92 Fun Things To Do At Home To Avoid Boredom
If we have learned anything in the past couple of years — apart from the fact that we need to wash our hands frequently — it’s that we need to find ways to entertain ourselves at home with something besides binge-watching TV shows and occasionally reading a book.
Many people rely on either outdoor or social activities when it comes to having fun. And that’s fine, but sometimes, for whatever reason, it can be unattainable. Even though, hopefully, we will never have to live through another pandemic, finding things to do when you are at home and bored can be an important life skill.
Those of you who usually do fun stuff outside of the home will be surprised by the variety of creative things you can actually do at home. From more conventional things, like trying new recipes, to more advanced things, like building a castle for your pet or learning a new language from scratch, activities to do at home can be as fun as going out with your friends and sometimes even have additional educational or practical value.
For this article, we have collected a long list of stuff to do when you’re bored and at home. How many of these have you already tried? We recommend giving all of them a shot and finding the ones you enjoy the most. How do you usually entertain yourself when you have to stay in? Share your recommended fun things to do in the comments!
Teach Your Pet Some New Tricks
I'd like to teach my cat to levitate while sleeping on my lap, so that I can occasionally get up to pee.
Read A Book
Learn A New Language
Learn To Meditate
Bake Or Cook Something Special
Make A Bird Feeder
Perfect Your Home Coffee Game
Have A Pizza Party
Try Living Room Yoga
Set Up An Instagram For Your Pet
Do An At-Home Facial
Have A Wine And Cheese Night
Dance It Out
Foster A Pet
Take An Online Class
Do An Online Workout Class
Keep A Journal
Make Your Own Music
Master The Online Game Arena
Have A BBQ
Play A Board Game
Play Badminton
Decorate The House
Have A Home Spa Night
Or take it up a notch and make it 'cat spa day'. Have you seen this yet? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uovSGpHZS7M.