides binge-watching TV shows and occasionally reading a book.

Many people rely on either outdoor or social activities when it comes to having fun. And that’s fine, but sometimes, for whatever reason, it can be unattainable. Even though, hopefully, we will never have to live through another pandemic, finding things to do when you are at home and bored can be an important life skill.

Those of you who usually do fun stuff outside of the home will be surprised by the variety of creative things you can actually do at home. From more conventional things, like trying new recipes, to more advanced things, like building a castle for your pet or learning a new language from scratch, activities to do at home can be as fun as going out with your friends and sometimes even have additional educational or practical value.

For this article, we have collected a long list of stuff to do when you're bored and at home.