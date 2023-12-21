ADVERTISEMENT

According to Hollywood, you’ll be totally fine if you jump out of a moving car. Maybe you’ll get a few scrapes. Babies come out of the womb perfectly clean and looking three months old, and hacking into a government database only requires smashing a keyboard for a few seconds. 

We all know movies aren’t real life, but sometimes, they could try a little bit harder to be realistic. Reddit users have recently been discussing moments in films that cause them to seriously suspend their disbelief, so you’ll find their most spot-on replies below. Enjoy scrolling through, and please don’t try these things at home!

#1

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically ::15 seconds of keyboard clicking::

"I'm in. Now we have access to all the super secret classified government files and can control anything that runs on electricity anywhere in the world."

Social engineering ("hacking") can be this simple though. People are usually the weakest link. Or they should be if the sysadmins are any good.

#2

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically When a baby is born and it’s a beautiful, squeaky clean 3-6 month old twice the size of a newborn. They are tiny, goo covered, swollen purple aliens IRL.

#3

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically My dad was a pipe engineer for 35 years. Every time he watches The Titanic, when Jack is handcuffed to the pipe, he has to point out to everyone in the room how the curved elbow pipe in the shot didn’t exist at the time. The correct setup should have been two straight pieces soldered together to make a corner pipe. I love him and his obscure dad facts! 

#4

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically 90% of the depictions of women going into labor. It's rarely 'Mom feels fine all day > suddenly has one sharp contraction > water immediately breaks and makes a puddle on the floor. Everyone I know who's given birth has had at least a few hours contracting before the water breaking, if it breaks at all, and then it can be even longer before you're in active labor.

But it can be very quick sometimes, hence the babies delivered in the back of a taxi, etc.

#5

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically Frantically shouting “TAXI!!!” while hailing a cab

#6

Movies set a long time ago trying to emulate people from 500-2000 years ago but they all have perfect skin and white teeth.

Actually, I'm pretty sure peoples teeth were in good condition before sugar was available? Skin though? Not so sure lol

#7

Anytime sword fighting or fencing in a movie is related to dancing (looking at you Pirates of the Caribbean and GoT.)

It’s the exact opposite of dancing. The point is to have a completely unpredictable tempo and, if your opponent does have a specific rhythm, to interrupt it in unpredictable ways.

Source: fenced for ten years.

#8

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically There was a scene in the GI Joe cobra movie where they torpedo ice bergs, and then they sank. Yeah, ice doesn't change its density to be heavier than water just because EXPLOSIONS

#9

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically Pretty much any scene that involves biologists. “Look, the DNA is a perfect match!” as the computer superimposes two identical graphics that are basically just the symbol for DNA 🧬.

#10

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically Pretty much any scene where there's some magic computer program that turns blurry, heavily-pixellated images into razor sharp photos?

Yeah. That doesn't exist.

We lost a s**t-tonne of resolution when we moved to digital photographs. Old school film-based photos have molecular-level resolution.

#11

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically It's always a pet peeve of mine when in movies, they're working on a computer and the thing is constantly chirping and beeping with some kind of dumb sci-fi looking interface to it. Like dude, we all have computers now. We all know software doesn't do that and if it did it would be annoying as hell.

I've even seen scenes (can't remember which movies) where they're clearly using photoshop or something similar and it's constantly making little sci-fi noises.

Airplane Two played this one for laughs. "Striker. I mean, down here there are literally hundreds and thousands of blinking, beeping, and flashing lights, blinking and beeping and flashing - they're *flashing* and they're *beeping*. I can't stand it anymore! They're *blinking* and *beeping* and *flashing*! Why doesn't somebody pull the plug!"

#12

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically The extent that people can get punched in the face and just keep going. No one is having Jason Bourne style fights and able to keep going for as long as they all do.

Atomic Blonde is great for this. You really get a sense of the pain & suffering.

#13

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically When someone shoots 10000000000000000 bullets with a single magazine in a pistol but then it runs out when they have an actual shot at someone

#14

If someone is falling, and say Superman catches them, they're actually f****d because the forces involved are still going to tear them apart. Superman would have to catch them and decelerate them over time, but this almost never happens. He just catches them. You also can't just lift an enormously heavy object. The object has to have the structural integrity to remain in one piece - all that pressure at one point (Superman's hand) would make the object break apart. 

