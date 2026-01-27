Disturbing Comments By Justin Baldoni Exposed By Blake Lively’s Driver During His Testimony

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing legal dispute between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken yet another chilling turn as new details emerged from newly unsealed court documents this week.

Blake’s longtime driver, Kevin Alexander, detailed “disturbing” comments allegedly made by Baldoni about women in his deposition, remarks that reportedly even prompted him to later warn the actress.

Highlights Blake Lively’s longtime driver claimed he warned the actress about Justin Baldoni after overhearing “disturbing” conversations during a car ride.

Newly unsealed court documents revealed his testimony, reigniting debate over Baldoni’s alleged behavior and the credibility of the allegations against him.

The claims have sharply divided social media users, with some backing the driver’s account while others question his motive and the timing ahead of the upcoming trial.

The deposition of Lively’s driver was released as part of a larger trove of nearly 200 exhibits unsealed starting January 20, 2026, following a major procedural step in the lawsuit.

“[Kevin] has nothing to gain and seems genuinely spooked; it goes to show even a third party could pick up on [Justin’s] creepiness,” reacted one social media user.

Trigger Warning: This article contains allegations of non-consensual actions and inappropriate behavior involving women that may be triggering for some readers.

Blake Lively’s longtime driver, Kevin Alexander, reportedly issued a warning to the actress regarding the “disturbing” behavior of her co-star, Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively posing at a formal event, wearing a white outfit with long blonde hair and a confident smile.

Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

The lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been ongoing since late 2024, stemming from the actress’s claims of s*xual harassment on the set of their film It Ends With Us, and an alleged smear campaign against her.

Justin fired back at the allegations with a $400 million countersuit against Lively for defamation, claiming the Gossip Girl alum allegedly threatened to “ruin” his reputation in the industry and attempted to “hijack” his creative vision for the film during the filming process.

While the countersuit was dismissed by a judge in June last year, according to multiple reports, a tranche of hundreds of court exhibits, including Kevin Alexander’s deposition, has recently come to light.

A woman sitting on a chair smiling while holding a magazine in a cozy room with plants and rustic decor.

Image credits: Prestige

According to the deposition, the incident occurred during a car ride with Lively, her assistant Sophia, and Baldoni from New York City to a production office in New Jersey for It Ends With Us.

Alexander claimed Baldoni spoke explicitly about his past “s*xual relations with women” in a manner that was “very out of the ordinary” for a professional setting.

The driver alleged, “Justin was discussing his s*xual relations with women. As we were driving, he stated that, and it took my focus off driving because I can’t forget this, you know, his s*xual relations with women, how he was forced on and he forced himself on women.”

Netizens were divided in their reactions to the latest allegations against Baldoni, with many questioning Kevin’s motive in light of his professional ties to Blake

Justin Baldoni speaking during an interview, wearing a floral jacket and gesturing with his hand.

Image credits: Getty/NBC

Comment by Laura on disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni exposed during Blake Lively's driver testimony in legal dispute.

Emphasizing that it was the first time he had ever met the Jane the Virgin star, Alexander said, “To me it was very out of the ordinary to meet somebody and talk like that in a vehicle. That’s why it caught my attention.”

“Basically he kept talking about his s*xual relations, and, again, like I’m repeating myself I believe, but, you know, he would force himself on women. If they said no, this, that, he would revert back. It was just disturbing.”

Kevin further claimed that due to his discomfort with the topic being discussed, he disengaged from the conversation, despite Baldoni continuing to speak about “more stuff” during the car ride.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in an intense moment, highlighting disturbing comments exposed during testimony.

Image credits: Sony Pictures

“It is those key points when someone says, you know, forcing myself on women, women forced on me, I don’t – I didn’t care, like, you know, it is disturbing to me. You can’t forget something like that.”

Reportedly, upon reaching their destination, Alexander stated that he “let everybody out” before briefly speaking to the Gossip Girl alum alone, during which he warned her about Baldoni’s behavior.

He claimed, “I stated to Blake, ‘I feel very uncomfortable. Something is not right here. I would like to do a background check on him or something,’ and later to learn that he was the producer of this movie.”

“Justin was discussing his s*xual relations with women… how he was forced on, and he forced himself on women,” the driver claimed in his deposition

Justin Baldoni posing in a light pink suit at an event, related to disturbing comments exposed during testimony.

Image credits: Getty/John Nacion

Comment by user Meghan discussing Justin Baldoni making women uncomfortable and Blake Lively's involvement in a social dispute.

The newly surfaced testimony from Blake’s driver divided the internet, with a majority appearing to support his claims, while others questioned his motive and the timing of the information becoming public.

One supporter of The Shallows star wrote, “He never even knew who Baldoni was before this, and this was his immediate first impression. Imagine being such a massive creep that people would recommend a background check being done on you as soon as they meet you for the first time.”

Another user commented, “The driver wanted a background check and for her never to be alone with him… it was clear it was enough to make many concerned. So quickly. This doesn’t just happen by accident. That’s a very obviously problematic person.”

Blake Lively in a dark setting, wearing a black dress and earrings, related to disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni exposed.

Image credits: Sony Pictures

“This is exactly the reason why I cannot, in good conscience, support him. How you can say this with your whole chest and expect me to support you is wild, and the way he just said this so callously is sickening,” added a third.

Skeptical netizens, however, argued that Kevin was on Lively’s “payroll,” with one writing, “He is on her payroll!!!! She planted seeds she lied she manipulated her own friends this is all a rescue mission on her behalf.”

“In fairness, he has everything to gain. He literally relies on Blake to make a living. Apparently, there was someone else in the car named Sophia. I would love to hear her recollection.”

Blake Lively in glamorous attire at an event, related to disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni exposed during testimony.

Image credits: Getty/Lia Toby

Comment from a social media user with profile picture, discussing Blake Lively amid disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni.

Alexander’s deposition was made public just days after a string of controversial messages exchanged between Blake and her reportedly now-estranged best friend, Taylor Swift, were officially unsealed last week.

The messages, which were originally submitted to the court in November 2025 by Baldoni’s legal team as part of a motion for summary judgment, allegedly show Blake referring to him using several disparaging terms, including “doofus director” and “a clown,” while also describing the film as “my movie.”

Recently, text messages between Lively and her former best friend, Taylor Swift, were unsealed, in which the two used derogatory terms such as “b*tch” while referring to Justin

Blake Lively and another woman walking at night, related to disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni exposed during testimony.

Image credits: Getty/Robert Kamau

Lively also allegedly asked Swift to support her revised version of the film’s script, to which the Fate of Ophelia singer reportedly replied, “I’ll do anything for you!!”

The documents further allege that Taylor referred to Justin as a “b*tch,” writing, “I think this b*tch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.”

While Swift has not publicly addressed the texts, Lively’s lawyers reportedly stated in court filings that they do not dispute that the “quoted language appears in the cited source,” but emphasized that it “does not support [Justin’s] assertion” that Blake and the 14-time Grammy winner “privately discussed” a smear campaign against him.

Blake Lively in a purple blouse, wearing large earrings, smiling in an indoor setting with soft lighting.

Image credits: blakelively

The trial in the lawsuit between Blake and Justin is scheduled to begin on May 18 this year.

With the trial date approaching in the coming months, legal experts have noted that the recent unsealing of documents allows both legal teams to bolster their positions.

“I hate how [Baldoni’s] supporters want to excuse this by saying that he… didn’t know any better, and he admitted he was wrong,” wrote one furious netizen

Comment on social media by user Dinkinflicka criticizing a movie, related to disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni exposed.

Comment about Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit dismissal before disturbing comments exposed by Blake Lively’s driver testimony.

Social media comment expressing anticipation for a documentary related to disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni exposed.

Comment on social media supporting Justin Baldoni amidst disturbing comments exposed by Blake Lively's driver testimony.

Alt text: Social media comment exposing disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni revealed by Blake Lively's driver during testimony.

Comment from user spunkypower551 expressing disbelief as part of disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni exposed during testimony.

Comment by user alllie saying The movie was never this serious with an eye-roll emoji, related to disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni exposed during testimony.

Comment by Natalie discussing accusations involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively amidst testimony from Blake Lively's driver.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni during Blake Lively's driver testimony.

Comment defending Justin Baldoni amid disturbing claims exposed by Blake Lively's driver during testimony, viewed on a social media platform.

Screenshot of a social media comment about disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni exposed during testimony.

Comment on emotional maturity and openness in disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni exposed during testimony.

Comment on disturbing remarks by Justin Baldoni exposed during Blake Lively's driver testimony in a social media discussion.

Comment by user Pomerella expressing concern over Taylor Swift fans struggling to choose a side, related to disturbing comments exposed.

Comment by user Fd4545 discussing Blake Lively’s strong personality amid disturbing comments by Justin Baldoni.