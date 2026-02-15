New Files Reveal Disturbing Details About ‘Uncle’ Epstein’s Obsession With Ex-Girlfriend’s Daughter
The newly unsealed Department of Justice Epstein-related files are casting fresh scrutiny on Jeffrey Epstein’s long-standing connection to the family of his former girlfriend, Eva Dubin.
The emails revealed unsettling details about his fixation on Dubin’s daughter, Celina Dubin, whom he described as a “goddaughter”, and the nature of their relationship over the years.
- Newly unsealed DOJ files revealed Jeffrey Epstein’s obsession with Celina Dubin, whom he referred to as his "most favorite person in the whole world."
- The predator allegedly told associates he intended to marry Celina when she was 19, a claim the Dubin family dismissed as an "offhand comment."
- Documents showed Eva Dubin invited Epstein to visit while her daughter hosted friends in 2010, two years after his first s*x crime conviction
The files outlined how the predator remained closely involved in Celina’s life and allegedly told his associates he wanted to marry her when she was still a teenager.
Epstein-related files revealed his unusually close bond with his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, Celina Dubin
Image credits: DoJ
According to the documents, Epstein’s relationship with Celina began when she was a child through her mother, Eva, a former Miss Sweden.
Eva dated Epstein for over a decade, from the early 1980s to the early 1990s, before marrying billionaire investor Glenn Dubin.
Over time, the connection deepened into what records described as an exceptionally close bond.
Emails cited in the files showed the teenager referring to Epstein as “Uncle F,” while Epstein described her as his “most favorite person in the whole world.”
Image credits: Rob Kim/Getty Images
The two reportedly exchanged hundreds of messages, discussing school and shopping, with Epstein at times offering to buy clothes and connect her to professional contacts.
“Anything!! You know what I like, I also need some cool but also flattering and somewhat s*xy (ish) shirts that I can wear when I go out at night,” she wrote.
“100%,” Epstein replied.
Image credits: lulex
Image credits: VeronicaPikeFNP
Another email highlighted how Epstein used his connections when Celina wanted to become a professional model.
“Do u think I should do another photoshoot soon? Should I get in touch with Jean Luc or Faith Kates?” Celina wrote in 2011.
“Whatever you want. Jean Luc better,” Epstein replied.
In 2012, Epstein contacted Jean-Luc Brunel to organize a photo shoot for Celina.
The most disturbing revelations involved Epstein admitting wanting to marry Celina when she was 19 years old
Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
One of the most disturbing revelations involved Epstein telling his associates that Celina was the only person he wanted to marry.
A source claimed to Business Insider that his intent was tied to financial inheritance planning. Though Celina was unaware of her inclusion as a contingent beneficiary in one of his trusts, she immediately removed herself once informed in 2020.
The Dubins’ family spokesperson later described the remark as an “offhand comment,” noting there was no indication of a romantic relationship.
“There is no justification for dragging Celina into a public controversy she had nothing to do with.”
Besides marrying revelation, the documents also detailed moments that sparked intense online criticism
Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Image credits: JulieHammack619
Image credits: Cassand80312376
The documents also cited Eva Dubin inviting Epstein to her home in Colorado while Celina hosted friends.
In one 2010 email, she wrote, “Come and visit next week. Celina will have 5 friends over.” Her friends included four boys and one girl.
Her invitation came two years after the financier was convicted of soliciting and procuring a minor for pr*stitution.
Image credits: mountsinaidermatology
Another instance was when Eva invited Epstein to attend Celina’s high school lacrosse game in Brooklyn in 2012. He watched the game from the sidelines alongside Celina’s parents.
After he attended the game, additional exchanges between him and Celina showed friendly conversations.
“It was great fun, my first game,” Epstein wrote to Celina.
Image credits: DoJ
“I wish you could have come to a game where I played offense, but I’m glad you enjoyed it!!!!” Celina wrote back in an online chat.
These revelations triggered a sharp public reaction, with many users questioning why he remained welcome after his conviction.
“This is why parents don’t let their kids go to sleepovers… and this was their mother,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “No normal adult would ever make such a call or invite.”
Following the criticism, the Dubin family strongly pushed back against the implications of wrongdoing
Image credits: LibertyNewz
Image credits: farahadams
The Dubin family pushed back against the implications of wrongdoing, stating that Eva was unaware of Epstein’s criminal behavior.
“As she has long stated, Dr. Eva Dubin was horrified by the unspeakable acts committed by Mr. Epstein,” the family spokesperson told The Post in a statement.
“She is deeply pained that her friendship with him has dragged her children into the public eye, through no fault of their own.”
“Dr. Dubin never witnessed, nor was she aware of, Epstein’s conduct. Had she known, she would have severed all ties immediately and never allowed him near her children,” the statement concluded.
The documents further revealed Epstein’s efforts to use his connections to assist Celina’s ambitions
Image credits: DoJ
Image credits: DoJ
Emails showed Epstein contacting associates about arranging a fashion shoot and reaching out to a Harvard professor in advance of her enrollment.
“My goddaughter and most favorite person in the whole world is coming up to Harvard on Sept 1-2,, [sic] please show her or help in any way you and she agree,” Epstein wrote in one email to Professor of Mathematics and Biology Martin Nowak in 2011.
However, the Dubin family strongly denied that such outreach played any role in her admission.
Image credits: DoJ
Image credits: DoJ
“The suggestion that she got into Harvard because of an email from Epstein to a math professor is a gratuitous and offensive undermining of a young woman’s significant accomplishments,” the spokesperson said.
Celina graduated Magna c*m laude from Harvard in 2017 with a BA in psychology, Global Health, and Health Policy. She received her medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The 30-year-old is now a resident physician at Mount Sinai, as per her LinkedIn.
Epstein’s fixation with Celina was further explained in the documents, which included a playlist titled “celina” and a box labeled “Celina Photos.”