Imagine falling onto two superman arm shaped pipes at terminal velocity. That's what it would feel like.

#15

There is no cleaning up before or after sex. Everyone is just ready to go allll the time!

Yeah, except some of us really are like that. I've had relations in some very strange places and times.

#16

Chloroform. It takes several minutes to knock you out, and you won't be out for that long. I promise I know this because we use chloroform to clean stuff in the lab I intern at, and my advisor told me this. In case the FBI is reading this.

#17

Rolling out of a speeding car. Na man, you're about to look like you made out with a cheese grater.

#18

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically Every time they perform CPR in a movie. Bonus points if the victim wakes up immediately and is totally fine and talking.

Can work for drowning victims but pretty much everybody else will need adrenaline and a defibrillator to get a working rhythm. CPR is usually just for keeping the brain oxygenated until the medics arrive.

#19

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically Avalanches, particularly when someone gets buried and then just bursts out of the snow unharmed. Avalanche debris sets like concrete, you're not getting out without help. And most deaths/injuries occur from being bashed up during the slide, so you're not likely to emerge unscathed if it's big enough to bury you.

#20

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically I watched a movie once where geologists ignored signs of a massive natural disaster, blaming it on sensors... tell me if I’m wrong but I feel like real scientists don’t hesitate to double check Seems like scientists ignore sensors in a lot of movies!! Dante’s peak, The Day After Tomorrow, Spider-Man, and 2012. I’m specifically talking about The Wave!

#21

The amount of time between responses in phone conversations.

"Hi mom."

*1.37 seconds later*

"What do you mean Larry and his ferret were hit by a scooter in Moscow!?"

#22

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically An explosion nearby and everyone talks and hears fine. I love that scene in The Other Guys about this.

#23

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically When they pull the fire alarm, and the sprinklers set off. When a lighter sets a sprinkler off (it will), and all the heads go off.

Each head is independent of all others, and set off by heat.

#24

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically Pumping the shotgun every time you mean business. You're just ejecting fresh shells on to the floor.

#25

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically Crawling through air ducts. Most aren't that big. Or they aren't that strong to not bend or break at all. They are also incredibly filthy. I have taken out enough duct work to know that you could almost create another person with how many skin cells end up in your air ducts. I also am not doubting the strength of the large threaded supports some duct work has. I'm doubting the strength of the 20 gauge metal to not end bend in the slightest under the weight of a full grown man.

#26

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically Basically any time they show lab work being done.

They either don't wear PPE, or they do wear it but don't wear it properly, or for the right things. Food/beverage/chewing gum in a lab is a big big no. If some character in a drama TV show walked into my lab demanding results, the first thing I'd do is give them safety glasses...

#27

“Rolling Out Of A Speeding Car”: 70 Movie Moments That Are Never Portrayed Realistically The protagonists and antagonists fighting on the streets and not giving a s**t about thousands of people dying while the cars explode and buildings fall.

#28

All the movies with science babble in them. Or tech babble. All of them. At least it's pretty funny. Just stick "dark energy" or "quantum physics" somewhere. "The quantum dark energy is spreading to his a*s!" Hacking is babbling about "I'm in" and you always have to "trace the source" I'm pretty sure. "I'm in his h****i collection, tracing the sources now."

This is really bad in Interstellar because Kip Thorne came up with the b******t and he really should know better.

#29

It always takes me out of the movie when say someone will be like “you’ll never believe what’s on the news. Put it on”. Their tv is off, they turn the tv on, and it’s on the EXACT station of said news crew, at the EXACT moment they’re talking about I said topic. That’s not how it works. And it could be anything. Not just news. They turn on the tv and it just so happens to be on what their looking for. Just a small aspect of television/movies that takes me out of it and I’m always like “that’s not how this works.”. Lol

#30

In Interstellar when they have combines running through a field of green corn. They spent a ton of time getting little details of astrophysics right, then fell flat on their face in the depiction of farming.

#31

Just about every movie where anything does anything in space. I can count the exceptions on one hands. Ships burning prograde into reentry, maneuvering hilariously close, and 99% of the time burning in the wrong direction.

Imagine an action movie where everyone runs into the big fight shooting themselves in the head as if that would kill their enemy. *It's painful*.

5000 hours in Kerbal Space Program and I could teach a whole course on orbital mechanics at this point.

#32

Telling co-workers to cover your shift on the fly like okay like I dont have to run it by the manager and the manager doesn't have to do a whole bunch of computer s**t beforehand to fix the hours up.

This is genuinely how things work at my company, but then again, I work for idiots...

#33

I refused to see the movie Lucy because it was based around the myth "we only ever use 10% of our brain." Like, no we don't? We use the whole thing. We cannot just unlock our brains with fancy tech or drugs and suddenly have telekinesis and s**t.

I think that Lucy is a very interesting, and entertaining, movie. I know that 10% brain use thing is a myth.

#34

The movie 2012.

Just like....all of it.

Back in '05 I almost got into a fight into a bar because I called out one of those Mayan Calendar idiots. Not only did the world NOT end 7 years later, it's still ticking on 18 years later.

#35

Most explosions. I was in ammo and it ruined most movies for me. They're still fantastic movies and I love them all, but when a building explodes you're not gonna walk out casually barely beating the flames, and those thousands of pieces of wood aren't all going to magically not impale you as they're hurdled all around you with incredible force.

Hollywood explosions are usually just big bags of propane. They want big showy fireballs that roll across the shot at a jogging pace. Real explosions happen in milliseconds. That shockwave is literally traveling at the speed of sound and that shrapnel is right behind it traveling hundreds of miles an hour. Pardon my freedom units.

#36

There's the trope of people in advertising having to stay late around the holidays, rushing to finish up the holiday campaign for the new client and having to choose between their career and their family. Yeah, that would not happen very often.

In reality the holiday campaign would have been finalized quite some time ago after months of planning, back-and-forth with the client, reviewing layouts/proofs, etc. Around the holiday season we would most likely be working on planning stuff for the spring/summer of the next year.

#37

Firearm discipline in almost any movie, TV show. No one asked how to correctly clear a room? Really? And Jesus Christ your gun just swept right across your partner's head, why?

This one really gets me too. It's even worse when I see clips of NRA-holes online doing just that with loaded weapons.

#38

In the disaster movies people don’t hoard toilet paper.

#39

Scenes that involve swimming. I try to hold my breath whenever a movie character (non super hero / fantasy) dives underwater and try to hold it as long as he/she is swimming or submerged. I end up dying 9/10 times. I mean there’s probably a lot of things to consider but the amount of time some characters can hold their breaths is super human.

#40

“The neutrinos are mutating!” -2012.

Neutrinos can’t f*****g mutate. They can’t even decay.

2012 was pretty much all bad science. Right there with The Core in terms of garbage science.

#41

Hitting animals with tranquillizer darts and they collapse immediately.

The reality is that it can take 30-45 minutes for an animal to go down completely, longer if the animal is agitated.

This is why when kids fall into gorilla pits, the lethal weapons are used. Responders don’t have 30-45 minutes to wait for a large, agitated dangerous animal to stumble around and possibly injure someone. The response has to be immediate, and tranquilizers don’t do that.

#42

Pretty much the entire fast and the furious franchise is a big "it doesn't work like that".

Also Happy cake day!

I made it halfway through the first one before I rage quit. Cars don't work like that. THERE IS NO TURBO BUTTON FFS!

#43

Dude walks up to a bar and orders "beer" and gets it no questions asked.

#44

EpiPen usage!! You HAVE to call the ambulance or rush to the hospital after administering it. EpiPen’s are not a magical fix they simply buy you enough time to get to medical care. It bothers me relentlessly when movies show someone being given and EpiPen and they just take a big gasp of air and go back to eating dinner like nothing happened.

#45

Individual rooms in a hospital are not surrounded by glass so anyone can look through.....HIPAA!

#46

Pretty much everything to do with sleeping:

* No awkward clean up after doing the deed
* Ever so gently waking up in a room that is already brighter than the sun
* Immediately kissing and talking right at each other without recoiling from morning breath
* Perfect hair and make-up, both going to bed and waking up
* The infamous L-shaped sheet of modesty

As a Goth, my favorite is when I hook up with a fellow Goth, spending at least 20 minutes going through the mass of black cloths on the floor. Also figuring out how you both ended up naked except for your boots. Pants, chains everything but the boots. I've done it a few times and I still can't figure out how I do it.

