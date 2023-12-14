ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Bynes’ podcast co-host may be a con artist, as alleged by a woman who claimed to be his former roommate.

Amanda has just come out with a podcast that she has been running with her friend, Paul Sieminski.

According to a woman who goes by “EverybodyHatesXtina” on TikTok, Paul used to be her roommate and a pretty awful one at that.

The TikToker in question, adult content worker Scarlett Rae Summers, alleged that while he has claimed to be a scientist, Paul was lying and was, in reality, a “sociopath”.

A woman claiming to be Paul Sieminski’s former roommate has alleged he was a “sociopath”, as he is running a new podcast with Amanda Bynes

Image credits: Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast

Scarlett claimed that she used to be Paul’s cat and dog sitter while he would go out of town, for over seven years.

The Tiktoker went on to make the shocking allegations that Paul had “sacrificed” and “unalived” her dog to “a blood moon” type of ritual.

According to Scarlett, Paul went on to delete footage of the brutal act while lying to her about it for several months.

Paul has claimed to be a scientist, but his former roommate has said it was all lies

Image credits: Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast

Moreover, in the bombshell TikTok, Scarlett went on to turn the camera to an adorable white terrier type of dog, which she claimed was Paul’s former dog that he had just abandoned.

While Scarlett’s Instagram account is private, it would appear that Paul does not follow her on his own Instagram page.

Both Scarlett and Paul have been contacted for comments.

The alleged former roommate has also made the shocking claim Paul sacrificed her dog

Image credits: everybodyhatesxtina

Image credits: everybodyhatesxtina

Image credits: everybodyhatesxtina

Amanda grew to become one of those infamous child stars who fell from grace in Hollywood. But the tide seemed to finally turn for the former actress.

Amanda announced the surprising new career shift of making a comeback into the world of podcasts, rather than on the big screen.

After staying out of the spotlight for years, the 37-year-old debuted “Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast” On December 9. The series, available also in video format, marks the first on-camera project for Amanda since filming the 2010 comedy movie “Easy A”.

According to Paul’s LinkedIn profile, he has been a Ph.D. candidate at the University of California, Los Angeles, since 2018. Bored Panda has contacted the university to confirm this information.

