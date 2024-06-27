ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever heard someone compare something to a movie? As if whatever was happening was too good to be true? Well, that’s because the reality on screen is not always an accurate representation of real life.

Take something as mundane as making breakfast. You’ve probably seen at least one movie—or an episode from a TV series—where a parent makes enough food to feed a family of six and members of the household barely touch anything before heading out the door. In real life, the parent would probably stop them dead in their tracks or make a fuss about spending all this time in the kitchen for nothing.

This, and many similar scenarios were discussed by members of the ‘No Stupid Questions’ subreddit when one of them asked fellow redditors about American things that are not that common but are often shown in Hollywood movies or TV shows. If you’re curious about what other misrepresentations netizens have spotted, scroll down to find their answers on the list below and feel free to upvote those you agree with the most.

#1

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America The houses and apartments shown do not represent the living conditions of most folks.

rjainsa , universalstudios Report

Yes. Those really cheap loft apartments with enough room for a sculpture studio....

#2

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Moms making huge breakfasts and no one eats.

babyfresno77 , August de Richelieu / Pexels Report

#3

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Being able to talk and have a conversation in a loud bar with music playing.

CheyenneDemure , sonypictures Report

#4

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America On Law and Order, when the police come and people keep doing their drone jobs. Sorry, but the most exciting thing in my day is a visit by the police, so I’m stopping everything, offering coffee, asking lots of questions, and ratting out my neighbors on unrelated things!

wawa2022 , nbc Report

I thought that was usually to show how hard it is to faze the big city folks.

#5

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Empty parking spaces on city streets.

other_half_of_elvis , Paramount Pictures Report

And finding a parking place in front of the building that you have to go....in the middle of a very busy street...

#6

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Leaving a bunch of beer bottles or shot glasses on the bar so we know that they're drunk. In real life, the bartenders take away the emptys.

dreadowntown , cottonbro studio / Pexels Report

D'uh!! How else woulöd we know that the protagonist is drunk in that scene? :-)

#7

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Nobody ever has to ask someone to repeat themselves in a movie.

I probably say "what?" about 60 times a day.

Street-Suitable Report

I say what pretty much every time someone talks to me, and I find it very hard to hear the dialogue in movies.

#8

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America I notice that on TV no one has screens on their windows. Where I live the bugs would carry you away.

RusticSurgery Report

I don' think that's true. American movies were the first time I saw those, we didn't have screens on doors and windows where I grew up

#9

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America People in a bar ordering a “beer”. In real life, the server would be likely exasperated and ask about brand/kind and quantity.

remymartinia Report

And no one is ever disappointed that that bar does not carry your favorite.

#10

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Abrupt endings to conversations or phone calls without saying bye.

ParapluieGris , paramountpictures Report

A lot of thanks are missing from characters we're supposed to like.

#11

This is kind of the opposite. In media set in the US people always seem to live in small towns, with town squares and historic homes, or big cities, with tall buildings and condos. The reality is that much of America is a copy-pasted suburb that has some chain restaurants, big box stores, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and 2-3 chain grocery stores. There’s some regional differences and likely a few local shops renting space in the same plaza as the chain stores.

That’s not every city, but if you pick a US city at random, that’s most likely what you’ll see on Google maps.

jrm2003 Report

In the smaller towns, likely the only businesses are chains. Might be in old, picturesque buildings but still chain stores.

#12

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Shoes on the bed.

slash-5 Report

#13

A breakfast spread covering a 14 seat dining table and someone in a rush runs down stairs, grabs and apple; kisses someone, then heads out of the door because they’re running late.

LemonsAndAvocados Report

#14

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Classes last longer than for the teacher to say something pithy, ask someone a question, and then hear the bell ring.

School busses don't honk for your lollygagging a*s. If the bus stop is empty they keep driving.

Scrotchety , Think Film Report

All the students just leaving while the teacher tells them an assignment and then finds themselves defeated. I had teachers refuse us to leave before they were finished with the lesson and giving us homework.

#15

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Presents where the box lid is wrapped separately from the rest of the box.

sra19 Report

#16

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Cars exploding in a crash.

St_Ander Report

On TV, cars go airborne and roll over several times. The car is smashed to hell, but the drivers usually crawl out unharmed or minimally injured.

#17

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Women having sex while wearing a bra the whole time. Thats the first or second thing I take off of her.

BendingDoor , sonypictures Report

#18

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America When growing up our Norwegian exchange student asked us where our swimming pool was. Apparently he said everyone in America has one. I wish!

Quirky_Definition_38 , Juan Salamanca / Pexels Report

Bet the kid had the best of intentions but that would pïss me off! 🤣

#19

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America The unexplained ability of characters being able to afford houses or apartment way out of their league.

NotThatKindof_jew , nbc Report

Friends is not a good example. Monica has that apartment from her grandma, who had rent control and likely was there since the 50s. That rent could've been 200 dollars. Chandler has a good, middle class job and few expenses, so he could afford that apartment. Ross had a tiny apartment, which was realistic. Phoebe's seems unrealistic, but she lived far away, so might've been in Hell's Kitchen or something, where rent is cheap(er). So for then, it was realistic. If it was set in current times, they'd all be living in one, big carton box.

#20

Aliens blowing up the white House. It happens all the time in movies, but rarely happens irl.

FB_100 Report

It's happened at least three times, but the Men In Black show up with their "flashy things" making all the witnesses and repair crews replace what they saw with implanted memories.

#21

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America Halloween party costumes are much more elaborate on TV compared to real life.

Fireproofspider , sonypictures Report

#22

American high schools don't typically hold classes on courtyard-style campuses with open-air walkways between disconnected buildings. Most high schools are enclosed structures where everything is under a single roof. It's just that like 90% of all movies and TV shows shoot in California, where that's possible due to the mild climate. But the rest of the country actually has real weather.

So there *I* sat in Wisconsin in January, seething with envy, while kids on TV strolled around casually in the sunshine between classes.

UglyShirts Report

CA once had cheap land, so could afford those campuses. No more!! New construction now is like everywhere else.

#23

We can’t traverses buildings through duct work. Just ain’t gonna happen.

Ok_Present_6508 Report

#24

I know this is dated, but there’s no way Al Bundy could afford a big house in a nice Chicago suburb and support a wife and two kids just selling shoes at the mall, even at that time.

wojonixon Report

#25

I think most Americans are much, much poorer than we are portrayed to be on tv. 🤷🏻‍♀️.

ShadowThePhoenix Report

#26

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America At schools, teachers give assignments like normal people and don't shout it at the class as they're departing after the bell rings.

Beezo514 Report

#27

63 Things Movies Got Wrong About America No one keeps their car keys in the sun visor, yet in movies that’s the first place everyone looks.

michaelyup , warnerbros Report

The only time I've EVER seen that was on a construction site. Most folks take them with them and LOCK the damn car.

#28

Every attic does not have a mannequin, giant mirror and old bird cage.

jason_sation Report

#29

When I was working in China, my colleague couldn’t believe that I had never seen someone shot and killed by a gun. Her response was, “but the movies show it happening all the time.”.

The_Lost_Pharaoh Report

#30

The idea that you could be like six months behind on rent before they threaten to evict you, or six months behind on the power bill before they cut off your electricity. Maybe it used to be like that, but it sure isn’t anymore.

komeau Report

#31

Kids dressed up for school. Most teenagers today wear a baggy sweatshirt or a large T-shirt to school.

Randomthoughts4041 Report

#32

Twenty something women living in a beautiful New York City apartment with a glamorous job as a magazine editor etc

I mean it happens but it’s not as common as it is in every 2000s rom com.

zephyr_skyy Report

It goes back further than that. What about Mary Tyler Moore?

#33

The lifestyles are super exaggerated. The houses, cars, clothes, free time, etc are romanticized and idealized versions of reality that only truly exist in Hollywood, or perhaps the 1%. Most people have jobs, messy homes, car payments, and don’t dress to the nines every single day.

Regular-History7630 Report

#34

Level of attractiveness is an obvious one.

One thing I live about British television is that the actors look more like someone you might actually pass on the street.

And do other countries have teens in media who are obviously adults? Like not even passing for actual teens.

I recently watched that new Nightmare On Elm street from some years ago and there was this blond grown a*s woman who looked like she had a starter mortgage and car payments playing a teenager. Like why is this junior sale rep for a pharmaceutical company playing someone 16?

VisibleCoat995 Report

Not just Britain. I've been watching a slew of procedurals and dramas from all over Europe, The cast invariably looks more like regular people; the cops have way fewer fights and shootouts; and when there is a fight the leading cop usually doesn't fare well.

#35

Someone coming home with groceries that are in a brown paper bag with a loaf of French bread and a bouquet of flowers sticking out of the top of the bag.

Delicious_Virus_2520 Report

#36

Food fights. Nobody does that in real life.

mamimumemo2 Report

Well not with food prices now, but I've definitely participated in a food fight or two in my day

#37

In real life predominantly black neighborhoods don't have hip hop music playing faintly in the background to let you know you're in "the hood".

Ibrahim2x Report

There's always background music in shows and movies, everywhere. It's to set the mood, set the scene, keep people engaged. My walks IRL are never accompanied by cheerful music, which turns gloomy and scary when I approach a lone parked car or a dense set of bushes.

#38

Everyone has a bottle of booze in their desk drawer & they sit at their desk and drink. Even cops! People would just get fired for that kind of behavior at work. I have had occasion to go for a margarita at lunch time, very occasionally but rarely, because after one drink I’m like “Hell with work. I’m going home!”.

Icy-Fondant-3365 Report

I actually hold a bottle of wine in my desk drawer :)

#39

Most families I know do in fact have a big turkey on Thanksgiving. That said, what doesn't happen is the mom getting up early everyday and making a huge breakfast spread for the family, only to have the dad late for work and the kids late for the bus only grabbing a piece of toast.

albanyfunny420 Report

#40

The popular kids in high school being mean and evil. The popular kids in my high school were outgoing and polite. They did only really socialize with each other, but if you had one in a group project or gym class or something they were nice to you. That is why they were popular, because they were nice.

sexrockandroll Report

There were 2 types of popular teens. The wannabe populars, who were really mean and kept to small group, and the actually popular people who were always into extracurriculars, got good grades, athletic and made friends very easily, even with the outcasts.

#41

Fruit stands that speeding cars crash in to.

MickeyAmica Report

#42

A black van is ALWAYS a FBI mobile unit.

A white van is wether used by a lone sexual predator and serial killer or by two degenerate racist hillbillies brothers

Vans do not exist in any other colour.

dablegianguy Report

#43

People just being home when somebody shows up. It could be an FBI agent and they happen to be home, oh and no prior phone call to say they're coming, just out of the blue there they are.

Men being clean shaven no matter the situation. Stuck in a jungle for two weeks, clean shaven. Panicking on a stricken ship, space station, oil rig, clean shaven.

Women waking up with perfect hair, full make up and supposedly fresh breath.

People having a steamy night of passion then just getting out of bed, dressing and heading to work or wherever.

People getting an urgent call and saying they'll be there in ten minutes. Could be the other side of a major City but they get there in ten minutes.

Dia-De-Los-Muertos Report

#44

A waitress can afford a nice apartment but across the hall the guy with a PhD and working at a university needs a roommate to pay the bills.

Groups of friends can drop everything and meet up whenever. In my world I can rarely plan anything short notice if I want five people to be there let alone more than that.

Neona65 Report

Not entirely true. Sheldon (the guy with PhD) explicitly says in one episode that all of his expenses including rent amounts to about 40-something percent of his income.

#45

High schoolers living exciting edgy high drama adult lives.

Very few 16 year olds are getting drunk and hooking up every weekend. That's a freshman year of college thing.

Hosj_Karp Report

#46

Wearing shoes inside. Some people do, but it is far from ubiquitous. Most people I know wear socks, slippers, or go barefoot indoors.

MostlyChaoticNeutral Report

In my (limited) world, everyone wears shoes inside all the time.

#47

If we see ourselves discussed on television, we don’t turn off the TV before they are done talking.

No-Celebration6014 Report

And how does everyone turn on the TV or radio just at the start of the news item that's pivotal to the plot?

#48

Inclusivity and diversity.

Not every group of friends or employers are made up of the perfect mix of LGBT, male/female, mixed races. Most groups are very much made up of similar people.

IveKnownItAll Report

Yep. These days you see at least 50% POC in every show, movie, commercial made here, while we only have 5-10% POC IRL. In the area where I live, we have 1 POC on 600 residents. So depending on where a show is set, you might not expect any POC at all, yet it's always at least 50%.

#49

High school students having tons of time before class starts in the morning. Look at TV shows or some films and you see these kids going all around town, stopping in at a place to eat, or doing whatever before the first class of the day.

In my experience (where class started at 7:40 AM in high school) you barely had enough time to quickly eat a small breakfast, get ready in the morning, and then drive to school and hopefully get a decent parking spot.

