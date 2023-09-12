The show business is brutal. One day you're a star, the next you're struggling to find a gig and desperately trying to stay relevant. And there are so many examples of the industry chewing up its talents!

To refresh their memory, Reddit user Conjobbed recently made a post on the platform, asking others, "Which actor [and] actress had the most depressing fall from grace?" People immediately started listing names.

Some of the mentioned celebrities lost their battles with addiction. Others committed despicable acts and have only themselves to blame. What's clear, though, is that there are plenty of ways for a career to end in Hollywood.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace I don't think people growing up today realize how much of a father-figure Bill Cosby was to a huge number of us. He was nothing but wholesome in his presentation of himself.

For him to commit such ugly and awful things feels like a personal betrayal to all of us who grew up regarding him so highly.

What an a*****e.

edgarpickle , Matt Rourke Report

18points
POST
Norm Gilmore
Norm Gilmore
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had one of his books. I threw it away. I DON'T THROW AWAY BOOKS....

2
2points
reply
#2

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Ellen DeGeneres. The infamous Queen of Nice. And a really great observational relatable comedian turning out to be not so nice, but rather cruel, manipulative, and just downright mean. Such a huge disappointment...

IvoryMelodies , ronpaulrevolt2008 Report

9points
POST
Jiska Veldhuizen
Jiska Veldhuizen
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never liked her! She always seemed fake to me.

1
1point
reply
#3

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Ezra Miller.

Geezell , Gage Skidmore Report

9points
POST
Lara Verne
Lara Verne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet somehow, he's still acting like nothing happened

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Avicii had a classic Icarus story. He got too big, too fast. He basically worked himself to death because he was so scared of disappointing people, didn't know how to turn down gigs or drugs, and probably knew the end was coming. He was 28 when he died

IAlbatross , Shawn Tron Report

7points
POST
Lord Mysticlaw
Lord Mysticlaw
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excuse me, I wouldn't call suicide "letting people down" or "a fall from grace". I'd call it heartbreaking and tragic.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#5

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Mel Gibson spouting anti-semitic bile when he was arrested for a DUI

NotOneBlarggedThing , Alan Light Report

7points
POST
#6

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Amanda Bynes's story breaks my heart. I loved All That, The Amanda Show, and What I Like About You growing up. She had such a natural sense of humor. It's sad seeing her struggle with her sobriety and mental health.

Kirstie66 , LegendsNeverDie Report

6points
POST
#7

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Lindsay Lohan. She seems to be doing better now but her career could have been way better.

PromotionOld8130 , Guise Archives Report

6points
POST
Erin Pritchard
Erin Pritchard
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Defending Harvey Weinstein was certainly a new low

0
0points
reply
#8

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Kevin Spacey. He was considered the elite actor of his generation for years, then his bad behavior (and subsequent meltdown) made him a pariah.

LaximumEffort , FICOD. Foro Internacional Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remember when McDonalds released the McSpacey meal? The servers would force unwanted meat on you.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace O.J. Simpson. He wasn't primarily an actor certainly, but he did act (most notably in the Naked Gun movies and Roots). It's genuinely hard to explain to people who weren't alive at the height of his fame what a huge deal O.J. Simpson was, and how beloved he was, and how absolutely shocking it was when Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered and then he went on the lam in the Bronco. It was wild to live through it. The older I get, the more I realize just how young Nicole and Ron were, and how much life they had left to live.

Perfect_Razzmatazz , Peter K. Levy Report

6points
POST
#10

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace A lot of child stars. But when you look into it, you’ll see why. Just read Jennette McCurdy’s book.

Ninja_Penguin5 , jennettemccurdy Report

6points
POST
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen several interviews with her - and looking at her past (controlling, manipulative mother, abuse on set) makes me sad and angry. She deserved so much better.

1
1point
reply
#11

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Chris Farley. The stereotypical shy, innocent, modest, and well-mannered Midwestern boy from a loving home by all counts. Fame ripped him apart. The worst part is the escort he was with the night of his death took photos of his body, not knowing he was dead, because she thought it was hilarious that he couldn't smoke as much crack and snort as much heroin as she could. It's disgusting, and when you hear Dave Chappelle talk about how Hollywood corrupts and ruins good people.... it makes a lot of sense.

Lothar_Ecklord , RIPJ4WZ Report

6points
POST
#12

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Stephen Collins. Pretty spectacular downfall. I feel bad for his victims first and his castmates second. That show was the high point for almost all of their careers, and a child molester tarnished it.

NotOneBlarggedThing , Louise Palanker Report

6points
POST
#13

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Judy Garland... Rest her talented, tortured soul...

ThePrancingPlague , Dennis Amith Report

5points
POST
#14

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Alison Mack. From teen star to weird abusive sex cult.

miffy495 , deleted Report

5points
POST
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And she wasn't some kind of brain washed cult follower. She had an active role in most of the f*cked up sh*t happening there

1
1point
reply
#15

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Jussie Smollet - He was a rising star. I mean even people who didn't watch Empire kind of had an idea who he was (I have not watched Empire but their promos always featured him in flashy clothes and singing his heart out and I keep thinking man, this guy is a treat). Then he faked a hate crime and it was his downfall. It apparently cost him the show, endorsements backed out, etc. I'm still confused why he did it.

