New Files Reveal Disturbing Details About ‘Uncle’ Epstein’s Obsession With Ex-Girlfriend’s Daughter
Three women in colorful dresses posing at a Mount Sinai event with a backdrop featuring breast center branding.
Celebrities, Entertainment

New Files Reveal Disturbing Details About ‘Uncle’ Epstein’s Obsession With Ex-Girlfriend’s Daughter

Samridhi Goel
The newly unsealed Department of Justice Epstein-related files are casting fresh scrutiny on Jeffrey Epstein’s long-standing connection to the family of his former girlfriend, Eva Dubin.

The emails revealed unsettling details about his fixation on Dubin’s daughter, Celina Dubin, whom he described as a “goddaughter”, and the nature of their relationship over the years.

Highlights
  • Newly unsealed DOJ files revealed Jeffrey Epstein’s obsession with Celina Dubin, whom he referred to as his "most favorite person in the whole world."
  • The predator allegedly told associates he intended to marry Celina when she was 19, a claim the Dubin family dismissed as an "offhand comment."
  • Documents showed Eva Dubin invited Epstein to visit while her daughter hosted friends in 2010, two years after his first s*x crime conviction

The files outlined how the predator remained closely involved in Celina’s life and allegedly told his associates he wanted to marry her when she was still a teenager.

    Epstein-related files revealed his unusually close bond with his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, Celina Dubin

    Man with gray hair wearing a dark shirt sitting at a restaurant booth with drinks and a plate nearby, Epstein obsession revealed.

    Man with gray hair wearing a dark shirt sitting at a restaurant booth with drinks and a plate nearby, Epstein obsession revealed.

    Image credits: DoJ

    According to the documents, Epstein’s relationship with Celina began when she was a child through her mother, Eva, a former Miss Sweden.

    Eva dated Epstein for over a decade, from the early 1980s to the early 1990s, before marrying billionaire investor Glenn Dubin.

    Over time, the connection deepened into what records described as an exceptionally close bond.

    Emails cited in the files showed the teenager referring to Epstein as “Uncle F,” while Epstein described her as his “most favorite person in the whole world.”

    Blonde woman smiling at event with Mount Sinai School of Medicine backdrop, related to Epstein obsession details.

    Blonde woman smiling at event with Mount Sinai School of Medicine backdrop, related to Epstein obsession details.

    Image credits: Rob Kim/Getty Images

    The two reportedly exchanged hundreds of messages, discussing school and shopping, with Epstein at times offering to buy clothes and connect her to professional contacts.

    “Anything!! You know what I like, I also need some cool but also flattering and somewhat s*xy (ish) shirts that I can wear when I go out at night,” she wrote.

    “100%,” Epstein replied.

    Black and white photos of Jeffrey Epstein with Eva Andersson, highlighting Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Black and white photos of Jeffrey Epstein with Eva Andersson, highlighting Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Image credits: lulex

    Screenshot of a disturbing tweet discussing Epstein’s obsession with his ex-girlfriend’s daughter and a***e allegations.

    Screenshot of a disturbing tweet discussing Epstein’s obsession with his ex-girlfriend’s daughter and a***e allegations.

    Image credits: VeronicaPikeFNP

    Another email highlighted how Epstein used his connections when Celina wanted to become a professional model.

    “Do u think I should do another photoshoot soon? Should I get in touch with Jean Luc or Faith Kates?” Celina wrote in 2011.

    “Whatever you want. Jean Luc better,” Epstein replied.

    In 2012, Epstein contacted Jean-Luc Brunel to organize a photo shoot for Celina.

    The most disturbing revelations involved Epstein admitting wanting to marry Celina when she was 19 years old

    Man in a dark suit and woman in a sleeveless dress at a Mount Sinai event revealing Epstein obsession details.

    Man in a dark suit and woman in a sleeveless dress at a Mount Sinai event revealing Epstein obsession details.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    One of the most disturbing revelations involved Epstein telling his associates that Celina was the only person he wanted to marry.

    A source claimed to Business Insider that his intent was tied to financial inheritance planning. Though Celina was unaware of her inclusion as a contingent beneficiary in one of his trusts, she immediately removed herself once informed in 2020.

    The Dubins’ family spokesperson later described the remark as an “offhand comment,” noting there was no indication of a romantic relationship.

    “There is no justification for dragging Celina into a public controversy she had nothing to do with.”

    Besides marrying revelation, the documents also detailed moments that sparked intense online criticism

    Three women posing at a Mount Sinai event for Dubin Breast Center related to new files about Epstein obsession details.

    Three women posing at a Mount Sinai event for Dubin Breast Center related to new files about Epstein obsession details.

    Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing shock over new files revealing Epstein obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing shock over new files revealing Epstein obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Image credits: JulieHammack619

    Tweet by Cassandra Hunter replying to Dave_Longevity, commenting on people not being fit to have children.

    Tweet by Cassandra Hunter replying to Dave_Longevity, commenting on people not being fit to have children.

    Image credits: Cassand80312376

    The documents also cited Eva Dubin inviting Epstein to her home in Colorado while Celina hosted friends.

    In one 2010 email, she wrote, “Come and visit next week. Celina will have 5 friends over.” Her friends included four boys and one girl.

    Her invitation came two years after the financier was convicted of soliciting and procuring a minor for pr*stitution.

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a black blazer, illustrating Epstein obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter topic.

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a black blazer, illustrating Epstein obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter topic.

