This, and many similar scenarios were discussed by members of the ‘ No Stupid Questions ’ subreddit when one of them asked fellow redditors about American things that are not that common but are often shown in Hollywood movies or TV shows. If you’re curious about what other misrepresentations netizens have spotted, scroll down to find their answers on the list below and feel free to upvote those you agree with the most.

Take something as mundane as making breakfast. You’ve probably seen at least one movie—or an episode from a TV series —where a parent makes enough food to feed a family of six and members of the household barely touch anything before heading out the door. In real life, the parent would probably stop them dead in their tracks or make a fuss about spending all this time in the kitchen for nothing.

Have you ever heard someone compare something to a movie? As if whatever was happening was too good to be true? Well, that’s because the reality on screen is not always an accurate representation of real life.

#1 The houses and apartments shown do not represent the living conditions of most folks.

#2 Moms making huge breakfasts and no one eats.

#3 Being able to talk and have a conversation in a loud bar with music playing.

#4 On Law and Order, when the police come and people keep doing their drone jobs. Sorry, but the most exciting thing in my day is a visit by the police, so I’m stopping everything, offering coffee, asking lots of questions, and ratting out my neighbors on unrelated things!

#5 Empty parking spaces on city streets.

#6 Leaving a bunch of beer bottles or shot glasses on the bar so we know that they're drunk. In real life, the bartenders take away the emptys.

#7 Nobody ever has to ask someone to repeat themselves in a movie.



I probably say "what?" about 60 times a day.

#8 I notice that on TV no one has screens on their windows. Where I live the bugs would carry you away.

#9 People in a bar ordering a “beer”. In real life, the server would be likely exasperated and ask about brand/kind and quantity.

#10 Abrupt endings to conversations or phone calls without saying bye.

#11 This is kind of the opposite. In media set in the US people always seem to live in small towns, with town squares and historic homes, or big cities, with tall buildings and condos. The reality is that much of America is a copy-pasted suburb that has some chain restaurants, big box stores, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and 2-3 chain grocery stores. There’s some regional differences and likely a few local shops renting space in the same plaza as the chain stores.



That’s not every city, but if you pick a US city at random, that’s most likely what you’ll see on Google maps.

#12 Shoes on the bed.

#13 A breakfast spread covering a 14 seat dining table and someone in a rush runs down stairs, grabs and apple; kisses someone, then heads out of the door because they’re running late.

#14 Classes last longer than for the teacher to say something pithy, ask someone a question, and then hear the bell ring.



School busses don't honk for your lollygagging a*s. If the bus stop is empty they keep driving.

#15 Presents where the box lid is wrapped separately from the rest of the box.

#16 Cars exploding in a crash.

#17 Women having sex while wearing a bra the whole time. Thats the first or second thing I take off of her.

#18 When growing up our Norwegian exchange student asked us where our swimming pool was. Apparently he said everyone in America has one. I wish!

#19 The unexplained ability of characters being able to afford houses or apartment way out of their league.

#20 Aliens blowing up the white House. It happens all the time in movies, but rarely happens irl.

#21 Halloween party costumes are much more elaborate on TV compared to real life.

#22 American high schools don't typically hold classes on courtyard-style campuses with open-air walkways between disconnected buildings. Most high schools are enclosed structures where everything is under a single roof. It's just that like 90% of all movies and TV shows shoot in California, where that's possible due to the mild climate. But the rest of the country actually has real weather.



So there *I* sat in Wisconsin in January, seething with envy, while kids on TV strolled around casually in the sunshine between classes.

#23 We can’t traverses buildings through duct work. Just ain’t gonna happen.

#24 I know this is dated, but there’s no way Al Bundy could afford a big house in a nice Chicago suburb and support a wife and two kids just selling shoes at the mall, even at that time.

#25 I think most Americans are much, much poorer than we are portrayed to be on tv. 🤷🏻‍♀️.

