Newly released emails from the Jeffrey Epstein files have once again left the internet shaken, this time over a disturbing new detail that has gained major attention online.

According to the messages, Epstein allegedly grew a highly toxic and unusual plant, which some observers now believe he may have used as part of his manipulation and ab*se of victims.

Highlights Newly unsealed emails from the Epstein files revealed a chilling detail from the late predator’s private greenhouse that has people shaken.

A resurfaced victim impact statement detailed in the files alleged the use of a highly toxic plant-derived substance that could “wipe” their memory.

The internet has drawn eerie comparisons to the 2024 film ‘Blink Twice,’ calling the similarities “way too real.”

The “filthy” details quickly ignited a flood of heated reactions online, with many viewers even drawing comparisons to the 2024 film Blink Twice due to the eerie similarities, particularly the theme of systematic memory manipulation used to ensure victim silence.

“This tells me there’s likely still So Much more to be revealed. Another nefarious tool of the criminals,” fumed one netizen.

New Jeffrey Epstein emails have alleged that the late predator grew and possessed a highly toxic plant with mind-altering properties

Man with gray hair and beard outdoors near tropical plants under a clear blue sky related to Epstein plants topic.

The emails were released as part of the final batch of the controversial Epstein files on January 30 by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The release of these documents was driven by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated a large-scale public disclosure of federal records related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on November 19 last year, requiring the Department of Justice to release all unclassified records.

Two men sitting with a large Winnie the Pooh mascot, unrelated to new Epstein emails about horrifying plants he grew.

While portions of the files were released in batches between December 19 and 23 last year, the vast majority remained undisclosed at the time and were only made public in January this year.

The new emails have alleged that Epstein grew Angel’s Trumpet plants from the genus Brugmansia or Datura, which contain a highly toxic substance called scopolamine.

The substance is often referred to as “Devil’s Breath” or the “zombie dr*g,” due to its ability to induce extreme suggestibility, memory loss, and even loss of free will.

In a March 3, 2014, email to a contact named Ann Rodriguez, Epstein specifically inquired about his “trumpet plants at nursery,” telling Ann to ask someone named “Chris” about the plants.

The recipient replied, “Will do.”

Epstein also received a forwarded article link and video in 2015 detailing the effects of scopolamine, with the subject line, “Scopolamine: Powerful dr*g growing in the forests of Colombia that ELIMINATES free will.”

The newly emerged details sparked strong comparisons between the Epstein situation and the eerily similar plot of the 2024 film Blink Twice

Close-up of trumpet-shaped orange flowers representing horrifying plants Epstein grew and possibly used on victims.

Image credits: Choo Yut Shing

The article was a 2012 Daily Mail report with the same headline as the email’s subject line.

These exchanges suggest that the convicted s*x offender was likely aware of scopolamine’s ability to cause deep confusion, hallucinations, and even “wipe” a person’s memory.

The documents also included a forwarded 2022 victim impact statement detailing a 2014 incident in which the victim alleged they were dru**ed with scopolamine, resulting in extreme drowsiness and memory loss surrounding the event.

Image credits: MonetXpert

Image credits: Department of Justice

While Epstein’s name was not mentioned in the victim statement itself, it reportedly appeared in a now-deleted Facebook link attached to the email.

One social media user reacted to the resurfaced emails in the files, writing, “This whole thing just keeps getting sicker and sicker by the day.”

Another added, “Epstein has absolutely ruined the world. Just depressing at this point and endless.”

“Yup, the only dr*g that makes you succumb to the power of suggestion,” wrote one netizen in the comments of a viral X discussion

Close-up of a large, eerie flower with orange and yellow petals related to plants Epstein grew and their possible use on victims

“Scopolamine, aka Devil’s Breath. Allegedly, this stuff will make you empty out your bank account with no memory. The scariest part is you look fine, no one can tell you’re under its spell.”

Others drew comparisons between Epstein’s plants and their alleged use on victims to the 2024 film Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum and directed by Zoë Kravitz.

Jeffrey Epstein sitting with glasses, appearing relaxed, related to new emails about horrifying plants he grew.

One netizen questioned, “Are we sure Blink Twice wasn’t made about this dude?”

A second added, “Jeffrey Epstein’s emails reveal him growing trumpet flowers in his greenhouse. Plants notorious for mind-altering, hallucinogenic effects. Sound familiar? In Blink Twice, a mysterious island flower (turned perfume) wipes victims’ memories of ab*se, letting predators reset the clock. Coincidence?”

Woman smelling a red flower indoors with sunlight and green plants, relating to Epstein emails and horrifying plants topic.

A third commenter wrote, “Yeah, that movie freaked me out. A little too real. Especially now.”

“So is this how Epstein brainwashed people into submission?”

Jeffrey took his life while awaiting trial in 2019 on federal charges of s*x trafficking and ab*se of minors in New York City

Blink Twice centers on the use of a botanical dr*g on a private island to control victims and wipe their memories.

In the film, the antagonist uses a perfume derived from an island flower to erase the memories of women he and his friends a**ault.

The storyline also explores how predators use wealth and “forgotten” trauma to reset their victims’ lives.

However, despite the speculation, there has been no report that the film actually drew inspiration from the Epstein case, even though his crimes were publicly known during the writing and filming process.

As for scopolamine, while it is dangerous in high doses, it also has legitimate medical uses.

It is widely used in medicine, primarily as an anticholinergic agent to prevent motion sickness and treat postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV).

According to the Cleveland Clinic, scopolamine can also “treat symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and Parkinson’s disease.”

“Scopolamine is a terrifying dr*g… And how much damage to other victims is undeniably tremendous,” wrote one netizen

