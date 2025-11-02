Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“It Gets Worse And Worse”: Kate Middleton And Queen Camilla Reportedly Influenced Andrew’s Removal Decision
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla wearing black hats and outfits, symbolizing female touch influencing Andrewu2019s title removal.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“It Gets Worse And Worse”: Kate Middleton And Queen Camilla Reportedly Influenced Andrew’s Removal Decision

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles and Prince William were not alone in the decision to strip Prince Andrew, known for his association with Jeffrey Epstein, of his royal titles and privileges.

According to palace insiders, both Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton played a decisive role, described by one source as bringing a female touch to a moment that seeks to repair the monarchy’s image.

Highlights
  • Insiders claim Camilla and Kate played a key role in the decision to strip Andrew of all royal titles.
  • Andrew’s past had begun interfering with Queen Camilla’s advocacy work supporting survivors.
  • The empathetic tone of the official statement was taken by many as proof of the “female touch.”

The move was announced last Thursday (October 30), when Buckingham Palace confirmed that Andrew would lose all remaining royal honors, as well as his residence at Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion he had shared with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, since 2003. 

Going forward, he would be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and live at the Sandringham estate.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton played a key role in the stripping of royal privileges from Prince Andrew, insiders say

    Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla standing together, dressed formally, reportedly influencing Andrew’s title removal decision.

    Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla standing together, dressed formally, reportedly influencing Andrew’s title removal decision.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The decision, while ultimately issued under King Charles’ authority, reportedly came after years of internal frustration and public backlash over Andrew’s association with Epstein and his crimes.

    According to sources, Charles was frustrated and had allegedly “given Andrew many chances and opportunities to do the right thing.”

    Prince Andrew in a black suit and tie appearing somber, with focus on female touch influencing Andrew’s title removal.

    Prince Andrew in a black suit and tie appearing somber, with focus on female touch influencing Andrew’s title removal.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

    The King found the decision deeply painful and had hoped Andrew would face the backlash himself rather than leave him no choice. “He was exasperated,” the source said, adding that Charles never wanted to be the one to make that call.

    Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla wearing black outfits and hats, highlighting the female touch in royal title removal discussion.

    Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla wearing black outfits and hats, highlighting the female touch in royal title removal discussion.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Although the King and his younger brother are not known to be close, the source added, “He is his brother, and he will feel some care and affection and concern for him.

    But he wouldn’t have wanted to make that decision. He would rather Andrew dealt with it.”

    Prince Andrew and a young woman posing together at an indoor social event discussing title removal influenced by female touch.

    Prince Andrew and a young woman posing together at an indoor social event discussing title removal influenced by female touch.

    Image credits: United States District Court

    Because of this, behind closed doors, there were other forces pushing for Charles to pull the trigger on the measure.

    “It was a family decision,” a palace insider said, revealing that both Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales had input in the process. 

    “There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine,” the source said, adding that Prince William had also pressed for a resolution. “There was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Queen was keenly aware of the impact Andrew’s actions had on public trust towards the Monarchy

    "It Gets Worse And Worse": Kate Middleton And Queen Camilla Reportedly Influenced Andrew’s Removal Decision

    Image credits: BBC News

    Observers also noted a more empathetic, almost heartfelt tone in the official palace statement, for many a clear sign of the Queen’s influence in the whole affair.

    The statement concluded with: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of ab*se.”

    Prince William and Kate Middleton dressed formally at a royal event, highlighting the female touch influence on Andrew’s title removal.

    Prince William and Kate Middleton dressed formally at a royal event, highlighting the female touch influence on Andrew’s title removal.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I would think the Queen had a hand in that,” an insider told People Magazine, referencing Queen Camilla’s decades of advocacy for victims of gender violence. “I sensed a female touch. It was quite strong, and I was quite proud when I heard it.”

    According to The Telegraph, Camilla had privately expressed that Andrew’s continued association with Epstein was undermining her work with survivors.

    She reportedly raised those concerns directly during family discussions, aware that her credibility as an advocate was being quietly compromised.

    Queen Camilla wearing a blue outfit indoors, reflecting the female touch influencing Andrew’s title removal decision.

    Queen Camilla wearing a blue outfit indoors, reflecting the female touch influencing Andrew’s title removal decision.

    Image credits: WPA Pool

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The Queen is an extremely good judge of where the public mood is at any one time,” a former courtier said.

