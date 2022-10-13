But fear not! We’ve scoured the web looking for the best dares, selected and approved by us, so you don’t have to. So forget everything you’ve heard before, and let us teach you how to play Truth or Dare like a boss. These funny dares are guaranteed to make your jaw drop. Scroll down and get ready for some fun!

Let’s not forget the other essential ingredient: a list of good dares that will make sure you’re laughing all night while you witness your best friends do some silly and crazy things. In fact, a common occurrence is that, at a certain point, the game reaches an impasse when participants run out of dare ideas.

The only thing you need to start the game is the right spirit and a willingness to embarrass yourself as much as possible by revealing your deepest darkest secrets or letting people choose something utterly shaming for you to perform in front of everyone.

We freaking love getting to know our friends’ juiciest secrets or seeing them totally humiliated by some well-delivered dares! And this slightly sadistic part of us is what makes us such avid fans of the game. And trust us when we say it doesn’t go away with age. We’re always ready to start a round of Truth or Dare questions, especially when there are a lot of new people around.

Ok, you may be one of those people who think that playing Truth or Dare is acceptable only if you’re, like… 20ish. We’re not sure where this idea came from, but we’re kind of over it.

#1 Call a random person in your contact list and tell them you “Need help burying the body.”

#2 Put on a wig for the rest of the game.

#3 Call an Italian restaurant and try to order some sushi.

#4 Take off your shirt for the rest of the game.

#5 Keep a straight face while the rest of the group tries to make you laugh.

#6 Set your crush’s picture as your FB profile picture for 24 hours. Don’t tell them it was a dare until the 24 hours are up!

#7 Act out the “I’m the King of the World” scene from Titanic with a partner of your choice.

#8 Act like a mime for 5 minutes.

#9 Go to a random girl/boy on the street and ask them out on a date.

#10 Walk in the street where there is a small crowd and talk to yourself in a loud voice.

#11 Write “Free Hugs” on your face and walk down the street with your arms extended.

#12 Run to a group of strangers, pretend to cry, and tell them you’re lost.

#13 Go to, at least, five random people on the street and give them a high-five.

#14 Call your ex and tell them you miss them.

#15 Sing a romantic song to the person on your left.

#16 Let someone in the group throw one piece of food item at you.

#17 Tell the group your most embarrassing story.

#18 Call your parents and tell them you’re in jail.

#19 Call your parents and tell them you’re running away for good.

#20 Call the 3rd contact on your phone and sing them 30 seconds of a song that the group chooses!

#21 Howl like a wolf in the middle of the street.

#22 You have to be the group’s pet for 30 minutes.

#23 You have to give each person in the group a massage for 2 minutes.

#24 You need to be the servant of the group for 30 minutes.

#25 Text an emoji to the first 20 people on your contact list.

#26 Go live on Instagram and sing to your followers.

#27 Go outside and dance like a cowboy.

#28 Knock on your neighbours door with an empty glass and ask them for a glass of water!

#29 Dance with no music for one minute… and really go for it!

#30 Take a selfie with a toilet and post it on socials!

#31 Let your friends pose you in a funny position and stay like that until the next round.

#32 Everything you say for the next 15 minutes must be sung to the tune of "Happy Birthday".

#33 Do a striptease.

#34 Do your best impression of someone in the group.

#35 Stand on the table and sing as if you were performing in the opera.

#36 Find the nearest pole or pillar and give the group your best pole dance.

#37 Go to a random person, not someone who is a part of the group, and propose.

#38 Learn how to say “I love you” in another language and say it to 5 random people on the street.

#39 Go to a random person on the street and scream “I knew it was you!”

#40 Go to five random people on the street and tell them “Merry Christmas.”

#41 Head to a crowded street and stand like a statue for 15 minutes.

#42 Call your crush and ask them out on a date.

#43 Kiss the person to your right on the lips, whomever it may be.

#44 Call your biggest crush and tell them they are beautiful.

#45 Let someone in the group throw an egg at your face.

#46 Call a random phone number and ask if you can borrow $100.

#47 Call your girlfriend/boyfriend and tell them you want to break up.

#48 Let someone draw on your face with a permanent marker.

#49 Let the group give you a complete makeover.

#50 Put a handful of ice in your pants.

#51 Post the last picture on your camera roll to your Instagram stories.

#52 Take a picture of your weirdest pose and post it to one of your social media accounts.

#53 Take an embarrassing photo and set it as your profile picture on one of your social media accounts.

#54 Change your Facebook Relationship Status to “Getting Married.”

#55 Do a model runway walk outside on the sidewalk.