    Image credits: mountsinaidermatology

    Another instance was when Eva invited Epstein to attend Celina’s high school lacrosse game in Brooklyn in 2012. He watched the game from the sidelines alongside Celina’s parents.

    After he attended the game, additional exchanges between him and Celina showed friendly conversations.

    “It was great fun, my first game,” Epstein wrote to Celina.

    Email exchange revealing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter and visit plans.

    Email exchange revealing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter and visit plans.

    Image credits: DoJ

    “I wish you could have come to a game where I played offense, but I’m glad you enjoyed it!!!!” Celina wrote back in an online chat.

    These revelations triggered a sharp public reaction, with many users questioning why he remained welcome after his conviction.

    “This is why parents don’t let their kids go to sleepovers… and this was their mother,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “No normal adult would ever make such a call or invite.”

    Following the criticism, the Dubin family strongly pushed back against the implications of wrongdoing

    Screenshot of a verified Twitter reply from BoomLibertyNews reacting to new files revealing Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Screenshot of a verified Twitter reply from BoomLibertyNews reacting to new files revealing Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Image credits: LibertyNewz

    Tweet screenshot showing a user questioning a mother sharing details about her teenage daughter and friends, linked to Epstein obsession.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user questioning a mother sharing details about her teenage daughter and friends, linked to Epstein obsession.

    Image credits: farahadams

    The Dubin family pushed back against the implications of wrongdoing, stating that Eva was unaware of Epstein’s criminal behavior.

    “As she has long stated, Dr. Eva Dubin was horrified by the unspeakable acts committed by Mr. Epstein,” the family spokesperson told The Post in a statement. 

    “She is deeply pained that her friendship with him has dragged her children into the public eye, through no fault of their own.”

    “Dr. Dubin never witnessed, nor was she aware of, Epstein’s conduct. Had she known, she would have severed all ties immediately and never allowed him near her children,” the statement concluded.

    The documents further revealed Epstein’s efforts to use his connections to assist Celina’s ambitions

    Email exchange revealing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter discussing clothing preferences.

    Email exchange revealing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter discussing clothing preferences.

    Image credits: DoJ

    Jeffrey Epstein sitting outdoors in a light blue shirt, relaxing with a tropical background, related to obsession reports.

    Jeffrey Epstein sitting outdoors in a light blue shirt, relaxing with a tropical background, related to obsession reports.

    Image credits: DoJ

    Emails showed Epstein contacting associates about arranging a fashion shoot and reaching out to a Harvard professor in advance of her enrollment.

    “My goddaughter and most favorite person in the whole world is coming up to Harvard on Sept 1-2,, [sic] please show her or help in any way you and she agree,” Epstein wrote in one email to Professor of Mathematics and Biology Martin Nowak in 2011.

    However, the Dubin family strongly denied that such outreach played any role in her admission.

    Shelves filled with white storage boxes labeled with photos and documents related to Epstein obsession files.

    Shelves filled with white storage boxes labeled with photos and documents related to Epstein obsession files.

    Image credits: DoJ

    White file boxes on a shelf with a red circle highlighting a box labeled Celina Photos revealing Epstein obsession details.

    White file boxes on a shelf with a red circle highlighting a box labeled Celina Photos revealing Epstein obsession details.

    Image credits: DoJ

    “The suggestion that she got into Harvard because of an email from Epstein to a math professor is a gratuitous and offensive undermining of a young woman’s significant accomplishments,” the spokesperson said.

    Celina graduated Magna c*m laude from Harvard in 2017 with a BA in psychology, Global Health, and Health Policy. She received her medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The 30-year-old is now a resident physician at Mount Sinai, as per her LinkedIn.

    Epstein’s fixation with Celina was further explained in the documents, which included a playlist titled “celina” and a box labeled “Celina Photos.”

    “She dated Epstein for a long while. What is going on with these people?” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of a tweet condemning the victimization of children, relating to Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Screenshot of a tweet condemning the victimization of children, relating to Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Image credits: KinnMarissa

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about disturbing details regarding Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about disturbing details regarding Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Image credits: coastalsaltlife

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Image credits: Dave_Longevity

    Tweet discussing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession and questions about children being trafficked and enslaved.

    Tweet discussing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession and questions about children being trafficked and enslaved.

    Image credits: dailyprandium

    Twitter reply from Stewart Williams reacting to disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter.

    Twitter reply from Stewart Williams reacting to disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter.

    Image credits: Marydee587

    Tweet from user DakineJeb stating Eva is a medical doctor with angry emoji, highlighting Epstein obsession details.

    Tweet from user DakineJeb stating Eva is a medical doctor with angry emoji, highlighting Epstein obsession details.

    Image credits: DakineJeb

    Tweet discussing money motives, highlighting disturbing details about Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Tweet discussing money motives, highlighting disturbing details about Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Image credits: Blackbear_d

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Epstein’s past as a convicted person related to disturbing details about his obsession.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Epstein’s past as a convicted person related to disturbing details about his obsession.

    Image credits: TSJoensen

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Epstein and concerns about his obsession with his ex-girlfriend's daughter.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Epstein and concerns about his obsession with his ex-girlfriend's daughter.

    Image credits: kar_nels

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing details about Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing details about Epstein’s obsession with ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

    Image credits: MEActNOW

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing disturbing details related to Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing disturbing details related to Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter.

    Image credits: veiled_kiss

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with his ex-girlfriend's daughter.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with his ex-girlfriend's daughter.

    Image credits: alexgrenier

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing details about Epstein's obsession with ex-girlfriend's daughter.

    Image credits: NheddieGetsFit

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

