Some of the mentioned celebrities lost their battles with addiction. Others committed despicable acts and have only themselves to blame. What's clear, though, is that there are plenty of ways for a career to end in Hollywood.

To refresh their memory, Reddit user Conjobbed recently made a post on the platform, asking others, "Which actor [and] actress had the most depressing fall from grace?" People immediately started listing names.

The show business is brutal. One day you're a star, the next you're struggling to find a gig and desperately trying to stay relevant. And there are so many examples of the industry chewing up its talents!

#1 I don't think people growing up today realize how much of a father-figure Bill Cosby was to a huge number of us. He was nothing but wholesome in his presentation of himself.



For him to commit such ugly and awful things feels like a personal betrayal to all of us who grew up regarding him so highly.



What an a*****e.

#2 Ellen DeGeneres. The infamous Queen of Nice. And a really great observational relatable comedian turning out to be not so nice, but rather cruel, manipulative, and just downright mean. Such a huge disappointment...

#3 Ezra Miller.

#4 Avicii had a classic Icarus story. He got too big, too fast. He basically worked himself to death because he was so scared of disappointing people, didn't know how to turn down gigs or drugs, and probably knew the end was coming. He was 28 when he died

#5 Mel Gibson spouting anti-semitic bile when he was arrested for a DUI

#6 Amanda Bynes's story breaks my heart. I loved All That, The Amanda Show, and What I Like About You growing up. She had such a natural sense of humor. It's sad seeing her struggle with her sobriety and mental health.

#7 Lindsay Lohan. She seems to be doing better now but her career could have been way better.

#8 Kevin Spacey. He was considered the elite actor of his generation for years, then his bad behavior (and subsequent meltdown) made him a pariah.

#9 O.J. Simpson. He wasn't primarily an actor certainly, but he did act (most notably in the Naked Gun movies and Roots). It's genuinely hard to explain to people who weren't alive at the height of his fame what a huge deal O.J. Simpson was, and how beloved he was, and how absolutely shocking it was when Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered and then he went on the lam in the Bronco. It was wild to live through it. The older I get, the more I realize just how young Nicole and Ron were, and how much life they had left to live.

#10 A lot of child stars. But when you look into it, you’ll see why. Just read Jennette McCurdy’s book.

#11 Chris Farley. The stereotypical shy, innocent, modest, and well-mannered Midwestern boy from a loving home by all counts. Fame ripped him apart. The worst part is the escort he was with the night of his death took photos of his body, not knowing he was dead, because she thought it was hilarious that he couldn't smoke as much crack and snort as much heroin as she could. It's disgusting, and when you hear Dave Chappelle talk about how Hollywood corrupts and ruins good people.... it makes a lot of sense.

#12 Stephen Collins. Pretty spectacular downfall. I feel bad for his victims first and his castmates second. That show was the high point for almost all of their careers, and a child molester tarnished it.

#13 Judy Garland... Rest her talented, tortured soul...

#14 Alison Mack. From teen star to weird abusive sex cult.

#15 Jussie Smollet - He was a rising star. I mean even people who didn't watch Empire kind of had an idea who he was (I have not watched Empire but their promos always featured him in flashy clothes and singing his heart out and I keep thinking man, this guy is a treat). Then he faked a hate crime and it was his downfall. It apparently cost him the show, endorsements backed out, etc. I'm still confused why he did it.



Jimmy Saville - Beloved by kids and grans all over the greater UK. He genuinely seemed like a great guy that takes care of sick people (like a caring uncle or something like that). And then he turned out to be a total monster who preyed on the sick children and teens who were in the hospitals he worked in. What's even more horrible is that this was kept from the public til he died.

#16 Michael Richards. Kramer from Seinfeld.



It was just unfortunate.

#17 Shia LaBeouf.

#18 Aaron Carter. I remember the years leading up to his death his behavior was super erratic and was falling out of favor with the public. Then he got the weird face tattoo and it did him 0 favors as I think people used it as “proof” that he was “unwell”. Feel bad for the kid, he didn’t deserve to die so young and especially not the way he did. No one does.

#19 Jake Lloyd. No one deserves that, much less a kid.

#20 Whitney Houston

#21 Sinéad O'Connor. The Catholic Church cult ruined her career.

#22 Louis CK really disappointed me. I know other stars have done worse, but the scandal really affected me for some reason

#23 Will Smith

#24 I’m going to date myself, but Winona Ryder had a really rough period. Glad she came out of it though.

#25 It was before my time, but after watching a few documentaries, I can’t believe the utter tragedy that was Elvis Presley’s life.

#26 Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Eighteen years clean, all ruined in seconds.

#27 Charlie Chaplin. Greatest Actor of his time. The question of power is what you do when you have it. Chaplin choose to get political, to spread a message to the people. Those in power didn't like that. FBI got called in and he was forced into exile for being too political after being branded a communist at the height of the red scare. Hollywood let it happen and did nothing to defend him.



He received an honorary award at the Oscars in 1972, but it was to quiet Hollywood's guilt, instead of celebrate his art. All Entertainers exist to placate the masses. Bread and Circuses has been known since ancient Rome. If they go too far off script, the industry will disown them.



If you make it big, he's the example your managers and producers will put in front of you if you think about trying to do anything to change the status quo.

#28 Shelley Duvall.



She was a great actress and the series she created about fairytales was wonderful. Dr Phil exploited her mental illness.

#29 Anne Heche. Mental health crashing. Ran into a house in her car, left there, ran into another house, burned it down, died because the fire was so fierce, they couldn’t get her out.

#30 Britney Spears

#31 Amy Winehouse :(