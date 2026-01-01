ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Peaty has once again found himself at the center of controversy following his marriage to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, after recently revealing a name change post-nuptials.

On December 27, the Olympic swimmer tied the knot with Holly Ramsay in a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey, a celebration that notably excluded members of Peaty’s side of the family.

Highlights Adam Peaty’s decision to change his name in connection with Holly Ramsay sparked fierce online debate, with critics questioning the move.

The name-change controversy deepened existing family tensions, as sources claimed Adam’s parents were “upset” by the move after also being uninvited from the wedding.

The drama intensified after the 35-year-old swimmer’s ex allegedly accused him of hypocrisy, citing a past incident involving their son.

The couple’s decision to unveil their updated names shortly after the wedding sparked a heated online debate, with critics branding the move “pathetic” and “awful,” particularly in light of pointed remarks made by Peaty’s ex about the change.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

31-year-old Adam Peaty unveiled his name change shortly after tying the knot with 25-year-old Holly Ramsay, sparking widespread controversy

Adam Peaty posing with a woman at an outdoor sports event, dressed in formal and stylish attire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: adamramsaypeaty

Just two days after their wedding, and as the couple jetted off on their honeymoon, Peaty updated his name on social media.

He wasn’t the only one to do so, as his wife Holly Ramsay also changed her name.

The newlyweds debuted their updated names on their respective Instagram accounts, opting for a double-barrelled surname to honor each other.

Adam Peaty celebrating his swimming victory, flexing muscles and holding goggles at an indoor aquatic center.

Image credits: adamramsaypeaty

Holly announced her name as Holly Ramsay Peaty, while her husband became Adam Ramsay Peaty.

While it is traditionally more common for women to take their husband’s surname, Adam’s decision prompted strong reactions online.

Social media users were quick to share their opinions, with many questioning the motivation behind the move.

Gordon Ramsay with Adam Peaty smiling at an event, related to Adam Peaty name change and controversial wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: adamramsaypeaty

Adam Peaty changing his name after controversial wedding to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter with ex responding.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person reacted, “Changing his name to Ramsay-Peaty… It is hard to avoid the uncharitable thought that this is a business deal as much as it is a marriage.”

Another commented, “How awful that peaty decided to make his name different… and Holly possibly wants to hang onto her name because her father has made it famous.”

Groom Adam Peaty changes name after wedding to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter while ex responds to the controversy.

Image credits: Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

A third added, “For holly, i think she still wants her celebrity surname and its a nicer name than peaty. For adam, i think hes chomping at the bit to fully immerse himself into his new celebrity family and is loving being a ramsay.”

Some even dragged the Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay into the conversation, writing, “When they must know how much their good friends the Beckham’s must be hurting from their son doing pretty much the same thing… They seem like an amazingly shallow bunch.”

Both the Olympian swimmer and his wife adopted the double-barrelled surname Ramsay Peaty, which they revealed on Instagram

Instagram profile of HollyAnna Ramsay Peaty showing verified account and follower stats related to Adam Peaty name change news.

Image credits: hollyramsaypeaty

Instagram profile of Adam Peaty showing his verified account with 746K followers and sports achievements listed.

Image credits: adamramsaypeaty

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The remark referred to the reportedly strained relationship between David and Victoria Beckham and their son Brooklyn Beckham, who, like Adam, adopted a double-barrelled surname after marrying Nicola Peltz and now goes by Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.

Adam Peaty smiling with woman in white bikini, embracing outdoors under bright sunlight, casual and happy moment.

Image credits: hollyramsaypeaty

The Beckham and Ramsay families are known to be close friends, often describing one another as “extended family.”

Shortly after Adam’s name-change reveal, his ex-girlfriend Eirianedd Munroe, who shares a five-year-old son, George, with the swimmer, allegedly addressed the situation, calling the move “hypocritical.”

Comment on a social media post discussing Adam Peaty changing his name after his controversial wedding to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about Gordon Ramsay’s daughter in an online discussion related to Adam Peaty’s controversial wedding and name change.

According to a friend of Munroe, Adam had previously refused her suggestion that their son carry both parents’ surnames when he was born in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The friend told The Sun, “It feels a bit rich to Eiri that Adam has been quick to change his name but didn’t allow her the same right for their son.”

“It appears Adam is being a bit hypocritical.”

