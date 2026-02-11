Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Why Joe Exotic’s Post About Epstein Files Is Breaking The Internet
Joe Exotic posing with a tiger in a cage, wearing a shiny blue patterned shirt under sunlight outdoors.
Crime, Society

Why Joe Exotic’s Post About Epstein Files Is Breaking The Internet

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Joe Exotic is using the newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files to make his point about the US justice system.

The eccentric Netflix star was the focus of the docuseries Tiger King, which documented his private zoo and long-standing rivalry with Carole Baskin, the owner of an animal sanctuary.

The former zookeeper, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, made an Instagram post last week with the caption, “Guess who’s not in the Epstein files.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Joe Exotic criticized perceived flaws in the US justice system from prison.
    • The star, jailed for hiring two men to execute a tiger refuge owner, has long demanded a presidential pardon.
    • Sharing an edited picture featuring tigers, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, he questioned authorities' response to the Epstein case.

    Joe Exotic with animals behind a cage in a park, posting about Epstein files breaking the internet buzz.

    Netflix star Joe Exotic has denounced the US justice system from his prison cell
    Joe Exotic with animals behind a cage in a park, posting about Epstein files breaking the internet buzz.

    Image credits: joe_exotic

    In a separate post, he shared an edited image of himself behind bars along with the text, “Look who’s the only one in prison but not in the Epstein files.”

    Maldonado also wrote that “America’s Justice System needs to be overhauled.”

    The media personality is serving a 22-year federal prison sentence following his 2020 conviction on charges including a m*rder‑for‑hire plot to take the life of Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin.

    Close-up of a man with gray hair and beard, related to Joe Exotic Epstein files post breaking the internet buzz.

    Close-up of a man with gray hair and beard, related to Joe Exotic Epstein files post breaking the internet buzz.

    Image credits: Getty/Kypros

    Baskin criticized Maldonado for his treatment of animals he owned. Their feud began in 2009 when she started a campaign to ban commercial cub petting in the United States, targeting Maldonado’s shows.

    He, in turn, accused Baskin of hypocrisy, arguing that she also charged admission to her tiger refuge in Florida.

    In 2017, Maldonado told two men, one of whom was an undercover FBI agent, that he would pay them $10,000 to execute Baskin.

    Joe Exotic posing with a tiger, referencing the Epstein files in a viral internet post.

    The 62-year-old wildlife trader suggested that he had been treated unfairly as he continues to call for his case to be reexamined
    Joe Exotic posing with a tiger, referencing the Epstein files in a viral internet post.

    Image credits: joe_exotic

    He was also found guilty of wildlife crimes, including sacrificing five tigers to make room for other big cats at his zoo.

    The aspiring country singer, who announced his intent to run for president in 2023, has maintained his innocence and continues to seek a presidential pardon.

    “All I did was build a zoo, and some people were very jealous. Then I was put into prison by my own country,” he said.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing Epstein files, highlighting Joe Exotic's post breaking the internet.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing Epstein files, highlighting Joe Exotic's post breaking the internet.

    Comment by user gillboss444 questioning how Joe Exotic is posting from prison, related to Epstein files discussion online.

    Comment by user gillboss444 questioning how Joe Exotic is posting from prison, related to Epstein files discussion online.

    When asked in 2020 during his first presidency whether he would pardon Maldonado, Donald Trump replied, “I’ll take a look.”

    This week, Maldonado re-posted an article reporting that Trump had shared a video depicting the Obamas as monkeys.

    The tiger trader wrote, “People close to President Trump say He is worried about bad press if he lets me out by signing my clemency? You can’t get worse than this right now in America. He needs the Tiger King to save his party….Free Joe Exotic.”

    Joe Exotic with bleached hair and earrings in a close-up portrait related to Epstein files breaking the internet.

    Joseph Maldonado was jailed for wildlife crimes and for hiring two men to take the life of Carole Baskin, a tiger refuge owner
    Joe Exotic with bleached hair and earrings in a close-up portrait related to Epstein files breaking the internet.

    Image credits: Santa Rosa County Jail

    Screenshot of a social media post by Joe Exotic referencing the Epstein files generating viral online attention.

    Screenshot of a social media post by Joe Exotic referencing the Epstein files generating viral online attention.

    The release of the “Epstein files” by the US Department of Justice—documents related to a case involving one of Epstein’s accusers—has drawn attention to a number of high-profile figures who interacted with the child predator.

    While being mentioned in the files is no proof of wrongdoing, Maldonado seemingly claims in his posts that he is being treated unfairly and that some individuals in his country will never face legal consequences because of their power or connections.

    Some of the celebrities and politicians named in the Epstein files are Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, and Naomi Campbell.

    Joe Exotic sitting with a tiger, holding a microphone, highlighting Epstein files post going viral online.

    Joe Exotic sitting with a tiger, holding a microphone, highlighting Epstein files post going viral online.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Epstein was found lifeless in his jail cell in 2019 after being arrested on federal charges related to the s*x trafficking of minors.

    His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who recruited underage girls for him, was found guilty of child s*x trafficking in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

    Mountbatten-Windsor, who is King Charles’ younger brother, was stripped of his royal titles after he was accused of forcing a 17-year-old woman, Virginia Giuffre, to sleep with him on three occasions. 

    Man in uniform feeding a large tiger inside a fenced enclosure, highlighting Joe Exotic and Epstein files online buzz.

    His life was the focus of the 2020 Netflix docuseries Tiger KingMan in uniform feeding a large tiger inside a fenced enclosure, highlighting Joe Exotic and Epstein files online buzz.

