Jeffrey Epstein Victim Says Bill Clinton Pressured Vanity Fair To Halt Damning Publication

Virginia Roberts-Giuffre alleged that Bill Clinton put pressure on Vanity Fair magazine in 2011, amidst newly unsealed documents raising questions about the former US president’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Discussing her upcoming book in 2011, alleged sex-trafficked victim Roberts-Giuffre claimed that Clinton marched into the offices of the magazine, owned by Condé Nast, to urge it halt a planned publication of a story about Epstein, newly released court documents show.

Roberts-Giuffre said that Clinton “walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend JE,” as per the DailyMail. Nevertheless, there has been no evidence found to back this allegation as of Friday, January 5, 2024.

A spokesperson for Vanity Fair’s then-editor, Graydon Carter, told conservative publication The Telegraph on Thursday (January 4): “This categorically did not happen.”

However, the late sex offender was also alleged to have prevented Vanity Fair from publishing reporting by journalist Vicky Ward, who had interviewed sisters Maria and Annie Farmer about their abuse by Epstein, as per the DailyMail.

In her 2022 podcast, Ward claimed that Epstein threatened her, telling her: “I have reports here about you, your husband, I have everything under the sun that was sent to me by people who want to be helpful.”

Vanity Fair reportedly said the claims of sexual abuse were not included in her 2003 published article because they were added late and did not meet legal standards.

Roberts-Giuffre’s correspondence was made public on Wednesday (January 3) as part of a tranche of documents from her 2015 defamation case against Epstein’s partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell.

On Thursday (January 4), documents were released as the second tranche of files were unsealed by the Manhattan court.

As revealed by the unsealed documents, Roberts-Giuffre discussed in an email exchange in May 2011 whether to speak to Vanity Fair to promote her book.

The sex-trafficking campaigner wrote: “I am looking at both sides to the picture. On the upside, it will give exposure to build up publicity for the case and the story, but, like you said, it must be carefully written and not give any notions about the upcoming book and or any new info.

“When I was doing some research into VF yesterday, it does concern me what they could want to write about me, considering that B. Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend J.E.”

Reporter Ward reportedly insisted that the then-editor Carter removed her bombshell allegations about Epstein in 2003. The former Vanity Fair boss reportedly said that the reporting did not meet their legal standards, and his editors alone made the decision.



The 77-year-old ex-president has long insisted that his connections to infamous financier were on a professional basis, to aid the work of the Clinton Foundation charity.

Clinton further insisted in 2019, that during his four trips on Epstein’s private jet, in 2002 and 2003, he was always accompanied by staff and Secret Service agents.

However, the now unsealed court documents from June 2016 have painted a different picture after another document saw Epstein accuse Clinton of “liking them young.”

In her lawsuit filing against Maxwell, Roberts-Giuffre sought permission from the judge to force more people to sit for a deposition to bolster her case, according to the DailyMail.

Roberts-Giuffre reportedly argued that Clinton was close to both Maxwell and Epstein, as the court document revealed: “In a 2011 interview, Ms. Giuffre mentioned former President Bill Clinton’s close personal relationship with Defendant and Jeffrey Epstein.

“While Ms. Giuffre made no allegations of illegal actions by Bill Clinton, Ms. Maxwell in her deposition raised Ms. Giuffre’s comments about President Clinton as one of the ‘obvious lies’ to which she was referring in her public statement that formed the basis of this suit.

“Apart from the Defendant and Mr. Epstein, former President Clinton is a key person who can provide information about his close relationship with Defendant and Mr. Epstein and disapprove Ms. Maxwell’s claims.”

Ultimately, the former American president was mentioned 50 times throughout almost 950 pages of evidence.

Johanna Sjoberg, a separate alleged victim of sex trafficking by Epstein and Ghislaine, reportedly said in her deposition that the late sex offender told her “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

On Wednesday (January 3), hours before the court documents were unsealed, Epstein’s brother Mark, a New York-based property developer, reportedly said Jeffrey had claimed to have information about ex-US presidents Donald Trump and Clinton, which was so explosive it would derail the 2016 presidential election, as per the DailyMail.

69-year-old Mark told The New York Post: “Here’s a direct quote: ‘If I said what I know about both candidates, they’d have to cancel the election.’ That’s what Jeffrey told me in 2016.”



Epstein and Maxwell were pictured in 1993 greeting Clinton inside the White House at an event for donors to the White House Historical Association. Epstein attended the event after donating $10,000 to the fund, the DailyMail reported.

Reports suggest that Epstein made at least 17 visits to the White House, presidential logs show, while Clinton flew on the sexual predator’s private jet, making trips to Europe, Asia, and Africa between 2002 and 2003.

Mark Epstein recalled: “Jeff first took Clinton and I think it was Chris Tucker and some other people to Africa, which was a mistake my brother made by doing that because, prior to that, he was under the radar; nobody was looking at him.

“But when he flew Clinton there, it was like, ‘Who’s this guy flying Clinton?”’

Upon Epstein’s arrest in July 2019, one of Clinton’s spokespeople said that the ex-president “knows nothing about the terrible crimes that Epstein was accused of and that Clinton had not spoken to Epstein ‘in more than a decade.’”

Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Stephen Hawking are just a few of the hundreds of names that were unveiled in the enormous documents that were unsealed from Roberts-Giuffre’s lawsuit.

With the documents having been made public, the world woke up to a disturbing list of A-list celebrities named in the first set of documents unsealed under a December 18 court order, with an awaited number of more notable names to be exposed in the coming weeks.

The documents, in total, including additional material yet to be unsealed, are expected to include nearly 200 names, including some of Epstein’s accusers, prominent businesspeople, politicians, and potentially more, CNN reported.

