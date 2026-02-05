Son Of Norway’s Crown Princess Breaks Down In Court Over Videos Shown As Proof Of Horrific Crimes

ADVERTISEMENT

Marius Borg Høiby, the 29-year-old son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, reportedly broke down in tears in court on Wednesday, February 4, during an ongoing trial involving several horrific allegations against him.

Høiby was indicted in August 2025 after multiple arrests in 2024 and is currently facing 38 charges involving some of the gravest alleged offenses against women, including former romantic partners.

Highlights Marius Borg Høiby broke down in court as prosecutors presented alleged video evidence from his phone, while he denied his most serious charges.

The Norwegian monarchy is facing a double scandal, with Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s name surfacing in the Epstein files just days before her son’s trial.

Public outrage has exploded online, with netizens accusing Høiby of “lying and crying” and calling for the royal family to be held accountable.

The trial, scheduled to run until March 19, 2026, has deeply affected the Norwegian monarchy, as public support for the institution has reportedly dipped significantly amid the scandal.

“As if tears and royal blood could wash away the vile evidence staring everyone in the face,” wrote one enraged netizen.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of non-consensual acts, domestic violence, and illegal substance-related offenses that some readers may find distressing.

RELATED:

The son of Norway’s Crown Princess broke down in tears while testifying at his trial, as he pleaded not guilty to some of the gravest charges

Young man holding Norway flag in a suit, representing son of Norway's crown princess in court setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Marius Borg Høiby entered his plea on Tuesday, February 3, on the opening day of his trial at the Oslo District Court.

Standing for 24 minutes as the 38 charges were read out, he responded to each count individually, pleading not guilty to the most serious charges, including four counts of r*pe and one count of domestic violence.

He admitted guilt to several lesser offenses, including traffic violations like speeding and driving without a valid license, an aggravated dr*g offense involving the transport of approximately 3.5 kg (7.7 pounds) of marijuana, and breaking a restraining order.

Journalists interview Norway's Crown Princess son in courtroom hallway amid coverage of horrific crimes video evidence.

Image credits: Julia Wäschenbach/picture alliance via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Courtroom sketch of Norway's Crown Princess son breaking down over videos shown as proof of horrific crimes.

Image credits: vbspurs

He entered a plea of “partly guilty,” a specific option under Norwegian law, for charges of aggravated a**ault and reckless behavior.

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø told the court, “The defendant is the son of the Crown Princess. He is part of the royal family. He shall nevertheless be treated in the same way as any other person who is charged with the same offences.”

Young man with tattoos and slicked-back hair holding a phone and box, linked to Son of Norway's Crown Princess court case.

Image credits: marius_borg

ADVERTISEMENT

Exactly a day later, on Wednesday, Høiby broke down in tears during the second day of the trial as he took the witness stand for the first time.

During his testimony, he reportedly became visibly shaken, paused repeatedly to wipe his eyes, and said it was “incredibly difficult” to speak in front of the gathered media.

Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with 38 criminal counts, including four counts of r*pe, as well as charges related to domestic violence and dr*g offenses

Tweet showing a user commenting on son of Norway's Crown Princess breaking down in court over videos as proof of crimes.

Image credits: KABAL___

Son of Norway's Crown Princess emotional in court as videos shown as proof of horrific crimes during trial session.

Image credits: The1Hamp

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “It is very difficult for me to speak in front of so many people. I have been surrounded by the press since I was three. I have been harassed ever ‌since.”

Marius shared that in order to take the stand for his testimony, he had received “heavy medication” and would try his best during the court proceedings.

Referring to his mother, he continued, “I am known as the son of Mummy. Which means I have an extreme need for affirmation. A lot of s*x, a lot of al**hol. Few can relate to the life I have led. A lot of parties, al**hol, some dr*gs.”

‼️The Son of Norway’s Crown Princess charged with 23 counts of R*PE involving “DOUBLE-DIGIT” number of victims. 28-year-old Marius Borg Høiby is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon. Høiby remains free at the moment… pic.twitter.com/SI4C4faAz5 — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) August 19, 2025

Wearing jeans and a dark blue jumper over a beige shirt, Høiby addressed the court with his arms crossed over his chest and occasionally consulted his handwritten notes in a notebook.