    “And likewise, the King is very tuned in to public sentiment because he meets so many people every day and is always out and about, so he knows what the temperature is.

    Both of them know that they have to have the trust of the public because without that, they don’t have the agency to do their job.”

    Andrew was accused of taking advantage of a 17-year-old woman, a case that was resolved through an out-of-court settlement in 2022

    Behind the scenes, the process took time. 

    Andrew had been dragging his heels,” the source added, “It took a while to get everything sorted out because it was a complex process. You can’t always move at the speed of the media. But the King is acutely aware of when enough is enough.”

    That moment arrived when it became clear that Andrew’s situation was impairing the institution’s ability to do its job, another palace insider said. 

    “They could see that trust in the institution was being impacted.”

    In the end, it was Charles who made the call, but insiders believe the decision carried the unmistakable influence of two women who understand the delicate balance between duty and empathy.

    “Royally screwed.” While many celebrated the decision, others felt it wasn’t enough

    Tweet from user Downtown Fairy commenting on Andrew’s situation, highlighting female influence in Andrew’s title removal discussion.

    Tweet from user Downtown Fairy commenting on Andrew’s situation, highlighting female influence in Andrew’s title removal discussion.

    Image credits: Downtownfairy

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Netflix canceling The Crown, related to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s influence on Andrew’s title removal.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Netflix canceling The Crown, related to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s influence on Andrew’s title removal.

    Image credits: michael_esq1

    Tweet discussing a single male prince and celebrity status, related to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch influence.

    Tweet discussing a single male prince and celebrity status, related to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch influence.

    Image credits: niakoo

    Screenshot of a tweet by user Gracie replying to @nypost about Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch influencing Andrew’s title removal.

    Screenshot of a tweet by user Gracie replying to @nypost about Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch influencing Andrew’s title removal.

    Image credits: Gracie77777

    Tweet from GeNOMcidio reacting to a news story about Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s influence on Andrew’s title removal.

    Tweet from GeNOMcidio reacting to a news story about Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s influence on Andrew’s title removal.

    Image credits: genomcidio

    Twitter post by Carl P reacting to Andrew’s title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Twitter post by Carl P reacting to Andrew’s title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Image credits: CarlPasquarosa

    Tweet by Jennifer Loewenstein discussing how Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch influenced Andrew’s title removal.

    Tweet by Jennifer Loewenstein discussing how Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch influenced Andrew’s title removal.

    Image credits: JenniferLoewe10

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning arrest and prosecution related to Andrew’s title removal influenced by female touch.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning arrest and prosecution related to Andrew’s title removal influenced by female touch.

    Image credits: pesta27368

    Tweet by Kim Byers criticizing the monarchy’s PR amidst discussions on Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Tweet by Kim Byers criticizing the monarchy’s PR amidst discussions on Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Image credits: kim_byers59956

    Tweet by Chris Wynne discussing how Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch influenced Andrew’s title removal.

    Tweet by Chris Wynne discussing how Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch influenced Andrew’s title removal.

    Image credits: Chrlswynne

    Tweet discussing Andrew's title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's female touch in the royal family context.

    Tweet discussing Andrew's title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's female touch in the royal family context.

    Image credits: QindeelAzeem

    Tweet by user tmoniiyoungbless commenting on Andrew’s title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Tweet by user tmoniiyoungbless commenting on Andrew’s title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Image credits: youngblesstmoni

    Tweet by user Momma expressing opinion on Andrew’s title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Tweet by user Momma expressing opinion on Andrew’s title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Image credits: momma_

    Tweet showing user responding to news about Andrew’s title removal mentioning Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch influence.

    Tweet showing user responding to news about Andrew’s title removal mentioning Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch influence.

    Image credits: AntiPar2ival

    Tweet by Colleen S Payne with profile picture and username, commenting on Andrew’s title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Tweet by Colleen S Payne with profile picture and username, commenting on Andrew’s title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Image credits: ColleenSPayne

    Tweet from Freedom Nexxus responding to BNO News about Andrew’s title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Tweet from Freedom Nexxus responding to BNO News about Andrew’s title removal influenced by Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla’s female touch.