#56 Go outside and yell, “I love Texas!”

#57 Moonwalk around the room.

#58 Pretend to ride a horse.

#59 Whisper something dirty to the person on your left.

#60 Let the rest of the group DM someone from your Instagram account.

#61 Stand up and twerk in the middle of the room for a minute!

#62 Show the most embarrassing photo on your phone.

#63 Take an “ugly selfie” and send it to a random person in your phone book.

#64 Confess something that you’ve never told your friends before!

#65 Talk to the wall as if it was someone starting a fight with you. Argue back at it. “Do you think you’re bigger than me, huh?!”

#66 Jump in a freezing cold shower and stand there for at least 15 seconds. This one will have to be attempted in underwear.

#67 Fill up your mouth with water and sing a song until someone from the group is able to guess the song!

#68 Sell a piece of trash to someone in your group, using your best salesmanship!

#69 Walk like a crab for the rest of the game!

#70 Phone a friend’s Mom and ask if they will adopt you.

#71 Go on Facebook / Instagram Live and read the back of a shampoo bottle. Finish by saying “… Interesting!” And give no explanation other than that!

#72 Lick mayonnaise off of someone’s toe.

#73 Stop a car that is going down the street and tell them that their wheels are turning.

#74 Go outside and do the chicken dance.

#75 Run outside and yell “I believe in fairies” three times while skipping.

#76 Whenever someone says "Like" you must say " There you go again" for the next hour.

#77 Pretend that you are underwater for the next 10 minutes.

#78 Color one of your front teeth black.

#79 Have a full conversation with yourself in a mirror.

#80 Put on music and dance for the duration of the entire song.

#81 For the rest of the game, when you talk it has to be in the form of a song.

#82 Act out a scene from a movie of your choice.

#83 Perform the Macarena in the center of the group.

#84 Give a lap dance to the person of your choice.

#85 Sing your favourite song at the top of your lungs.

#86 Do your best celebrity impression.

#87 Give a random person on the street your best pickup line.

#88 Go into an elevator and stand in the corner facing the wall. Keep doing it until three people have gotten on.

#89 Go to a random person on the street and ask if you could buy their shirt.

#90 If you’re a guy, apply lipstick and go greet 3 strangers. If you’re a girl, draw a beard on your face and greet 3 strangers.

#91 Tell the group who your crush is.

#92 You have to order food for the entire group.

#93 Eat a bowl of Mayonnaise.

#94 Eat an onion like an apple.

#95 Tell the group your deepest, darkest secret.

#96 Call your mom and tell her you’re pregnant. If you’re a guy, call your mom and tell her you got a girl pregnant.

#97 When anyone in the group laughs, you need to quack like a duck as loud as you can.

#98 Take off all your clothes and continue the game in your underwear.

#99 Switch clothes with someone in the group of the opposite sex.

#100 Let the group cover you in saran wrap.

#101 Keep spinning until you are dizzy and try to pour a glass of juice.

#102 Get into the shower with all your clothes on.

#103 You have to walk backwards for the rest of the game.

#104 Show everyone the last picture in your camera roll.

#105 Let the group dress you in whatever they want, take a picture, and post it to one of your social media accounts.

#106 Eat a raw vegetable of your friends choosing!

#107 Balance an ice cube on your head until it melts.

#108 Read out the last 5 text messages you sent, to the last 5 people you spoke to.

#109 Do 50 press-ups as fast as you can, whilst your friends time you.

#110 Hold a headstand or handstand for as long as you can.

#111 Try to do the worm.

#112 Spin around 20 times then try to walk straight.

#113 Stand up and sing your National Anthem, with a completely straight face. Let your friends record it and post it on socials with the caption. “Well NAME is real passionate about her country…”

#114 Call a super fancy restaurant and try to make a reservation under the name of someone famous. Even try to speak like them and see if you’re still able to get the booking!

#115 Spin an imaginary hula hoop around your waist for the rest of the round.

#116 You have two minutes… create the best, short, snappy poem, to sum up the night! Poetry not quite for you? Then a rap will also do!

#117 Stand 3 meters away from a friend. Then catch 3 items of food in your mouth when they throw it.

#118 Go outside and pretend you’re cutting the grass with an invisible mower.

#119 Call a friend and pick a fight with them about something ridiculous. Like, “Sarah, I know you used my lipstick. That is not okay!” Don’t tell them it was for a dare for at least an hour!

#120 Call / Facebook message a tattoo shop and ask if they can tattoo 30 teardrops on your face.

#121 Lie on the floor and act like a piece of frying bacon!

