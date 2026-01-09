Brooklyn Beckham Sends Parents David And Victoria Scalding Legal Letter As Family Feud Intensifies

ADVERTISEMENT

The rift between David and Victoria Beckham and their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, allegedly reached its breaking point last summer.

On Thursday, January 8, news broke that the 26-year-old had sent his parents a scathing legal notice, revealing new details about the ongoing family feud.

The alleged tension between the Beckham couple and their son, along with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, has reportedly been ongoing since April 2022.

“Seems to be a trend. Entitled kids turn on parents who have loved and supported them,” wrote one social media user.

Brooklyn Beckham wearing a cap and white shirt, sitting in a car while taking a selfie amid family feud legal dispute.

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly sent his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, a legal letter warning them to contact him only through lawyers



Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

According to a Daily Mail report published yesterday, Brooklyn Beckham sent a legal letter to his parents over the summer of 2025.

The correspondence was not exchanged directly between the Beckhams but instead between their legal teams, Brooklyn’s at Schillings and David and Victoria’s at Harbottle & Lewis.

Reportedly, the aspiring chef asked his parents not to contact him directly and to communicate only through their lawyers.

Brooklyn Beckham wearing matching red pajamas with partner in a cozy indoor setting during a family feud period.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

He also requested that his parents refrain from making public statements about him on social media or tagging him in posts.

The report noted that the alleged legal notice did not constitute formal legal action between the estranged family members but was instead a request.

Brooklyn was reportedly offended by what he viewed as “nasty” media stories portraying his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in a negative light

Brooklyn Beckham embraces a woman at a nighttime event amid rumors of a family feud involving his parents.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Brooklyn is said to have made the request after feeling significantly provoked by what he perceived as a series of “nasty” media briefings regarding his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

He was also said to be upset by specific media portrayals, allegedly stemming from sources close to the Beckhams, that depicted him as a “hostage” who was being “controlled” by his wife.

Comment on social media post discussing Brooklyn Beckham sending parents David and Victoria a legal letter amid family feud.

Comment by Michael Lahey expressing frustration about someone living off others as an adult amid family feud involving Brooklyn Beckham.

Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly believe these briefings were ordered by his parents, viewing them as a “deliberate campaign of misinformation” about their private lives.

A source told the outlet, “David was told to speak to them via Schillings. That was the only way for them to communicate.”

David and Victoria Beckham sitting together with drinks, amidst Brooklyn Beckham family feud and legal dispute headlines.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

The new information appears to explain Brooklyn’s sudden move to block both his parents and siblings Romeo and Cruz on social media just before the Christmas holidays.

Allegedly, around the same time, his mother Victoria, despite the legal warning, liked a video of Brooklyn cooking roast chicken in December 2025.

Brooklyn Beckham walking with a woman in a white dress under tree branches during an outdoor event.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

The block was later confirmed by his brother Cruz, who revealed on social media, “They [my parents] woke up blocked… so did I.”

Addressing the situation, another source told the Daily Mail, “It would be really in the holiday spirit if the Beckhams could just leave them alone for now.”

The 26-year-old chef allegedly blocked his parents after they liked an Instagram post shared shortly before Christmas

Brooklyn Beckham in casual wear, sitting on a couch with a woman, holding a phone, while family feud rumors swirl.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

“Whether someone follows someone else on Insta shouldn’t be a story. Nicola and Brooklyn haven’t been commenting. They just want peace.”

According to reports, Brooklyn and his wife first fell out with David and Victoria around the time of their marriage in April 2022, allegedly triggered by Nicola’s decision to wear a Valentino wedding gown rather than one designed by her mother-in-law.

Comment by Nellie Britton expressing doubt about Brooklyn Beckham’s involvement in family inheritance amid legal feud.

Comment by Liz Cranford discussing family isolation and Anwar Hadid’s estrangement from his family while with his wife.

The feud reportedly escalated when Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations and other family events, last year in May.

Just months later, in August 2025, the pair renewed their vows in a ceremony attended by around 200 guests, most of whom were members of the Peltz family.

Brooklyn Beckham with parents David and Victoria Beckham and siblings dressed formally outdoors in a garden setting.

Image credits: davidbeckham

Notably, Brooklyn’s family was completely absent, and sources close to the Beckhams claimed they were left “heartbroken” by both the lack of an invitation and Brooklyn’s emotional tribute to Nicola’s family, which did not mention his own.

The couple were also absent from the Beckhams’ annual Christmas family dinner.

User comment discussing family protection amid Brooklyn Beckham's escalating legal feud with parents David and Victoria.

Comment from Stacy Felton discussing taking possessions and money amid Brooklyn Beckham family feud legal dispute.

An insider told news.com.au in an interview published today that the 26-year-old wanted to “make amends privately, not publicly.”

A source continued, “He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately. For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care.”

David and Victoria reportedly offered their son a joint olive branch in the New Year in an attempt to end their explosive ongoing rift

Black and white photo of Brooklyn Beckham with his father David Beckham smiling closely with text above expressing love.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

“After this letter… they of course feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice from their part, only concern. But it is clear, if there is going to be any reconciliation, it will be away from prying eyes and must be done privately.”

The source concluded, “That’s all anyone wants but, alas, seems a long, long way off given they are only now communicating through lawyers.”

Brooklyn Beckham and David Beckham smiling at a dinner table with wine and candles amid family feud talk.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

The report of the latest legal notice comes just days after the former England footballer posted black-and-white photos of his son around New Year’s Eve 2025.

He captioned the image, “I love you all so much. You are my life.”

Victoria later re-shared the photo to her Instagram Story, adding a heart emoji, a gesture widely seen as a joint olive branch to their son.

“How nasty can someone be when their parents have given them everything, there will be a time when he will need his Parents,” one netizen wrote

User comment expressing hope to repair Brooklyn Beckham's family feud involving legal issues with parents David and Victoria.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Katy Sheehan reacting to the Brooklyn Beckham family feud legal letter.

Comment by Caroline Mc Donough on a social media post expressing frustration about dealing with personal matters.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Margie Duffy reacting to Brooklyn Beckham family feud legal letter.

Comment from Liz Downing expressing disappointment over Brooklyn Beckham's family feud with parents David and Victoria.

Comment discussing family feud involving Brooklyn Beckham and his parents David and Victoria Beckham online.

Comment on social media discussing parenting and letting children go, related to Brooklyn Beckham family feud and legal letter.

Comment from Linda Nupier discussing the family feud involving Brooklyn Beckham and his parents David and Victoria.

Comment by Naja Thompson expressing indifference about a family feud related to Brooklyn Beckham legal letter.

Screenshot of Steve Renfrew commenting about a funded lifestyle in a social media conversation on a light blue background.

Comment on social media discussing parental alienation and family feud amid Brooklyn Beckham’s legal dispute with parents David and Victoria.

Comment from Rodney Mccann reacting to Brooklyn Beckham legal letter amid family feud on social media platform.

Comment on a social media post discussing Brooklyn Beckham sending a legal letter to parents David and Victoria amid family feud.