The prosecution presented evidence including videos found on Høiby’s phone, one of which, filmed in 2018, allegedly shows him engaged in an intimate act with an unconscious woman.

He firmly denied the acts were non-consensual, stating, “If I had thought I had material that showed an a**ault, I would never have kept that material.”

Norway's Crown Princess family waving, with son in traditional attire, linked to court incident over videos as proof of crimes.

Image credits: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Marius did admit to having consensual s*x with the woman, but told the court he did not perform a second non-consensual act on her, nor did he film any such video.

“We had completely normal s*x, as far as I can remember. Afterwards, I told her to go. So I called her a taxi.”

Just days prior to Marius’ trial, the Crown Princess, was named in the Epstein files, alleging she had close ties with the late offender for years

Tweet by user judith wilkinson replying to CTVNews about Epstein, shown on a social media interface with timestamp and engagement options visible.

Image credits: judithwilk5151

Tweet screenshot discussing crimes and elites, related to Son of Norway's Crown Princess breaking down in court over videos.

Image credits: Juliesgottapee

He added, “I don’t have s*x with people who are not awake.”

The alleged victim in the video, who has remained anonymous over privacy concerns, contradicted Høiby’s statements, telling the court that she had not consented to the alleged acts as depicted in the video.

The internet was also not buying Marius’ testimony, as one angry netizen wrote, “It’s always ‘consent’ to them. Tears are their turn-on and power is their dr*g. ‘No’ means ‘yes’…”

Son of Norway's Crown Princess with painted face and woman in traditional sweater, appearing somber during public event.

Image credits: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Another commented, “Either deny and cry or decry and lie. It’s how they roll.”

“Boohoo he’s feeling so sorry for *himself!!” said one user, while a second person said, “Oh, the poor rich, privileged boy… He should get extra time for his pathetic attempt to lie & cry his way out.”

Many echoed, “His mother was in the Epstein files, like mother like son.”

Image credits: marius_borg

The last comment was made in light of Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s alleged ties to the late convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Her name appeared in the final batch release of the Epstein files, consisting of over three million documents, published by the US Department of Justice.

The files reportedly reveal extensive contact between the princess and Epstein from 2011 to 2014.

Tweet discussing Son of Norway's Crown Princess breaking down in court over videos shown as proof of crimes and courtroom sketches.

Image credits: sharehero

Tweet discussing consequences and accountability related to son of Norway’s crown princess in court over crime evidence.

Image credits: vbspurs

On February 1, addressing the backlash, Mette-Marit issued a statement admitting she “showed poor judgment” and that the association was “simply embarrassing.”

This scandal, combined with the ongoing r*pe trial involving her son, has led to calls for her to step aside, with some critics questioning whether she can remain the future queen, as Norway’s support for the monarchy has reportedly dropped significantly.

As for Marius, if he is found guilty and convicted of the most serious charges brought against him, Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbø indicated that he could face at least 10 years in prison.

Prince Haakon said last week that neither he nor Marius’ mother plan to attend the trial, and that the Royal House will not comment while proceedings are ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case. It has an impact on individuals and their families,” the crown prince said.

“So refreshing to see a country who holds powerful people accountable for their crimes,” wrote one netizen

Text message from Tara Byers expressing a cynical view on behavior, with reactions including thumbs up and sad face emojis.

Comment from Suz Bobo expressing sarcasm about someone feeling sorry for himself in an online discussion.

Man reacting emotionally in court during presentation of videos as proof of horrific crimes related to Son of Norway's Crown Princess.

Comment from Jill Jacobs expressing approval of accountability for powerful people over their crimes in a social media post.

Comment on social media post discussing Epstein files, mentioning mother and son connection in a casual tone.

Comment by Paul Gruenberg reacting with laughter and anger emojis to a court scene involving Norway’s crown princess’s son.

Comment on social media post, black text on light blue background, expressing sarcasm about a rich white man.