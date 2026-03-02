ADVERTISEMENT

Just days after Jim Carrey sparked an intense wave of conspiracy theories while attending the 51st César Awards in Paris, a popular drag performer has added fuel to the online speculation with a bold new claim.

Last week, the 64-year-old actor attended the prestigious ceremony to receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.

However, social media users quickly began insisting that the man at the event was not Carrey, pointing to his “bizarre body language” and unusual facial expressions as supposed proof.

Highlights Social media erupted with claims that Jim Carrey had been “cloned” after fans dissected his facial expressions, posture, and even eye color at the César Awards.

As criticism spread online, celebrity transformation artist Alexis Stone made a claim that quickly went viral, further dividing the internet.

Despite the reveal, skeptics insisted something still felt “off,” with some even demanding proof of life from the real Jim Carrey.

Amid the growing chatter, makeup artist and drag performer Alexis Stone claimed yesterday that he, not Carrey, was the one who attended the awards.

Amid wild Jim Carrey conspiracy theories, Alexis Stone claimed to be the person who attended the César Awards disguised as the actor

Man resembling Jim Carrey in black tuxedo holding an ornate trophy at an award event with wavy blue backdrop.

Image credits: Francois Durand/Getty Images

On February 26, online sleuths across social media platforms claimed Jim Carrey looked “unrecognizable” on the red carpet, fueling theories that he had been “cloned,” “replaced,” or was an impostor.

Critics argued that his demeanor seemed “off,” while his fuller face, smoother skin, and tighter jawline sparked speculation about plastic surgery, Botox, or fillers.

Comments such as “The eyes are off. There’s no soul. That’s how you recognize a clone,” and “Exactly. Two totally different people. This Jim also seems taller?” flooded social media.

Split image showing a drag queen wearing a mask posing as Jim Carrey alongside a photo of Jim Carrey smiling.

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

“As someone who’s watched him for 20+ years, this is 100% NOT HIM!” one user wrote, while another claimed, “Who is this? Because it is definitely not Jim Carrey. The eyes aren’t even the same color.”

“Nothing about his stature, posture, responses, or movements is Jim Carey,” others insisted.

As netizens debated the actor’s allegedly “altered” appearance, Alexis Stone, a world-renowned transformative makeup artist and drag performer known for hyper-realistic celebrity impersonations, claimed on social media that the man attending the event was not The Mask actor.

Young man with styled hair and earrings posing indoors, related to Jim Carrey theories and drag queen mask reveal.

Image credits: thealexisstone

User comment about confusion and psychosis, related to Jim Carrey theories sparked by drag queen revealing mask used to impersonate the actor.

In an Instagram post, Stone shared a carousel of images: a close-up of Carrey’s face on the red carpet, a second image believed to have been taken inside the venue, and finally, for the dramatic reveal, a hyper-realistic mask, complete with teeth and a wig, laid out on a table with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.

The caption of the now-viral post read, “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.”

Netizens theorized that the Dumb & Dumber actor had been “cloned” or even “replaced by a body double” at the Parisian event

However, many fans remained skeptical, noting that Stone’s images appeared AI-generated and arguing that Carrey’s signature facial expressions would be nearly impossible to replicate with a mask.

Even high-profile figures like actress Megan Fox appeared confused, writing in the comments, “I can’t handle any more stress right now i need to know if this is real.”

Another fan commented, “Nah, we need more proof. Show us some video footage of the process.”

Drag queen wearing a realistic mask posing as Jim Carrey, fueling new Jim Carrey theories and speculation.

Image credits: thealexisstone

Comment by Aly stating "So we WERE right" with a profile picture and a heart icon showing 39185 likes related to Jim Carrey theories.

“It’s bs. Look at the quality of his other masks.. no where near the Jim Carrey ‘mask,’” wrote a second person.

Others pushed back even harder, claiming, “They just post it because they thought we stupid and didn’t gone notice it’s not him, but since it’s get out of control in the social media, they trying to get out from the mess they did, that’s not a mask that’s a real face, and this fake jim Carrey it’s really someone else.”

“None of this makeup artist’s work looks this real. This was a real person, not Jim. They’re trying to cover everything up,” wrote one user, while another added, “That picture of the mask was made with ChatGpt, haha, who are they fooling?”

Jim Carrey holding an award, dressed in a black suit and bow tie at a formal event with a blue background.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Comment discussing Jim Carrey theories, questioning belief about him getting filler, with a skull emoji and 413 likes.

Comment from user Kim expressing disbelief with text sure gaslight us even more and 7612 likes, related to Jim Carrey theories and drag queen mask reveal.

Many even speculated that Stone had been “forced” by Carrey’s team to make the Instagram post as a “cover-up.”

One netizen said, “Blink twice if they told you to post this,” while others expressed, “I don’t think it was a joke; rather, they realized that people noticed and they spoke to [Alexis].”

“[People] got so suspicious they had to make an alibi to justify the clone,” another user claimed.

