ADVERTISEMENT

A newly released tranche of documents tied to the Epstein Files Transparency Act has reignited scrutiny around the House of York following the ongoing downfall of ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The latest emails, published by the U.S. The Department of Justice on January 31, suggested that Jeffrey Epstein once asked Sarah Ferguson whether she or her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, could give a private tour of “Buckingham”.

Highlights New emails from 2010 revealed Jeffrey Epstein asked Sarah Ferguson if her daughters could provide a private tour of Buckingham.

Documents confirmed Beatrice and Eugenie attended a lunch with Epstein in Miami in 2009.

In a 2009 email, Sarah Ferguson thanked Epstein for being the "brother she always wished for."

Sources suggested Princess Eugenie is "very frustrated" and has distanced herself from her father.

The revelation has once again drawn Beatrice and Eugenie into the widening fallout from their parents’ controversial ties to Epstein.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Newly emerged emails showed Epstein asked Sarah Ferguson if Beatrice or Eugenie could lead a Buckingham tour

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie smiling and waving during a public event amid Jeffrey Epstein's bold request reports.

Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

A March 2010 email chain captured Epstein forwarding a message he had received days earlier and directly appealing to Ferguson.

On March 7, 2010, he wrote, “Sarah, could you or one of your daughters show [redaction] Buckingham thanks.”

The forwarded message was sent from Epstein’s iPhone.

Ferguson replied the same day, appearing receptive to the idea, though her response included an unrelated aside.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie posing outdoors at a formal event amid discussions on Jeffrey Epstein's bold request.

Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Comment from Michelle Murphy expressing surprise and mentioning corruption related to Jeffrey Epstein's bold request about Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course. But get Keith on a massive advance !!”

While the intended recipient of the tour remains redacted, “Buckingham” is widely understood to refer to Buckingham Palace, the royal family’s London residence and administrative headquarters.

It remains unclear whether the tour ever occurred.

According to The Daily Mail, a separate message was reportedly sent by Ferguson about a year later apologizing that her daughters were unavailable to host another friend of Epstein’s.

Separate emails placed Beatrice and Eugenie at a Miami Lunch with Epstein after his prison release

Prince Andrew with Princess Beatrice in red dress and Princess Eugenie in patterned coat at a formal royal event.

Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

The newly released files also revealed earlier correspondence between Epstein and Ferguson that placed Beatrice and Eugenie at a lunch with him in Miami in July 2009, five days after the predator was released from prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emails, dated July 27, 2009, showed Ferguson confirming the meeting, and a follow-up message a week later suggested the encounter had left a strong impression on her.

“In just one week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted,” Ferguson wrote in an August 3, 2009, email.

Screenshot of social media comment discussing Jeffrey Epstein's bold request related to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

Comment from Elspeth Harvey questioning why they are not considered victims in Jeffrey Epstein files discussion.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie posing with their mother in elegant dresses and decorative hats at a formal event.

Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have never been more touched by a friend’s kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls. Thank you, Jeffrey, for being the brother I have always wished for.”

At the time of the Miami visit, Eugenie was 19, and Beatrice was 21.

While some critics have pointed out that both were legal adults at the time, the timing of the meeting has fueled renewed discomfort as the emails resurface.

Ex-Prince Andrew’s Epstein links cast a long shadow over his daughter’s public standing

Comment by Phil Mayne questioning correspondence or visit involving Jeffrey Epstein in a social media post.

Comment by Sally Bakhshi discussing Jeffrey Epstein's hospitality and hidden activities in new files about Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

Email excerpt revealing Jeffrey Epstein's bold request involving Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, as seen in new files.

Image credits: DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein posing indoors in a navy pullover, linked to bold request about Princess Beatrice and Eugenie in new files

Image credits: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The revelations arrive amid the continuing fallout for the sisters’ father, ex-Prince Andrew, who was officially stripped of his royal titles in October 2025.

Andrew’s longstanding association with Epstein forced him to step back from public duties in 2019, though he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Royal commentator Richard Palmer noted that the repeated mentions of Beatrice and Eugenie in the emails complicate efforts to distance them from the saga.

Email exchange on screen showing messages involving Jeffrey Epstein and a reference to Eugenie in new files.

Image credits: DOJ

Screenshot of a social media comment praising a mother, related to Jeffrey Epstein’s bold request about Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

“There’s no avoiding the links between the Yorks and Epstein,” Palmer said, adding that the new material “raises questions from the public about just what they were doing.”

At the same time, royal journalist Victoria Murphy emphasized that the emails make for “really, really uncomfortable reading.”

As for the sisters, Princess Eugenie has reportedly taken a step back from seeing her father.

Jeffrey Epstein with two people in a dim setting relating to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie in emerging new files.

Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

A close friend of the princess told Page Six, “She’s very, very frustrated. Beatrice and Eugenie are in as good spirits as they can be.”

“I would not say they are estranged, that’s not 100% true. I know that Eugenie hasn’t really been around to help with all of the packing. Beatrice has done a lot more, but they’ve got kids and jobs, so it’s very hard”.

The internet shared divided reactions between sympathy for the sisters and calls for accountability

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie with family outdoors, linked to Jeffrey Epstein's bold request in new revealing files.

Image credits: Antony Jones/Getty Images

As the documents circulated, online reactions reflected a familiar divide.

Many commenters pushed back against the idea of holding Beatrice and Eugenie responsible for their parents’ associations.

“Children are not responsible for the actions of their parents,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “These poor girls, a heavy burden. They are victims.”

Others highlighted the difficulty of growing up in a highly controlled royal environment.

Comment on Jeffrey Epstein's bold request involving Princess Beatrice and Eugenie in new files about their visits.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie with family members at a public event, related to Jeffrey Epstein’s bold request in new files.

Image credits: UK Press/Getty Images

“Even though they were adults at the time, growing up with two parents doing questionable things for a long time is going to teach you it’s normal,” one person observed. “It’s not easy to question that, especially not your parents.”

Still, some argued that adulthood brings accountability.

“When children inherit their parents’ assets, then they deal with their shortcomings as well,” another commenter wrote.

“You cannot choose your relatives,” wrote one netizen

Comment by Kath Hooker on family relationships, discussing children's control over parents' choices and adult decisions moving forward.

Text message from Sheilagh Barlow stating children are not responsible for their parents' actions, linked to Jeffrey Epstein's bold request.

Commenter Adam Peake discussing the impact of a royal sheltered lifestyle on Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s upbringing.

Comment by Judith Gregory Hart discussing the Royal family and candidates amid Jeffrey Epstein's bold request revelations.

Comment from Rosalyn English discussing powerful people and judgment, related to Jeffrey Epstein’s bold request about Princess Beatrice.

Comment by Malik Anwar on social media discussing children inheriting parents' assets and their shortcomings.

Comment by Claire Fawcett discussing Jeffrey Epstein's request involving Princess Beatrice and Eugenie in new files.

Comment from Lori Batson questioning if the Harry and Meghan brouhaha was to cover up the Epstein scandal details.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying you cannot choose your relatives related to Jeffrey Epstein files.

Comment discussing Jeffrey Epstein's connection to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and the implications of their knowledge.

Screenshot of Suzanne Rooney commenting They were adults in a light blue speech bubble on a white background.

Comment by Pippa Granger discussing visits to Epstein and acceptance of gifts, related to Jeffrey Epstein's request files.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Jeffrey Epstein's bold request related to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.