    Image credits: www.imdb.com

    Giuffre had been hired as a masseuse for Epstein before she was “passed around like a platter of fruit” to the financier’s friends, she told the BBC in 2019.

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for Mountbatten-Windsor to testify before the US Congress about his links to Epstein.

    In a statement, King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, voiced their support for Epstein and Maxwell’s victims.

    “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of ab*se,” Buckingham Palace said.

    Joe Exotic wearing a cap and patterned shirt, looking surprised while discussing Epstein files on the internet.

    Joe Exotic wearing a cap and patterned shirt, looking surprised while discussing Epstein files on the internet.

    Image credits: Netflix

     

    Emails unsealed by the US Department of Justice also show that supermodel Naomi Campbell had dinner with Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein at the latter’s New York mansion in 2009, after he was placed on probation under house arrest.

    The previous year, Epstein had been convicted for procuring a child for pr*stitution.

    An exchange between Maxwell and Campbell shows the socialite offering to bring “two playmates” for the model.

    Joe Exotic lying on bed playing with two lion cubs and a leopard cub inside a wooden room.

    Maldonado questioned US authorities for not investigating those mentioned in the “Epstein files”
    Joe Exotic lying on bed playing with two lion cubs and a leopard cub inside a wooden room.

    Image credits: Netflix

    In an email sent in 2012, Elon Musk asked Epstein whether he would host another party, explaining that he wanted to “let loose.”

    “I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose,” he wrote.

    The tech billionaire also wrote in an email to the financier, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

    Joe Exotic outdoors with a white tiger cub, illustrating viral content on Epstein files and internet buzz.

    Joe Exotic outdoors with a white tiger cub, illustrating viral content on Epstein files and internet buzz.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Both Campbell and Mountbatten-Windsor have maintained their innocence and denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

    Musk said in an X post that he was “well aware that some email correspondence with [Epstein] could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name.”

    The latest batch of “Epstein files” included three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos. The release of Epstein-related documents was mandated by a law passed last year.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing support and Trump, related to why Joe Exotic's post about Epstein files is viral online.

    Joseph Maldonado’s posts about the Jeffrey Epstein case divided opinions online
    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing support and Trump, related to why Joe Exotic's post about Epstein files is viral online.

    Comment on social media by user woahclairebear saying make this a shirt, related to Joe Exotic and Epstein files discussion.

    Comment on social media by user woahclairebear saying make this a shirt, related to Joe Exotic and Epstein files discussion.

    Comment questioning support for Trump and referencing Epstein files, highlighted in Joe Exotic's post breaking the internet.

    Comment questioning support for Trump and referencing Epstein files, highlighted in Joe Exotic's post breaking the internet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with laughter to Joe Exotic’s post about Epstein files breaking the internet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with laughter to Joe Exotic’s post about Epstein files breaking the internet.

    Comment on Joe Exotic's post about Epstein files displayed on a mobile screen, highlighting internet reaction.

    Comment on Joe Exotic's post about Epstein files displayed on a mobile screen, highlighting internet reaction.

    User comment on social media expressing political opinion, related to Joe Exotic and Epstein files discussion trending online.

    User comment on social media expressing political opinion, related to Joe Exotic and Epstein files discussion trending online.

    Comment on social media reading He's not wrong tho with crying face emojis, related to Joe Exotic's Epstein files post trending online.

    Comment on social media reading He's not wrong tho with crying face emojis, related to Joe Exotic's Epstein files post trending online.

    Comment from user trentcamera with profile photo, saying they would buy this on a tshirt, highlighting Joe Exotic's post about Epstein files breaking the internet.

    Comment from user trentcamera with profile photo, saying they would buy this on a tshirt, highlighting Joe Exotic's post about Epstein files breaking the internet.

    Comment from user sarabande._ saying at this point yeah let him out why not, relating to Joe Exotic's post about Epstein files breaking the internet.

    Comment from user sarabande._ saying at this point yeah let him out why not, relating to Joe Exotic's post about Epstein files breaking the internet.

    Comment from Instagram user bigfannee_rolymoleshow saying You did shoot tigers tho, related to Joe Exotic Epstein files post trending online.

    Comment from Instagram user bigfannee_rolymoleshow saying You did shoot tigers tho, related to Joe Exotic Epstein files post trending online.

    Comment on social media post reacting to Joe Exotic's Epstein files post, expressing disbelief and questioning seriousness.

    Comment on social media post reacting to Joe Exotic's Epstein files post, expressing disbelief and questioning seriousness.

    Comment on social media account sobaditsgoodwithryanbailey questioning political alignment in a casual tone.

    Comment on social media account sobaditsgoodwithryanbailey questioning political alignment in a casual tone.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying A modern tragedy related to Joe Exotic Epstein files discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying A modern tragedy related to Joe Exotic Epstein files discussion.

    Comment on social media from user spicyboyatl about not being invited to the island related to Joe Exotic Epstein files post breaking internet.

    Comment on social media from user spicyboyatl about not being invited to the island related to Joe Exotic Epstein files post breaking internet.

    Comment discussing Epstein files and questioning Trump’s connection, related to Joe Exotic’s viral post online.

    Comment discussing Epstein files and questioning Trump’s connection, related to Joe Exotic’s viral post online.

    Comment discussing difficulties in supporting Trump and asking if the public can help without his aid in a social media post.

    Comment discussing difficulties in supporting Trump and asking if the public can help without his aid in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to Joe Exotic’s post about Epstein files breaking the internet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to Joe Exotic’s post about Epstein files breaking the internet.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