    Image credits: InfirmaPeribit

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    remiflynne avatar
    Remi Flynne
    Remi Flynne
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's almost as if they don't have a royal communications team with people who are employed purely to write statements, announcements etc. People with a very keen sense of what to say and how best to say it. People who are also advising the royal family on what they need to do, including 'dump Andrew pronto'. The royal family has a very large team of advisors and staff. This includes the Private Secretary's Office, which advises on constitutional, governmental, and political matters, and the Privy Council, which advises on legal instruments and formal government matters. Senior royals also have their own dedicated households with staff to assist them. But, sure, Camilla and Catherine's touch is all over this... 🙄

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nxrwgs53aa avatar
    Emely Huxley
    Emely Huxley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    ꜱᴜᴘᴇʀ-ꜰᴀꜱᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴇʏ-ᴍᴀᴋɪɴɢ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴊᴏʙ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ꜰʟᴏᴏᴅꜱ ʏᴏᴜʀ ʙᴀɴᴋ ᴀᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴄᴀꜱʜ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ. ʙʏ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ᴊᴜꜱᴛ 2 ʜᴏᴜʀꜱ ᴀ ᴅᴀʏ ᴀꜰᴛᴇʀ ᴄᴏʟʟᴇɢᴇ, ɪ ᴍᴀᴅᴇ $17,529 ʟᴀꜱᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ. ɪ ʜᴀᴅ ᴢᴇʀᴏ ᴇxᴘᴇʀɪᴇɴᴄᴇ ᴡʜᴇɴ ɪ ꜱᴛᴀʀᴛᴇᴅ, ᴀɴᴅ ɪɴ ᴍʏ ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ, ɪ ᴇᴀꜱɪʟʏ ᴇᴀʀɴᴇᴅ $11,854. ᴛʜɪꜱ ᴊᴏʙ ɪꜱ ɪɴᴄʀᴇᴅɪʙʟʏ ᴇᴀꜱʏ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ, ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ʀᴇɢᴜʟᴀʀ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ ɪꜱ ꜰᴀɴᴛᴀꜱᴛɪᴄ. ᴡᴀɴᴛ ᴛᴏ ᴊᴏɪɴ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ɴᴏᴡ? ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴅᴇᴛᴀɪʟꜱ ꜰᴏʀ ᴜꜱ ——-➤ E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

    User avatar
    POST
    remiflynne avatar
    Remi Flynne
    Remi Flynne
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's almost as if they don't have a royal communications team with people who are employed purely to write statements, announcements etc. People with a very keen sense of what to say and how best to say it. People who are also advising the royal family on what they need to do, including 'dump Andrew pronto'. The royal family has a very large team of advisors and staff. This includes the Private Secretary's Office, which advises on constitutional, governmental, and political matters, and the Privy Council, which advises on legal instruments and formal government matters. Senior royals also have their own dedicated households with staff to assist them. But, sure, Camilla and Catherine's touch is all over this... 🙄

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nxrwgs53aa avatar
    Emely Huxley
    Emely Huxley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    ꜱᴜᴘᴇʀ-ꜰᴀꜱᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴇʏ-ᴍᴀᴋɪɴɢ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴊᴏʙ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ꜰʟᴏᴏᴅꜱ ʏᴏᴜʀ ʙᴀɴᴋ ᴀᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴄᴀꜱʜ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ. ʙʏ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ᴊᴜꜱᴛ 2 ʜᴏᴜʀꜱ ᴀ ᴅᴀʏ ᴀꜰᴛᴇʀ ᴄᴏʟʟᴇɢᴇ, ɪ ᴍᴀᴅᴇ $17,529 ʟᴀꜱᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ. ɪ ʜᴀᴅ ᴢᴇʀᴏ ᴇxᴘᴇʀɪᴇɴᴄᴇ ᴡʜᴇɴ ɪ ꜱᴛᴀʀᴛᴇᴅ, ᴀɴᴅ ɪɴ ᴍʏ ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ, ɪ ᴇᴀꜱɪʟʏ ᴇᴀʀɴᴇᴅ $11,854. ᴛʜɪꜱ ᴊᴏʙ ɪꜱ ɪɴᴄʀᴇᴅɪʙʟʏ ᴇᴀꜱʏ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ, ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ʀᴇɢᴜʟᴀʀ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ ɪꜱ ꜰᴀɴᴛᴀꜱᴛɪᴄ. ᴡᴀɴᴛ ᴛᴏ ᴊᴏɪɴ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ɴᴏᴡ? ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴅᴇᴛᴀɪʟꜱ ꜰᴏʀ ᴜꜱ ——-➤ E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT