We all know movies aren’t real life, but sometimes, they could try a little bit harder to be realistic. Reddit users have recently been discussing moments in films that cause them to seriously suspend their disbelief, so you’ll find their most spot-on replies below. Enjoy scrolling through, and please don’t try these things at home!

According to Hollywood, you’ll be totally fine if you jump out of a moving car. Maybe you’ll get a few scrapes. Babies come out of the womb perfectly clean and looking three months old, and hacking into a government database only requires smashing a keyboard for a few seconds.

#1 ::15 seconds of keyboard clicking::



"I'm in. Now we have access to all the super secret classified government files and can control anything that runs on electricity anywhere in the world."

#2 When a baby is born and it’s a beautiful, squeaky clean 3-6 month old twice the size of a newborn. They are tiny, goo covered, swollen purple aliens IRL.

#3 My dad was a pipe engineer for 35 years. Every time he watches The Titanic, when Jack is handcuffed to the pipe, he has to point out to everyone in the room how the curved elbow pipe in the shot didn’t exist at the time. The correct setup should have been two straight pieces soldered together to make a corner pipe. I love him and his obscure dad facts!

#4 90% of the depictions of women going into labor. It's rarely 'Mom feels fine all day > suddenly has one sharp contraction > water immediately breaks and makes a puddle on the floor. Everyone I know who's given birth has had at least a few hours contracting before the water breaking, if it breaks at all, and then it can be even longer before you're in active labor.

#5 Frantically shouting “TAXI!!!” while hailing a cab

#6 Movies set a long time ago trying to emulate people from 500-2000 years ago but they all have perfect skin and white teeth.

#7 Anytime sword fighting or fencing in a movie is related to dancing (looking at you Pirates of the Caribbean and GoT.)



It’s the exact opposite of dancing. The point is to have a completely unpredictable tempo and, if your opponent does have a specific rhythm, to interrupt it in unpredictable ways.



Source: fenced for ten years.

#8 There was a scene in the GI Joe cobra movie where they torpedo ice bergs, and then they sank. Yeah, ice doesn't change its density to be heavier than water just because EXPLOSIONS

#9 Pretty much any scene that involves biologists. “Look, the DNA is a perfect match!” as the computer superimposes two identical graphics that are basically just the symbol for DNA 🧬.

#10 Pretty much any scene where there's some magic computer program that turns blurry, heavily-pixellated images into razor sharp photos?



Yeah. That doesn't exist.

#11 It's always a pet peeve of mine when in movies, they're working on a computer and the thing is constantly chirping and beeping with some kind of dumb sci-fi looking interface to it. Like dude, we all have computers now. We all know software doesn't do that and if it did it would be annoying as hell.



I've even seen scenes (can't remember which movies) where they're clearly using photoshop or something similar and it's constantly making little sci-fi noises.

#12 The extent that people can get punched in the face and just keep going. No one is having Jason Bourne style fights and able to keep going for as long as they all do.

#13 When someone shoots 10000000000000000 bullets with a single magazine in a pistol but then it runs out when they have an actual shot at someone

#14 If someone is falling, and say Superman catches them, they're actually f****d because the forces involved are still going to tear them apart. Superman would have to catch them and decelerate them over time, but this almost never happens. He just catches them. You also can't just lift an enormously heavy object. The object has to have the structural integrity to remain in one piece - all that pressure at one point (Superman's hand) would make the object break apart.

#15 There is no cleaning up before or after sex. Everyone is just ready to go allll the time!

#16 Chloroform. It takes several minutes to knock you out, and you won't be out for that long. I promise I know this because we use chloroform to clean stuff in the lab I intern at, and my advisor told me this. In case the FBI is reading this.

#17 Rolling out of a speeding car. Na man, you're about to look like you made out with a cheese grater.

#18 Every time they perform CPR in a movie. Bonus points if the victim wakes up immediately and is totally fine and talking.

#19 Avalanches, particularly when someone gets buried and then just bursts out of the snow unharmed. Avalanche debris sets like concrete, you're not getting out without help. And most deaths/injuries occur from being bashed up during the slide, so you're not likely to emerge unscathed if it's big enough to bury you.

#20 I watched a movie once where geologists ignored signs of a massive natural disaster, blaming it on sensors... tell me if I’m wrong but I feel like real scientists don’t hesitate to double check Seems like scientists ignore sensors in a lot of movies!! Dante’s peak, The Day After Tomorrow, Spider-Man, and 2012. I’m specifically talking about The Wave!

#21 The amount of time between responses in phone conversations.



"Hi mom."



*1.37 seconds later*



"What do you mean Larry and his ferret were hit by a scooter in Moscow!?"

#22 An explosion nearby and everyone talks and hears fine. I love that scene in The Other Guys about this.

#23 When they pull the fire alarm, and the sprinklers set off. When a lighter sets a sprinkler off (it will), and all the heads go off.



Each head is independent of all others, and set off by heat.

#24 Pumping the shotgun every time you mean business. You're just ejecting fresh shells on to the floor.

#25 Crawling through air ducts. Most aren't that big. Or they aren't that strong to not bend or break at all. They are also incredibly filthy. I have taken out enough duct work to know that you could almost create another person with how many skin cells end up in your air ducts. I also am not doubting the strength of the large threaded supports some duct work has. I'm doubting the strength of the 20 gauge metal to not end bend in the slightest under the weight of a full grown man.

#26 Basically any time they show lab work being done.



They either don't wear PPE, or they do wear it but don't wear it properly, or for the right things. Food/beverage/chewing gum in a lab is a big big no. If some character in a drama TV show walked into my lab demanding results, the first thing I'd do is give them safety glasses...

#27 The protagonists and antagonists fighting on the streets and not giving a s**t about thousands of people dying while the cars explode and buildings fall.

#28 All the movies with science babble in them. Or tech babble. All of them. At least it's pretty funny. Just stick "dark energy" or "quantum physics" somewhere. "The quantum dark energy is spreading to his a*s!" Hacking is babbling about "I'm in" and you always have to "trace the source" I'm pretty sure. "I'm in his h****i collection, tracing the sources now."

#29 It always takes me out of the movie when say someone will be like “you’ll never believe what’s on the news. Put it on”. Their tv is off, they turn the tv on, and it’s on the EXACT station of said news crew, at the EXACT moment they’re talking about I said topic. That’s not how it works. And it could be anything. Not just news. They turn on the tv and it just so happens to be on what their looking for. Just a small aspect of television/movies that takes me out of it and I’m always like “that’s not how this works.”. Lol

#30 In Interstellar when they have combines running through a field of green corn. They spent a ton of time getting little details of astrophysics right, then fell flat on their face in the depiction of farming.

#31 Just about every movie where anything does anything in space. I can count the exceptions on one hands. Ships burning prograde into reentry, maneuvering hilariously close, and 99% of the time burning in the wrong direction.



Imagine an action movie where everyone runs into the big fight shooting themselves in the head as if that would kill their enemy. *It's painful*.

#32 Telling co-workers to cover your shift on the fly like okay like I dont have to run it by the manager and the manager doesn't have to do a whole bunch of computer s**t beforehand to fix the hours up.

#33 I refused to see the movie Lucy because it was based around the myth "we only ever use 10% of our brain." Like, no we don't? We use the whole thing. We cannot just unlock our brains with fancy tech or drugs and suddenly have telekinesis and s**t.

#34 The movie 2012.



Just like....all of it.

#35 Most explosions. I was in ammo and it ruined most movies for me. They're still fantastic movies and I love them all, but when a building explodes you're not gonna walk out casually barely beating the flames, and those thousands of pieces of wood aren't all going to magically not impale you as they're hurdled all around you with incredible force.

#36 There's the trope of people in advertising having to stay late around the holidays, rushing to finish up the holiday campaign for the new client and having to choose between their career and their family. Yeah, that would not happen very often.



In reality the holiday campaign would have been finalized quite some time ago after months of planning, back-and-forth with the client, reviewing layouts/proofs, etc. Around the holiday season we would most likely be working on planning stuff for the spring/summer of the next year.

#37 Firearm discipline in almost any movie, TV show. No one asked how to correctly clear a room? Really? And Jesus Christ your gun just swept right across your partner's head, why?

#38 In the disaster movies people don’t hoard toilet paper.

#39 Scenes that involve swimming. I try to hold my breath whenever a movie character (non super hero / fantasy) dives underwater and try to hold it as long as he/she is swimming or submerged. I end up dying 9/10 times. I mean there’s probably a lot of things to consider but the amount of time some characters can hold their breaths is super human.

#40 “The neutrinos are mutating!” -2012.



Neutrinos can’t f*****g mutate. They can’t even decay.

#41 Hitting animals with tranquillizer darts and they collapse immediately.



The reality is that it can take 30-45 minutes for an animal to go down completely, longer if the animal is agitated.



This is why when kids fall into gorilla pits, the lethal weapons are used. Responders don’t have 30-45 minutes to wait for a large, agitated dangerous animal to stumble around and possibly injure someone. The response has to be immediate, and tranquilizers don’t do that.

#42 Pretty much the entire fast and the furious franchise is a big "it doesn't work like that".



Also Happy cake day!

#43 Dude walks up to a bar and orders "beer" and gets it no questions asked.

#44 EpiPen usage!! You HAVE to call the ambulance or rush to the hospital after administering it. EpiPen’s are not a magical fix they simply buy you enough time to get to medical care. It bothers me relentlessly when movies show someone being given and EpiPen and they just take a big gasp of air and go back to eating dinner like nothing happened.

#45 Individual rooms in a hospital are not surrounded by glass so anyone can look through.....HIPAA!

#46 Pretty much everything to do with sleeping:



* No awkward clean up after doing the deed

* Ever so gently waking up in a room that is already brighter than the sun

* Immediately kissing and talking right at each other without recoiling from morning breath

* Perfect hair and make-up, both going to bed and waking up

* The infamous L-shaped sheet of modesty

#47 How "beautiful" depression and disorders are. How it makes you so dainty and pretty and soft. If you threw up your guts every night you would not be bright eyed and gentle with luscious hair and strong nails. If you were depressed you aren't sitting prettily, and looking mysterious. And don't get me started on how suicides are NOT that easy, nor that painless and perfect.

#48 Our hero is beaten, stabbed and shot. Next scene he wakes up bandaged in the hospital. Within seconds, he yanks out all the tubes and wires, jumps out of bed, finds his - suddenly clean - clothes, and rushes out to continue his quest. In the next scene he's full of energy as he pursues his foe, and while his face may have a single scratch or bandaged cut - usually above one eye - there's no sign of what would ordinarily be a yellow-purple swollen pulpy mess with blood-red eyes.

#49 Characters making perfect sentences without stuttering or making pauses

#50 Almost any scene involving someone being shot or stabbed.

#51 Not a movie but in the show "You" when he gives that guy the latte with nuts in it and he drops dead less than a minute later...nah. It takes a bit longer than that. It would be a much longer, painful demise.

#52 One that always gets me is when "medical professionals" shock a flatline heart rhythm.

#53 People in movies being "scientists", meaning they are good at all forms of science - biology, electrical engineering, physics, programming, communication protocols, advanced mathematics, hacking, robotics...



Sure, you could have some knowledge in all of those fields - but specialising in just one of them takes decades... These characters are usually wizards in all fields.

#54 When hackers just spam random letters to hack

#55 That thing were a tech/lab procedure suddenly takes half the time because someone offers to pay more. Uh no, if it needs to be centrifuged for 24 hours it's still going to take 24 hours even with 100k on the table.



Also not as jarring, but everyone always wakes up with perfect makeup and no one ever seems to clean their face

#56 Every moment in 99.9% of all romantic comedies.

#57 Every movie scene where anyone is using a chainsaw. They don't start from cold with just one pull, they need a little while to warm up, and you sure as s**t can't cut through flesh and bone without f*****g that chain up real good (looking at you, Evil Dead)

#58 People getting knocked out and waking up a bit later, shaking their heads, and then heading off like normal. Getting knocked out is not like lightly bumping your head on something.

#59 I might get some downvotes for this, but in John Wick 2 in the subway when John and Common are shooting at each other stealthily with silencers... that's so f*****g unrealistic, that s**t would have been so loud, and echoing throughout the subway station.

#60 Shower sex

#61 When a movie thinks that people with autism are like superhumans. They just have random powers like being super smart and instantly recognizing patterns and s**t. Not exactly how it works. Autism is like having a glitchy brain, not some sort of supercharged intellect.

#62 Anytime paintball is shown in a movie. The idiots keep taking their mask of during a game, while shooting is going on. Those things are meant to protect your eyes, not just look cool!

#63 When some random person in a bar yells out ”next round is on me!", Everybody cheers, and the bartenders instantly start handing out drinks without ever talking to the person or getting any kind of payment.

#64 Without going into full detail, when I was stopped and cops handcuffed me to take me to the station, no one said "you have the right to remain silent... yada yada"

#65 The big a*s computer room in the basement of the airplane where 6 special ops soldiers can hide. They would sell seats down there if there was that much room.

#66 Every single movie where somebody dies and then someone closes their eyes, and their eyes stay shut.

#67 So many military-related things: Clumsy uniforms, ranks that make no sense, general misunderstandings of military culture and practices

#68 When the hero gets shot in the shoulder, but he’s still able to climb up onto a roof or pick somebody up and carry them or keep punching the bad guys.



But then when the girl goes to clean his wounds, all of a sudden it hurts too much.

#69 Tv butchers most ultrasounds.



Because of TV and movies people seem to be under the impression ultrasound techs just scan babies, in actuality that is 1/3rd of the job.



Atleast twice a week I have a 60-something year old man ask if it’s a boy or girl as I’m gelling up his beer belly...Sir unless you ate a baby there shouldn’t be one in there and I can only fake laugh so many times without dying alittle inside.