Jimmy Saville - Beloved by kids and grans all over the greater UK. He genuinely seemed like a great guy that takes care of sick people (like a caring uncle or something like that). And then he turned out to be a total monster who preyed on the sick children and teens who were in the hospitals he worked in. What's even more horrible is that this was kept from the public til he died.

unintellectual8 , Dominick D Report

5points
POST
Kat Lyle
Kat Lyle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not just teens and children, Saville also abused elderly in care homes.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Michael Richards. Kramer from Seinfeld.

It was just unfortunate.

mrxexon , Alan Light Report

5points
POST
Jo Cooper
Jo Cooper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, it was not unfortunate. He shared the hate in his heart.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Shia LaBeouf.

Regnaruk123 , Tabercil Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Aaron Carter. I remember the years leading up to his death his behavior was super erratic and was falling out of favor with the public. Then he got the weird face tattoo and it did him 0 favors as I think people used it as “proof” that he was “unwell”. Feel bad for the kid, he didn’t deserve to die so young and especially not the way he did. No one does.

ShreksGirI , Kristopher Avila Report

4points
POST
#19

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Jake Lloyd. No one deserves that, much less a kid.

Macaroniindisguise , act1989 Report

4points
POST
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Star Wars fandom is as awesome as it is toxic. They did the same thing to Hayden Christensen, to the point where he quit acting for years. They treated him as if it was his fault that George Lucas can't write dialogs worth a damn. And then it happened again to the actors of the new movies. These people will never be satisfied.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Whitney Houston

flying_shrimp_chomp , MysteriousBeat5847 Report

4points
POST
#21

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Sinéad O'Connor. The Catholic Church cult ruined her career.

theassassintherapist , PeterTea Report

4points
POST
Jiminy
Jiminy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So how did she let people down? Didn't people let her down?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Louis CK really disappointed me. I know other stars have done worse, but the scandal really affected me for some reason

SquirrelBowl , David Shankbone Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Will Smith

_RaphaelAdams , Gage Skidmore Report

4points
POST
Sabrina Longo
Sabrina Longo
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The apology did him in for me. Saying the pressure to be the happy person everyone expects is hard. People working retail or waitressing smile while being yelled at. Yet they do it every day and go home to NOT millions of dollars, maids, and vacations. If Will doesn't like the job he can do what millions of people in minimum wage jobs CAN'T do...take his millions in savings and retire.

1
1point
reply
#24

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace I’m going to date myself, but Winona Ryder had a really rough period. Glad she came out of it though.

erikagm77 , PM - Il Piccolo Missionario Report

4points
POST
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm going to date myself"? Is that a new ideom or figure of speech I don't know? English is not my first language

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace It was before my time, but after watching a few documentaries, I can’t believe the utter tragedy that was Elvis Presley’s life.

MysteryIsHistory , Rossano aka Bud Care Report

4points
POST
Beth H
Beth H
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gosh, he was beautiful

0
0points
reply
#26

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Eighteen years clean, all ruined in seconds.

Unlv1983 , Georges Biard Report

3points
POST
#27

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Charlie Chaplin. Greatest Actor of his time. The question of power is what you do when you have it. Chaplin choose to get political, to spread a message to the people. Those in power didn't like that. FBI got called in and he was forced into exile for being too political after being branded a communist at the height of the red scare. Hollywood let it happen and did nothing to defend him.

He received an honorary award at the Oscars in 1972, but it was to quiet Hollywood's guilt, instead of celebrate his art. All Entertainers exist to placate the masses. Bread and Circuses has been known since ancient Rome. If they go too far off script, the industry will disown them.

If you make it big, he's the example your managers and producers will put in front of you if you think about trying to do anything to change the status quo.

Reach268 , Insomnia Cured Here Report

3points
POST
Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...but don't paint him as a martyr either - too much abuse of others on his part for that.

2
2points
reply
#28

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Shelley Duvall.

She was a great actress and the series she created about fairytales was wonderful. Dr Phil exploited her mental illness.

MeanderFlanders , Jane_Delawney Report

3points
POST
Karma Black
Karma Black
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And Kubrick contributed to her illness as well. He put EVERYONE working on The Shining through hell, but completely tortured poor Shelley.

0
0points
reply
#29

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Anne Heche. Mental health crashing. Ran into a house in her car, left there, ran into another house, burned it down, died because the fire was so fierce, they couldn’t get her out.

Relative_Mulberry_71 , _MagnoliaFan Report

3points
POST
#30

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Britney Spears

sgunnerr , Eva Rinaldi Report

2points
POST
#31

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Amy Winehouse :(

dumdadumdumAHHH , IVO GARCEV Report

2points
POST
Errrm..wot?
Errrm..wot?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amy didn't let anybody down. Frickin legend

2
2points
reply
#32

32 Actors Who Let People Down And Took A Big Fall From Grace Brendan Fraser (better now)

General-Key8658 , Montclair Film Report

2points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fraser never let anyone down though, he was tossed aside by Hollywood

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!