DJ At Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding Breaks Silence On “Inappropriate” Dance Accusations

As Brooklyn Beckham dropped bombshell accusations against his mother Victoria Beckham’s “inappropriate” dancing at his 2022 wedding, the DJ who performed at the celebration has now revealed what exactly happened.

On January 19, the eldest Beckham child shared a scathing six-slide statement accusing his family of manipulation and mistreatment, claiming his parents tried to “ruin my marriage” to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Highlights DJ Fat Tony, a longtime collaborator of the Beckham family, shared details addressing Brooklyn Beckham’s scathing accusation against his mother’s alleged “inappropriate” wedding dance.

The remarks left netizens divided over who was telling the truth, with the DJ calling the incident “really awkward” and hinting at deeper tensions behind the scenes.

Many have collectively voiced their desire online to see the alleged footage, but there’s a catch, stemming from the strict rules Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz enforced during their ceremony.

Addressing the wedding day allegations, DJ Fat Tony, whose real name is Tony Marnach, admitted the situation was indeed “really awkward.”

“So Brooklyn is basically telling the truth…” reacted one social media user.

DJ Fat Tony appeared to confirm some of the points alleged by Brooklyn Beckham regarding his mother Victoria Beckham’s “inappropriate” dance with him

Bride and groom dancing at wedding with live band playing, related to DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding dance accusations.

In his explosive online rant, Brooklyn alleged that during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, his mother had “hijacked” the couple’s first dance and “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone” at a moment meant to be a “romantic dance” with his wife instead.

He claimed that in that moment, he “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding adjusting controls on Pioneer DJ equipment with colorful notes in the background.

Brooklyn also expressed that he does “not want to reconcile with my family,” adding, “I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

“Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.”

He continued, “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.”

DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding speaking during an interview, wearing a black leather jacket and discussing dance accusations.

Amid these bombshell accusations, DJ Fat Tony appeared on the popular UK talk show This Morning, hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, earlier today, where he shed light on the wedding-day situation, having been among the guests in attendance.

Tony’s relationship with the Beckhams has reportedly been described as that of a long-time close friend and frequent collaborator for over two decades.

The DJ’s recent comments, along with poking fun at the situation through memes online, have reportedly led to his fallout with David and Victoria

Tweet about family behavior at a wedding amid DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding inappropriate dance accusations.

Screenshot of a social media reply addressing the DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding and dance accusations controversy.

He has also long been considered the “official” DJ for Beckham family events, including the now-infamous 2022 wedding in question.

Addressing the former Spice Girl’s dance with her son at the wedding, Tony shared on the show that the moment was “inappropriate” due to its “timing,” rather than the dance moves themselves.

Couple walking on runway at formal event, with audience seated, related to DJ at Brooklyn Beckham wedding dance accusations.

He explained, “There was no sl*t dropping, there was no PVC catsuit, there was no Spice Girls actions. The word inappropriate – why I said it was inappropriate as well because it was the timing.”

“What happened was – basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto the stage. Everyone is expecting Nicola to go up and do the first dance and then Marc asks the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage, and then he said, ‘Victoria come to the stage.’”

Brooklyn Beckham dressed formally while a woman in a black dress adjusts his tie at an indoor event.

The DJ continued, “So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course, at that point, Brooklyn is literally, like, devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife.”

“Then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.”

Tony went on to say, “Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Mark Anthony says, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips.’”

Tony, who had maintained a close friendship with the Beckhams for over two decades, said the “whole situation was really awkward for everyone”

victoria beckham dancing to spice up your life during LFW is the most greatest thing I have ever seen. truly iconic. pic.twitter.com/rASKPjVCLn — 💋🪩 (@DlPYOUINHONEY) September 17, 2018

“It was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room…”

Emphasizing Brooklyn’s emotional response, the musician added, “This is all about how Brooklyn feels. If he felt it was inappropriate and awkward, then it was inappropriate.”

He added that the following day’s brunch was the “most awkward part of it all,” as guests openly discussed the dance incident.

Tweet criticizing a DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding for attempting to upstage the bride with an inappropriate dance.