#26 At schools, teachers give assignments like normal people and don't shout it at the class as they're departing after the bell rings.

#27 No one keeps their car keys in the sun visor, yet in movies that’s the first place everyone looks.

#28 Every attic does not have a mannequin, giant mirror and old bird cage.

#29 When I was working in China, my colleague couldn’t believe that I had never seen someone shot and killed by a gun. Her response was, “but the movies show it happening all the time.”.

#30 The idea that you could be like six months behind on rent before they threaten to evict you, or six months behind on the power bill before they cut off your electricity. Maybe it used to be like that, but it sure isn’t anymore.

#31 Kids dressed up for school. Most teenagers today wear a baggy sweatshirt or a large T-shirt to school.

#32 Twenty something women living in a beautiful New York City apartment with a glamorous job as a magazine editor etc



I mean it happens but it’s not as common as it is in every 2000s rom com.

#33 The lifestyles are super exaggerated. The houses, cars, clothes, free time, etc are romanticized and idealized versions of reality that only truly exist in Hollywood, or perhaps the 1%. Most people have jobs, messy homes, car payments, and don’t dress to the nines every single day.

#34 Level of attractiveness is an obvious one.



One thing I live about British television is that the actors look more like someone you might actually pass on the street.



And do other countries have teens in media who are obviously adults? Like not even passing for actual teens.



I recently watched that new Nightmare On Elm street from some years ago and there was this blond grown a*s woman who looked like she had a starter mortgage and car payments playing a teenager. Like why is this junior sale rep for a pharmaceutical company playing someone 16?

#35 Someone coming home with groceries that are in a brown paper bag with a loaf of French bread and a bouquet of flowers sticking out of the top of the bag.

#36 Food fights. Nobody does that in real life.

#37 In real life predominantly black neighborhoods don't have hip hop music playing faintly in the background to let you know you're in "the hood".

#38 Everyone has a bottle of booze in their desk drawer & they sit at their desk and drink. Even cops! People would just get fired for that kind of behavior at work. I have had occasion to go for a margarita at lunch time, very occasionally but rarely, because after one drink I’m like “Hell with work. I’m going home!”.

#39 Most families I know do in fact have a big turkey on Thanksgiving. That said, what doesn't happen is the mom getting up early everyday and making a huge breakfast spread for the family, only to have the dad late for work and the kids late for the bus only grabbing a piece of toast.

#40 The popular kids in high school being mean and evil. The popular kids in my high school were outgoing and polite. They did only really socialize with each other, but if you had one in a group project or gym class or something they were nice to you. That is why they were popular, because they were nice.

#41 Fruit stands that speeding cars crash in to.

#42 A black van is ALWAYS a FBI mobile unit.



A white van is wether used by a lone sexual predator and serial killer or by two degenerate racist hillbillies brothers



Vans do not exist in any other colour.

#43 People just being home when somebody shows up. It could be an FBI agent and they happen to be home, oh and no prior phone call to say they're coming, just out of the blue there they are.



Men being clean shaven no matter the situation. Stuck in a jungle for two weeks, clean shaven. Panicking on a stricken ship, space station, oil rig, clean shaven.



Women waking up with perfect hair, full make up and supposedly fresh breath.



People having a steamy night of passion then just getting out of bed, dressing and heading to work or wherever.



People getting an urgent call and saying they'll be there in ten minutes. Could be the other side of a major City but they get there in ten minutes.

#44 A waitress can afford a nice apartment but across the hall the guy with a PhD and working at a university needs a roommate to pay the bills.



Groups of friends can drop everything and meet up whenever. In my world I can rarely plan anything short notice if I want five people to be there let alone more than that.

#45 High schoolers living exciting edgy high drama adult lives.



Very few 16 year olds are getting drunk and hooking up every weekend. That's a freshman year of college thing.

#46 Wearing shoes inside. Some people do, but it is far from ubiquitous. Most people I know wear socks, slippers, or go barefoot indoors.

