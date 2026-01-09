Brooklyn Beckham Sends Parents David And Victoria Scalding Legal Letter As Family Feud Intensifies
The rift between David and Victoria Beckham and their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, allegedly reached its breaking point last summer.
On Thursday, January 8, news broke that the 26-year-old had sent his parents a scathing legal notice, revealing new details about the ongoing family feud.
The alleged tension between the Beckham couple and their son, along with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, has reportedly been ongoing since April 2022.
- Brooklyn Beckham reportedly sent a legal letter to his parents, asking them to communicate only through lawyers amid an ongoing family rift.
- The feud, which allegedly began around Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s 2022 wedding, escalated following multiple missed family events and growing social media tensions.
- Despite offering a public olive branch, David and Victoria Beckham are said to be “devastated” by the legal move.
Brooklyn Beckham reportedly sent his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, a legal letter warning them to contact him only through lawyers
According to a Daily Mail report published yesterday, Brooklyn Beckham sent a legal letter to his parents over the summer of 2025.
The correspondence was not exchanged directly between the Beckhams but instead between their legal teams, Brooklyn’s at Schillings and David and Victoria’s at Harbottle & Lewis.
Reportedly, the aspiring chef asked his parents not to contact him directly and to communicate only through their lawyers.
He also requested that his parents refrain from making public statements about him on social media or tagging him in posts.
The report noted that the alleged legal notice did not constitute formal legal action between the estranged family members but was instead a request.
Brooklyn was reportedly offended by what he viewed as “nasty” media stories portraying his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in a negative light
Brooklyn is said to have made the request after feeling significantly provoked by what he perceived as a series of “nasty” media briefings regarding his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
He was also said to be upset by specific media portrayals, allegedly stemming from sources close to the Beckhams, that depicted him as a “hostage” who was being “controlled” by his wife.
Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly believe these briefings were ordered by his parents, viewing them as a “deliberate campaign of misinformation” about their private lives.
A source told the outlet, “David was told to speak to them via Schillings. That was the only way for them to communicate.”
The new information appears to explain Brooklyn’s sudden move to block both his parents and siblings Romeo and Cruz on social media just before the Christmas holidays.
Allegedly, around the same time, his mother Victoria, despite the legal warning, liked a video of Brooklyn cooking roast chicken in December 2025.
The block was later confirmed by his brother Cruz, who revealed on social media, “They [my parents] woke up blocked… so did I.”
Addressing the situation, another source told the Daily Mail, “It would be really in the holiday spirit if the Beckhams could just leave them alone for now.”
The 26-year-old chef allegedly blocked his parents after they liked an Instagram post shared shortly before Christmas
“Whether someone follows someone else on Insta shouldn’t be a story. Nicola and Brooklyn haven’t been commenting. They just want peace.”
According to reports, Brooklyn and his wife first fell out with David and Victoria around the time of their marriage in April 2022, allegedly triggered by Nicola’s decision to wear a Valentino wedding gown rather than one designed by her mother-in-law.
The feud reportedly escalated when Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations and other family events, last year in May.
Just months later, in August 2025, the pair renewed their vows in a ceremony attended by around 200 guests, most of whom were members of the Peltz family.
Notably, Brooklyn’s family was completely absent, and sources close to the Beckhams claimed they were left “heartbroken” by both the lack of an invitation and Brooklyn’s emotional tribute to Nicola’s family, which did not mention his own.
The couple were also absent from the Beckhams’ annual Christmas family dinner.
An insider told news.com.au in an interview published today that the 26-year-old wanted to “make amends privately, not publicly.”
A source continued, “He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately. For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care.”
David and Victoria reportedly offered their son a joint olive branch in the New Year in an attempt to end their explosive ongoing rift
“After this letter… they of course feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice from their part, only concern. But it is clear, if there is going to be any reconciliation, it will be away from prying eyes and must be done privately.”
The source concluded, “That’s all anyone wants but, alas, seems a long, long way off given they are only now communicating through lawyers.”
The report of the latest legal notice comes just days after the former England footballer posted black-and-white photos of his son around New Year’s Eve 2025.
He captioned the image, “I love you all so much. You are my life.”
Victoria later re-shared the photo to her Instagram Story, adding a heart emoji, a gesture widely seen as a joint olive branch to their son.
