“Suspicious!”: Prince Andrew’s Accuser Given Four Days To Live After A Bus Crashed Into Her Car

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of assault and claimed Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her, said on Monday (March 31) that she has four days to live following a car crash.

The 41-year-old wrote that she was “ready to go” but wanted to see her children “one last time” before her passing.

Giuffre posted a photo of herself from a hospital bed and wrote: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details, but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes.

“S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia.”

Her father, Sky Roberts, commented on the post: “Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life.

“If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand.”

In 2021, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, at Federal Court in New York.

She accused him of r*pe and alleged Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell had trafficked her to London to have non-consensual encounters with the royal when she was 17.

It was the first time she had taken legal action against Prince Andrew after going public with the allegations in 2011.

A court filing by her legal team read: “[Giuffre] was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in s*xual acts with Prince Andrew, and feared d*ath or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth, and authority.”

Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2021, claiming she was assaulted by him at age 17

The Duke of York denied any wrongdoing, though he admitted to having an “association” with the financier.

In 2022, he and Giuffre settled the lawsuit out of court. The settlement was rumored to be around £12 million, but the actual sum was never disclosed.

“Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed),” read a joint statement released by Giuffre and Prince Andrew at the time.

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of s*x trafficking and by supporting its victims.”

Giuffre claimed that she was trafficked and forced to have intercourse with Prince Andrew at Maxwell’s house after a night out at the club Tramp, in addition to two further occasions of incidents in New York and on Epstein’s private island, Little St. James.

Giuffre alleged that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to London for non-consensual encounters with the prince

Her legal team said she was a “frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her,” stating, “No person, whether President or Prince, is above the law.”

In 2001, Prince Andrew was photographed with his arm around Giuffre at Maxwell’s home in London.

The royal claimed he knew nothing of Epstein’s crimes despite their friendship.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady. None whatsoever,” he said when asked about Giuffre during an infamous 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight.

“When the allegations came out originally I went, ‘Well, that’s a bit strange, I don’t remember this,’ and then I’ve been through it and through it and through it over and over and over again, and no, nothing. It just never happened.”

The Duke was last pictured with Epstein in New York in 2010 after the financier was released from prison as a registered offender.

“The problem was the fact that once he had been convicted, I stayed with him, and that’s the bit that, as it were, I kick myself on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family,” he added.

“We try and uphold the highest standards, and I let the side down. Simple as that.”

Prince Andrew said in 2019 that he had “no recollection of ever meeting” Giuffre and denied the allegations

Giuffre told BBC’s Panorama in 2019 that Maxwell and Epstein groomed her to sleep with rich and powerful men.

She said she was “grossed out” by the situation but knew she had to keep the royal “happy” because that’s what Maxwell and Epstein “expected” of her.

“In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey, and that just made me sick.”

A source close to the prince told The Sun on February 3 that he is “terrified” of going to the United States.

“He is terrified if he goes to America, he could be arrested, face civil action, or be subpoenaed.

“Since the whole thing blew up, he’s only been to Bahrain, where he has friends. There hasn’t been a single golf trip to Spain or holiday abroad.”

In 2022, Giuffre and Prince Andrew settled out of court, reportedly for £12 million

In 2019, Epstein hanged himself while awaiting trial for trafficking charges. Two years later, Maxwell, his associate, was found guilty of trafficking and other offenses in connection with Epstein and sentenced to twenty years in prison.

“My thoughts and prayers are with this lady,” one commenter expressed

People Also Ask Who is Virginia Giuffre? Virginia Giuffre is an American-Australian campaigner and the founder of the non-profit organization Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR), formerly known as Victims Refuse Silence.

How is Virginia Giuffre connected to Jeffrey Epstein? Virginia Giuffre has taken legal action against both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, claiming she was trafficked by them to sleep with powerful men. In 2019, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ordered the unsealing of documents from a 2015 defamation lawsuit Giuffre filed against Maxwell, which was settled in Giuffre’s favor. These documents also implicated Epstein, who hanged himself in his prison cell the day after the documents were unsealed.