Tweet discussing DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding addressing accusations about an inappropriate dance in a public setting.

When asked about the nature of those conversations, Tony told the hosts, “When the bride and groom leave their wedding devastated, word trickles out…”

“Everyone was talking about it, and how sad that part of it was. But Victoria was thrown into that situation, and I think too much has been read into it… in the sense of too many stories being added to it. The dance is a very small part of the bigger problem.”

DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding dancing indoors wearing a patterned sweater and gray dress during a festive event.

Addressing why Brooklyn chose to air his grievances publicly rather than resolve them privately with his parents, Tony explained, “He’s done all that. It got to the point for him where he can’t take this anymore and wanted to step back from it, and that was his way of doing closure. That’s his decision.”

“It’s taken a lot for someone to go to social media, when your life is lived out on social media… he wanted to change the narrative. For all of his life he’s been called ‘Nepo Baby’, and ‘he should be grateful that he’s got the family name’… But that’s what he was born into, y’know.”

Brooklyn claimed in his explosive statement, “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song”

Two people embracing closely, with one looking at the other, representing DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding dance accusations response.

DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding addressing accusations about inappropriate dance behavior in a public statement.

He concluded by saying, “I think what we’re all missing here is the fact that parents have lost their child, and a son has lost his parents…”

His remarks come amid reports that both David and Victoria have recently unfollowed him on social media, allegedly following the DJ posting a meme poking fun at the situation.

Couple sitting closely on a chair in a dim room, with DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding linked to dance accusations.

On January 21, Tony shared a video of Lucy Punch’s character Amanda from the BBC sitcom Motherland, dancing wildly and provocatively in front of fellow school mums.

The clip Tony shared also featured a title reading, “POV: Victoria Beckham during Brooklyn’s first dance…”

Man in a black leather jacket speaking during an interview, addressing DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding dance accusations.

Tony further wrote in the caption, “Actual video footage it’s true I was there!”

Tony’s partner, Stavros Agapiou, also backed up Brooklyn’s claims in a now-deleted Instagram comment, writing, “I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth.”

After deleting the comment, Stavros later added, “Good on him for finally speaking out!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fat Tony (@dj_fattony_)

While netizens have been eager to see the alleged footage of the “inappropriate” dance involving the mother of the groom, the video will likely never surface, as Brooklyn is reportedly the only person in possession of the clip.

The couple’s wedding ceremony enforced an ultra-strict “no-phones” policy.

Upon arrival, all 500 guests were required to surrender their personal mobile phones, which were sealed in electronically locked pouches.

Guests were instead issued retro flip phones for basic, low-quality photos, and all social media use was strictly prohibited.

“I’m a MIL and I’ve always made sure my DIL comes first… Don’t try to upstage his wife. Jealousy is self defeating,” wrote one furious netizen

Comment discussing DJ at Brooklyn Beckham wedding breaking silence on inappropriate dance accusations with mentions of Marc Anthony and Victoria.

Comment mentioning DJ Fat Tony discussing the Brooklyn Beckham wedding and addressing inappropriate dance accusations.

Comment by Duncan Knifton about client confidentiality at weddings in response to DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding dance accusations.

Comment criticizing DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding for inappropriate dance remarks about the bride and Victoria.

Comment by Sharon Stoneman questioning DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding and inappropriate dance accusations, expressing skepticism.

Comment from KimM on social media expressing curiosity about Mark Anthony’s side amid DJ Brooklyn Beckham wedding dance accusations.

Comment from Valerie Halliday about the groom having a dance with his mum at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding.

Facebook comment from Samantha Murray mentioning Marc Anthony’s fault in a discussion about Brooklyn Beckham wedding dance accusations.

Comment from Elaine Marshall questioning Brooklyn Beckham's silence on dancing with his mother at the wedding, related to DJ dance accusations.

Comment discussing DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding addressing claims about inappropriate dance during a music set.

Comment on Brooklyn Beckham wedding dance controversy expressing understanding of groom’s feelings and desire for happiness reclaim.

Comment suggesting a DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding could fix dance issues by highlighting the bride as the most beautiful woman.