#47 If we see ourselves discussed on television, we don’t turn off the TV before they are done talking.

#48 Inclusivity and diversity.



Not every group of friends or employers are made up of the perfect mix of LGBT, male/female, mixed races. Most groups are very much made up of similar people.

#49 High school students having tons of time before class starts in the morning. Look at TV shows or some films and you see these kids going all around town, stopping in at a place to eat, or doing whatever before the first class of the day.



In my experience (where class started at 7:40 AM in high school) you barely had enough time to quickly eat a small breakfast, get ready in the morning, and then drive to school and hopefully get a decent parking spot.



Oh, and high school kids always have some sort of "meeting spot" (which could be anything from a diner to a coffee shop to an arcade to whatever the hell a "juice bar" is supposed to be because I've never seen one of those), when in reality that rarely, if ever, happens.



And while we're on the subject of food... high school students are actually allowed off-campus for lunch. Now maybe this is something left up to individual schools, but again, in my experience the staff wouldn't even allow us out of the cafeteria, let alone go off the campus somewhere to eat.

#50 I'm not American, but one trope I always wonder about:- Are newborn babies, born in hospital really put in a room with other newborns, so that the father / relative needs the baby pointing out to them?

I get that this might have happened in the 60s, does it still happen today?

In the UK this seems really odd, but is a media US thing.

#51 Two people find that they like eachother. Next shows them eating eachother's face off while running into and slamming their bodies into the hotel corridor wall because OH BOY they are horny, and they have to kiss while they are removing their keys and their shoes and tie, because there is only one single way to film a sex scene and goddamnit they're gonna stick to it.

#52 People leaving a front door wide open when entering a home. I see it on sitcoms all the time. Like AC/Heat or bugs don’t exist.



Also, people using windows to sneak in and out of habitually.



EDIT: I understand. I get it. A bunch of you snuck out windows. I was just responding with what’s not common in my personal world. Your telling me your tale doesn’t change that.

#53 Being able to park right in front of the big building you’re headed to during business hours in a major US city. There usually isn’t parking there because most places zone those as passenger drop off areas.

#54 No, we do not have glasses of orange juice and stacks of pancakes left on the table as we head out for the day. We grab a snack bar or a piece of fruit and rush out the door.

#55 The ~~populous~~ populace is far less attractive and much fatter. And stupider. There are way more old people.

#56 The amount of lighting, props, fancy backgrounds, costumes and talented kids in the school plays😆.

#57 Every woman seems to be constantly wearing high heels, wedges, stilettos, court shoes. Even teenagers on teen shows. I always wondered if was this normal in American society.

#58 Back alleys in Manhattan. Afaik, there's about half a dozen, but only one, Cortlandt Alley, ever appears in films.

#59 Mean rednecks.



Don’t get me wrong, there are some, but if you watch a Hollywood movie you get the idea that traveling into a rural area is like entering a post apocalyptic wasteland where mutant cannibals are lurking to spring on you.



I’ve lived in Appalachia for my entire life and nobody’s ever made me squeal like a pig or anything. Rural parts of the USA are actually really safe in terms of crime and that sort of thing. .

#60 People are not that good looking or that well dressed or that fit.

#61 I am not an American but if my missus makes me eggs , bacon and pancakes for breakfast i am not going to just take a piece of toast and run out of the door .. i am eating every scrap, have a coffee and damn the work if i am late.

#62 The foil swans for take-out leftovers. (It's apparently a thing one SoCal chain did that spread around Hollywood, but isn't done outside of there.)



EDITED to add:



I think a lot of the places elsewhere around the country started doing this after seeing it done as far back as the D**k Van Dyke show.

#63 That weird clique s**t that everyone is trapped in and group of like 3 popular people the school worships. Istg gen x script writers went through it and literally would not stop writing highschool shows like that. Now you can see it tapering down as the newer gen gets in the room and is able to give more references.