“Nobody believed it! That’s why now they’re coming out with other versions, saying it was an experiment,” fumed one netizen

“How much they pay you to try and close this theory up?”

Others who agreed with the clone theory questioned, “Is it just me who thinks this is all a distraction? They want us all to be confused so NO ONE will ever know what’s true and what’s fake… now they are trying to fool us all as a ‘joke’ that Alexis was playing Jim probably just because no one was buying it? Otherwise where is the real Jim?”

While social media remains divided and suspicious, Alexis is best known for his hyper-realistic celebrity transformations using prosthetics and masks.

Realistic Jim Carrey mask with hollow eyes on table near dentures and makeup kit, highlighting drag queen disguise theories.

Image credits: thealexisstone

Comment on social media questioning proof of life of Jim Carrey amidst new theories about the actor's identity.

Comment discussing Jim Carrey theories and public reactions, featuring casual language and user engagement.

He first gained global attention in 2018 after convincing the internet that he had undergone catastrophic facial plastic surgery, only to later reveal it was a month-long performance using prosthetics designed to critique social media’s obsession with perfection.

More recently, in September 2024, Stone went viral for an uncanny impersonation of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson at the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Over the years, he has morphed into Hollywood figures such as Meryl Streep’s The Devil Wears Prada character Miranda Priestly, Lana Del Rey, fashion icon Donatella Versace, and even the historical painting The Mona Lisa, among many other elaborate transformations.

Drag queen applying makeup while wearing a mask to pose as Jim Carrey in a behind-the-scenes setting.

Image credits: Alexis Stone

Comment on social media expressing doubt about Jim Carrey theories after a drag queen revealed a mask used to pose as the actor.

Comment on social media by user jane_m expressing surprise about Jim Carrey theories reaching new heights after drag queen mask reveal.

He has documented several of his hours-long, and sometimes weeks-long, preparation processes in brief clips shared on his official self-titled YouTube channel, which boasts over 188,000 subscribers.

Some viewers who believed Stone’s latest transformation into Jim wrote online, “It’s a latex mask. Check out his page; he specializes in imitating artists…”

Alexis has built a strong global following by transforming himself into several A-list and iconic celebrities using prosthetics

Jim Carrey speaking at an event in a black tuxedo, as drag queen theories about a mask he wore spark new interest.

Image credits: Vincent Langevin

“Brother, this isn’t the first time Alexis has done that. In 2024, he wore Jack Nicholson to a Balenciaga event, and everyone said the same thing as when what happened now with Jim occurred,” another person argued.

A third added, “I’m not kidding, but they immediately started with their conspiracy theories. This guy has done a lot of work, including a standout piece he did for Paris Fashion Week as Miranda Priestly…”

“It seems to me like just another Jim Carrey comedy. I’m sure he laughed a lot at people’s reactions.”

As the internet remains divided, with many still demanding answers, “Where is Jim Carrey… Need Jim Carrey himself to confirm,” the 64-year-old actor has maintained his silence and has not publicly addressed the controversy.

“Okayy but can we get a proof of life from the real Jim Carrey?” wrote one social media user

Comment about changing celebrity appearances sparking Jim Carrey theories after drag queen reveals actor mask.

Text excerpt discussing Jim Carrey theories and a drag queen's mask fueling conspiracy theories about the actor.

Comment about a drag queen revealing the prosthetic mask worn to pose as Jim Carrey sparking new theories.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing Jim Carrey theories and the mask used by a drag queen to pose as the actor.

Text post on a forum discussing societal distrust after Epstein, linked to Jim Carrey theories and drag queen mask reveal.

Text from an online comment discussing differences in eye color, voice, and skin smoothness related to Jim Carrey theories reaching new heights.

Comment discussing Jim Carrey theories about prosthetics and a drag queen revealing a mask used to pose as the actor.

Comment from user marie_g10 expressing frustration over Jim Carrey theories and calling out silly conspiracies.

Text post reading Alexis Stone, famed attention seeking grifter? Yeah okay, relating to Jim Carrey theories and drag queen mask reveal.

Text comment from ChannelStrong1328 reading Love that guy’s work but I don’t think he did that, about Jim Carrey theories and drag queen mask reveal.

Text post from BumpyIguana reading Jim Carrey would love this discussing Jim Carrey theories and drag queen mask reveal.

Comment on social media discussing Jim Carrey theories after a drag queen reveals mask used to pose as the actor.

Comment discussing Jim Carrey theories and conspiracy about his appearance and identity shared by an online user.

Comment from user Wordruler2000 discussing Jim Carrey theories and perceptions about identity and appearances.

Comment mentioning a possible joking reference to Mrs. Doubtfire in a discussion about Jim Carrey theories.

Text post from user nervoussister stating a humorous theory about Jim Carrey, related to recent theories reaching new heights.

Text comment from user Shinobi_Dimsum discussing past claims about Vin Diesel and accusing another user of engagement farming related to Jim Carrey theories.