#122 Build your own pillow fort then sit in it for the next round.

#123 Make a facemark out of wet toilet roll, then take a picture and post it on socials, claiming it’s the “next big thing for revitalising your skin!”

#124 Read the ingredients list on a packet of food, as seductively as you can!

#125 Eat pudding or jello without your hands.

#126 Balance a spoon on your nose for ten seconds.

#127 Say the alphabet backward.

#128 Let the person on your left do your hair however they want.

#129 Draw a picture using your toes.

#130 Pretend to slip on a banana peel.

#131 Call your crush and explain the rules of monopoly to him/her.

#132 You must ask the group for permission to use the bathroom for the rest of the night.

#133 Eat a mouthful of crackers and then try and whistle.

#134 Talk to a pillow like it’s your crush.

#135 Stand in front of the group and pretend you’re performing in a concert.

#136 Call a restaurant and try to order food in a foreign language. If you don’t speak another language, use a foreign accent.

#137 Run around the block in your underwear.

#138 Make out with the closest wall.

#139 Everyone should put a different type of liquid into a glass. Mix it and drink it in one go!

#140 Pick someone in the group, put whip cream on their face, and lick it off.

#141 Pour syrup on someone’s chest and lick it off.

#142 Use someone else’s toothbrush.

#143 Pretend to be a dog for 5 minutes.

#144 Lick the foot of the person to your right.

#145 Circle the group pretending to be a chicken for 2 minutes.

#146 Take off someone’s socks with your teeth.

#147 Hop like a bunny around the group 3 times.

#148 Let someone in the group draw on your face with makeup.

#149 Take off your socks and wear them on your hands for the rest of the game.

#150 Use gel and make your hair stand up straight.

#151 Take off your underwear and wear it on your head for the rest of the game.

#152 Let someone in the group put on a blindfold and draw on your face.

#153 Wax off the hair on one of your arms.

#154 Dye your hair a bright colour.

#155 Wear your underwear over your pants for the rest of the game.

#156 Balance a cup of water on your head for 3 minutes. If you fail, you have to do it again until you succeed.

#157 Stand on one leg for 5 minutes. Every time you fail, someone in the group gets to slap you.

#158 Stuff marshmallows in your mouth and sing the ABC’s.

#159 Try to lick your elbow.

#160 Eat a piece of fruit without using your hands.

#161 Pick an animal and act it out, until your friends guess what it is!

#162 Let the group choose an item that you then have to brush your teeth with.

#163 Call a random number and go full steam into a “I’m sorry, it’s not me, it’s you chat.” If the number doesn’t answer, leave it as a voice message.

#164 Try to put your foot in your mouth.

#165 Run out of the front door, do 10 leaping jumps then shout “I believe I can fly!” and run back inside!

#166 Give a mini belly-dancing performance of your life!

#167 Try to drink a glass of water without using your hands.

#168 Grab a snack and chew as loud as you can! Or grab a drink and slurp ridiculously loud!

#169 Attempt to do a magic trick.

#170 Cry like a baby for one full minute.

#171 Take another player on a piggyback ride through every room in your house / the venue!

#172 Eat a teaspoon of the spiciest thing you have in the kitchen!

#173 Transfer an ice cube from your mouth to the person’s mouth on your right.

#174 Let two people give you a wet willy at the same time.

#175 Go outside and pick exactly 40 blades of grass with a pair of tweezers!

#176 Allow your friends to write something embarrassing somewhere on your body with a permanent marker.

#177 Lick something off someones armpit.

#178 Have the rest of the group wrap your whole body in toilet paper.

#179 Write a text using your nose only.

#180 Eat a bite out of a sandwich made from each person choosing one ingredient to put on the sandwich.

#181 For 5 minutes, you need to speak in a Russian accent.

#182 Give the group your best hip-hop moves.

#183 Give us your best breakdance moves.

#184 Eat a whole chili-pepper.

#185 Eat a raw egg.

#186 Shave your hair.

#187 Draw a moustache and glasses on your face.

#188 Use your own toothbrush to clean the toilet.

#189 Eat a spoonful of sugar.

#190 Crawl across the carpet as seductively as you can!

#191 See how many socks you can fit in your mouth in one go.

#192 Make out with your hand… as if it was the long-lost love of your life, who you had finally been reunited with!

#193 Give yourself a 10-second manicure. Every nail must be painted.

#194 Smell everyone’s feet and rank them in order of freshest to smelliest!

#195 Let each person in the group slap you as hard as they can on your bum!

#196 Put all of your clothes on backwards!

#197 Try to lick your nose.