Close-up of tattooed hand holding a ring-adorned hand, representing Adam Peaty changing his name after controversial wedding.

Image credits: hollyramsaypeaty

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while Munroe was reportedly unhappy with Adam’s name change, she is said to hold no ill will toward Holly.

The source continued, “Eiri knows she is lucky that George has a stepmum like Holly. Although she says Adam has double standards over changing his name, she can’t fault him as a dad.”

A friend of the Peaty family claimed that the move was sure to unintentionally “upset” Adam’s parents, Caroline and Mark Peaty

Adam Peaty embracing his partner closely, smiling and sharing a joyful moment together in a candid black and white photo.

Image credits: adamramsaypeaty

Another source close to the Peaty family told the publication that Adam’s new name “will feel like a massive slight to Caroline [his mom] and Mark [his dad], but Adam just wants the circus to end.”

They continued, “Holly wanted to double-barrel their surnames and Adam has followed suit. It’s what they always planned. His parents may be upset but it’s not intentional.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter discussing Adam Peaty’s name change and family surname differences after controversial wedding to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, the swimmer’s entire family, except for his sister Bethany Peaty, were uninvited from the wedding due to the ongoing feud.

According to multiple reports, the falling out between Adam and his parents began during preparations for his and Holly’s engagement party in December last year.

Adam Peaty with partner and child outdoors, linked to controversial wedding and name change news.

Image credits: eirimunro

Tensions escalated further last month when Caroline was not invited to Holly’s bachelorette party, despite Holly’s mother, sisters, and family friends, including Victoria Beckham, being in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam’s aunt, Louise Williams, publicly criticized Holly at the time, calling her “divisive and hurtful” for excluding her mother-in-law.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Louise also reportedly sent her nephew a scathing text message moments before the nuptials on December 27, writing, “I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through and despite it all she loves you still.”

“Shame on you both. Shame. Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams.”

Adam and Holly reportedly uninvited most members of the Peaty family from their special day, with the exception of his sister, Bethany Peaty

Comment discussing the idea of not taking husbands' last names, relating to Adam Peaty changing his name after his wedding.

Adam Peaty photographed outdoors, capturing his reaction after controversial wedding to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy deepened further when Gordon Ramsay, during his father-of-the-bride speech, appeared to make a subtle dig at the absence of Adam’s family.

Referencing his wife, Tana Ramsay, Gordon told Adam, “Look at Tana, and that’s what you have to look forward to.”

He added that his wife “will be a good mum to them both,” before turning to his daughter and remarking, “Shame you don’t have the same.”

Addressing Gordon’s cryptic remarks, an insider told The Sun in a recent interview, “This was the Ramsays’ plan all along. They wanted Adam’s family gone, and they have succeeded.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Caroline did everything and more to help Adam. She and Mark sacrificed a lot to get him where he is. Adam ought to be ashamed of himself for going ahead with the wedding without them after everything they did to support him.”

“Gordon in control of that relationship surprised he hasn’t made him sign a contract regarding money and income,” wrote one netizen

Comment saying He's got to keep Gordon happy in a social media post about Adam Peaty's name change after wedding controversy.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Adam Peaty changing his name after his controversial wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Denise Clark discussing Adam Peaty and his parents' role in his success following name change controversy.

Comment explaining Adam Peaty adding the Ramsey name after wedding Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, with ex responding on social media.

Comment by Donna Harris discussing Gordon Ramsay's control over relationship and contract about money and income

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Julie Ann discussing people adding their partner's name after marriage on a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Adam Peaty changing his name after his controversial wedding.

Comment from Julie Watkins discussing name changes after marriage in relation to Adam Peaty's controversial wedding.

Comment by Jack VanDuyn reacting to Gordon Ramsay, expressing disapproval of recent news involving Adam Peaty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Spencer Jackson expressing disappointment and lack of respect related to Adam Peaty's name change after wedding controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Adam Peaty’s name change after wedding to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, with ex responding about finances and family jobs.

Comment by Julie Pitt mentioning wedding drama with a smiling emoji, posted on a social media platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Rose Marshall stating he has to do as he is told now in a casual conversation thread about Adam Peaty changes name.

Comment by Melanie Burns criticizing Adam Peaty’s controversial wedding and mentioning Ramsey’s influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Jane Scrimshaw criticizing Adam Peaty and referencing Gordon Ramsay in a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT