Jim Carrey is reportedly “sad” and frustrated over the bizarre rumors spreading about his appearance.

The 64-year-old comedian was the subject of wild conspiracy theories after his appearance at the César Film Awards ceremony in Paris on February 26, 2026.

A statement revealed that there was one thing the actor found was extremely “stupid” about the entire situation.

Jim Carrey wearing a black suit with a bow tie, smiling during a formal event, revealing details of his new face.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Jim Carrey’s attendance at last month’s award show, known as the French Oscars, sparked bizarre conspiracy theories online.

Netizens fixated on his fuller, smoother, and seemingly swollen face, saying he looked “unrecognizable.”

The rumor mill also claimed the actor, who accepted the Honorary César award for his decades-long work on the big screen, was not even Carrey but an impersonator.

Jim Carrey with a new face, looking serious during an interview revealing details about his sadness and appearance.

Image credits: brutofficiel

“This is 100% NOT HIM!” one netizen fumed, while others claimed his eye color, stature, posture, and even height were not the same.

Wild rumors even claimed it was a clone who accepted the award and delivered an entire speech in French to the audience.

In light of the conspiracy theories, the Truman Show star was reportedly upset by the cruel rumors about a clone attending the show in his place.

Jim Carrey smiling in a black suit, holding a golden award, highlighting details of his new face and sadness.

Image credits: Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

Comment on Jim Carrey’s new face, addressing actor’s cause of sadness and public reactions online.

“Jim is sad,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “Not because people are questioning or making fun of his appearance, he’s not worried about that at all.

“Rather, he is sad that people are stupid,” they added.

The insider said the iconic funnyman is living in a world where people believe a “64-year-old man is now apparently a clone.”

Jim Carrey at an event, wearing a black blazer and shirt, revealing details of the actor’s new face and sadness cause.

Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Text comment about Jim Carrey’s new face, haircut not fitting, related to actor’s cause of sadness revealed.

The Hollywood veteran “has been turned into a conspiracy theory, and he finds it frustrating that people actually believe he isn’t the real Jim Carrey,” they continued.

The source claimed that the Dumb and Dumber actor wasn’t “taking the situation lightly,” even though it may “seem like the type of rumors to brush off as pure fantasy.”

“For Jim, this is something he should laugh about, but stupidity like this is a not a laughing matter,” the source added.

It was in October when the French Academy announced that Carrey was this year’s Honorary César Award winner for his “exceptional versatility” in front of the camera.

“He hates that people aren’t talking about what is actually important,” the source said. “He finds himself shaking his head constantly, and just finds the entire thing a sad situation.”

Jim Carrey wearing a black tuxedo with a bow tie, showing his new face and expressions revealing actor’s sadness.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Comment text discussing Jim Carrey’s new face and the actor’s cause of sadness in an online forum.

After theories about a clone attending the award show circulated, drag artist Alexis Stone added fuel to the fire by sharing a social media post suggesting he impersonated The Mask star at the awards.

“Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris,” wrote the makeup artist, best known for transforming himself into various celebrities.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel also made claims about Carrey possibly undergoing cosmetic surgery to alter his appearance.

“These treatments are amazing when done correctly but his injector gave him Botox more suitable for a woman’s face leading to oddly arched eyebrows,” he told the Daily Mail.

The surgeon claimed the actor had may have had a “poorly done facelift” and also had an “unnatural pull in his cheek,” possibly caused by “threading.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone)

Carrey’s attendance at the Paris award show marked his return to the public eye after he inducted Soundgarden into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2025.

The Yes Man actor has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years and told Access Hollywood in 2022 that he was “fairly serious” about retiring from showbiz.

He reprised his role as villain Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and even attended the threequel’s UK premiere.

Jim Carrey standing by the water wearing a patterned shirt, arms crossed, with a confident expression and tousled hair.

Image credits: Eric Robert/Sygma/Getty Images

Screenshot of a comment discussing Jim Carrey’s new face and the actor’s cause of sadness in a reported article.

Sources previously claimed the actor had been “joking” about money problems when he sold his LA home last year and began living in a waterfront property in Maui.

Carrey also spoke about living an “isolated” life in the past.

“I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it’s OK,” he reportedly said in 2018. “That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it.”

Jim Carrey speaking to reporters about his new face and the cause of his sadness at an award event.

Image credits: vanityfairfrance

Screenshot of a comment discussing Jim Carrey’s new face and the actor’s changing appearance with age.

The raging theories about Carrey’s attendance at the César Awards forced Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the French award show, to confirm that the actor was “extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation” and had been planning his visit for a while.

It took “eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions,” Caulier told Variety.

“He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words,” he said.

Jim Carrey holding an award, showcasing details of his new face and revealing the actor’s cause of sadness.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Caulier noted that the comedian traveled to the award show with his partner, his daughter, his grandson, his longtime publicist, 12 close friends, and family members.

While addressing the actor’s physical appearance, Caulier said it’s a “non-issue” for him.

“Just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance,” he added.

A representative for the Bruce Almighty star also shared a statement on March 2 and said, “Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award.”

Text excerpt discussing Jim Carrey’s new face, highlighting aging signs and subtle cosmetic changes by the actor.

Text post discussing conspiracy theories involving Jim Carrey, Selena, and other celebrities amid recent unusual events.

Jim Carrey looking reflective with a serious expression, highlighting details of new face and actor’s sadness revealed.

Screenshot of a comment discussing Jim Carrey’s new face, aging, filler, and possible eye-related surgery details.

Comment on a post discussing society’s views on botox and secret clones related to Jim Carrey’s new face and sadness.

Jim Carrey’s new face revealed in explosive report, uncovering the actor’s cause of sadness and transformation details.

Text post by user CaughtALiteSneez expressing concern about the education system and questioning middle school graduation.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing Jim Carrey’s new face and theories about the actor’s sadness and career activity.

Commenter discussing Jim Carrey’s new face and speculating about actor’s health and cause of sadness.

Screenshot of a comment discussing Jim Carrey’s new face and the actor’s cause of sadness shared online.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing disrespect towards Jim Carrey related to his new face and revealed sadness.

Comment expressing frustration about the amount of nonsense and stupidity related to Jim Carrey’s new face and actor’s cause of sadness.

Close-up of Jim Carrey’s face highlighting changes amid reports on the actor’s new appearance and cause of sadness.

Screenshot of a social media post with the username OkZookeepergame4757 and text about Illuminati tech.

Jim Carrey looking serious, highlighting details of his new face and revealing the actor’s cause of sadness.

Text post about concerns over Jim Carrey’s new face and the actor’s noticeable sadness being discussed online.

Comment on Jim Carrey’s new face and the actor’s revealed cause of sadness in an online discussion.

Text excerpt about Jim Carrey signing autographs with his right hand instead of his usual left, revealing new face details and cause of sadness.

Excerpt from a report discussing Jim Carrey’s new face and revealing the actor’s cause of sadness after facelift.

Text post discussing how Hollywood men, including Jim Carrey, show changes in appearance related to aging and emotional impact.