Oh, and high school kids always have some sort of "meeting spot" (which could be anything from a diner to a coffee shop to an arcade to whatever the hell a "juice bar" is supposed to be because I've never seen one of those), when in reality that rarely, if ever, happens.

And while we're on the subject of food... high school students are actually allowed off-campus for lunch. Now maybe this is something left up to individual schools, but again, in my experience the staff wouldn't even allow us out of the cafeteria, let alone go off the campus somewhere to eat.

CommodorePuffin Report

My high school, decades ago, allowed juniors and seniors to leave campus for lunch.

#50

I'm not American, but one trope I always wonder about:- Are newborn babies, born in hospital really put in a room with other newborns, so that the father / relative needs the baby pointing out to them?
I get that this might have happened in the 60s, does it still happen today?
In the UK this seems really odd, but is a media US thing.

Corrie7686 Report

Yes, in most U.S. hospitals with maternity wards, newborns are all put together in one room. One of the first things done to newborns is the placement of a wristband. That is how they tell the babies apart

#51

Two people find that they like eachother. Next shows them eating eachother's face off while running into and slamming their bodies into the hotel corridor wall because OH BOY they are horny, and they have to kiss while they are removing their keys and their shoes and tie, because there is only one single way to film a sex scene and goddamnit they're gonna stick to it.

SwearToSaintBatman Report

#52

People leaving a front door wide open when entering a home. I see it on sitcoms all the time. Like AC/Heat or bugs don’t exist.

Also, people using windows to sneak in and out of habitually.

EDIT: I understand. I get it. A bunch of you snuck out windows. I was just responding with what’s not common in my personal world. Your telling me your tale doesn’t change that.

D3adp00L34 Report

No one fully cleans up a mess, and usually starts wiping the smallest area then goes off somewhere else.

#53

Being able to park right in front of the big building you’re headed to during business hours in a major US city. There usually isn’t parking there because most places zone those as passenger drop off areas.

coccopuffs606 Report

#54

No, we do not have glasses of orange juice and stacks of pancakes left on the table as we head out for the day. We grab a snack bar or a piece of fruit and rush out the door.

Formal_Leopard_462 Report

And if you do have a big breakfast and have stuff left, you clean that up and put it away before you leave.

#55

The ~~populous~~ populace is far less attractive and much fatter. And stupider. There are way more old people.

pokingoking Report

#56

The amount of lighting, props, fancy backgrounds, costumes and talented kids in the school plays😆.

SocialEmotional Report

#57

Every woman seems to be constantly wearing high heels, wedges, stilettos, court shoes. Even teenagers on teen shows. I always wondered if was this normal in American society.

divorcedhansmoleman Report

No. There's a wide variety of footwear worn by American women, everything from sneakers to boots to flip-flops to stilettos and everything in between.

#58

Back alleys in Manhattan. Afaik, there's about half a dozen, but only one, Cortlandt Alley, ever appears in films.

widdrjb Report

#59

Mean rednecks.

Don’t get me wrong, there are some, but if you watch a Hollywood movie you get the idea that traveling into a rural area is like entering a post apocalyptic wasteland where mutant cannibals are lurking to spring on you.

I’ve lived in Appalachia for my entire life and nobody’s ever made me squeal like a pig or anything. Rural parts of the USA are actually really safe in terms of crime and that sort of thing. .

CambionClan Report

#60

People are not that good looking or that well dressed or that fit.

StewartConan Report

#61

I am not an American but if my missus makes me eggs , bacon and pancakes for breakfast i am not going to just take a piece of toast and run out of the door .. i am eating every scrap, have a coffee and damn the work if i am late.

Tacarub Report

#62

The foil swans for take-out leftovers. (It's apparently a thing one SoCal chain did that spread around Hollywood, but isn't done outside of there.)

EDITED to add:

I think a lot of the places elsewhere around the country started doing this after seeing it done as far back as the D**k Van Dyke show.

Kendota_Tanassian Report

Ive never seen this other than movies. You get a styrofoam container you often fill with your leftovers yourself

#63

That weird clique s**t that everyone is trapped in and group of like 3 popular people the school worships. Istg gen x script writers went through it and literally would not stop writing highschool shows like that. Now you can see it tapering down as the newer gen gets in the room and is able to give more references.

paws_boy Report