#47

How "beautiful" depression and disorders are. How it makes you so dainty and pretty and soft. If you threw up your guts every night you would not be bright eyed and gentle with luscious hair and strong nails. If you were depressed you aren't sitting prettily, and looking mysterious. And don't get me started on how suicides are NOT that easy, nor that painless and perfect.

#48

Our hero is beaten, stabbed and shot. Next scene he wakes up bandaged in the hospital. Within seconds, he yanks out all the tubes and wires, jumps out of bed, finds his - suddenly clean - clothes, and rushes out to continue his quest. In the next scene he's full of energy as he pursues his foe, and while his face may have a single scratch or bandaged cut - usually above one eye - there's no sign of what would ordinarily be a yellow-purple swollen pulpy mess with blood-red eyes.

In the movie Total Recall the Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Sharon Stone characters get into a fight. The Stone character kicks the Schwarzenegger character in his nuggets. He goes down in pain. I am sure that every almost every man in the theater clenched up in horror. Well, it took less than five seconds for the Schwarzenegger character to get back up and start fighting again. Lordy! I think that I would have been down for a week.

#49

Characters making perfect sentences without stuttering or making pauses

#50

Almost any scene involving someone being shot or stabbed.

#51

Not a movie but in the show "You" when he gives that guy the latte with nuts in it and he drops dead less than a minute later...nah. It takes a bit longer than that. It would be a much longer, painful demise.

#52

One that always gets me is when "medical professionals" shock a flatline heart rhythm.

#53

People in movies being "scientists", meaning they are good at all forms of science - biology, electrical engineering, physics, programming, communication protocols, advanced mathematics, hacking, robotics...

Sure, you could have some knowledge in all of those fields - but specialising in just one of them takes decades... These characters are usually wizards in all fields.

#54

When hackers just spam random letters to hack

#55

That thing were a tech/lab procedure suddenly takes half the time because someone offers to pay more. Uh no, if it needs to be centrifuged for 24 hours it's still going to take 24 hours even with 100k on the table.

Also not as jarring, but everyone always wakes up with perfect makeup and no one ever seems to clean their face

#56

Every moment in 99.9% of all romantic comedies.

#57

Every movie scene where anyone is using a chainsaw. They don't start from cold with just one pull, they need a little while to warm up, and you sure as s**t can't cut through flesh and bone without f*****g that chain up real good (looking at you, Evil Dead)

Hey. That’s not true. When I used a chainsaw to dismember an annoying neighbor the chainsaw….Uh. Never mind. The neighbor is fine. He just left town one day, and chose to not tell anybody where he was going. Yeah. That’s it.

#58

People getting knocked out and waking up a bit later, shaking their heads, and then heading off like normal. Getting knocked out is not like lightly bumping your head on something.

Yeah another one that happened to me. Clocked on the back of the head and woke up as they were loading me in the ambulance. Didn't really need the ambulance. I was only out for about 10 minutes.

#59

I might get some downvotes for this, but in John Wick 2 in the subway when John and Common are shooting at each other stealthily with silencers... that's so f*****g unrealistic, that s**t would have been so loud, and echoing throughout the subway station.

SILENCERS are not a real thing. They're called suppressors and the guns are still very loud.

#60

Shower sex

#61

When a movie thinks that people with autism are like superhumans. They just have random powers like being super smart and instantly recognizing patterns and s**t. Not exactly how it works. Autism is like having a glitchy brain, not some sort of supercharged intellect.

#62

Anytime paintball is shown in a movie. The idiots keep taking their mask of during a game, while shooting is going on. Those things are meant to protect your eyes, not just look cool!

#63

When some random person in a bar yells out ”next round is on me!", Everybody cheers, and the bartenders instantly start handing out drinks without ever talking to the person or getting any kind of payment.

#64

Without going into full detail, when I was stopped and cops handcuffed me to take me to the station, no one said "you have the right to remain silent... yada yada"

My brother got off because the cops forgot to read him his Miranda rights when they pulled him over for a DUI.

#65

The big a*s computer room in the basement of the airplane where 6 special ops soldiers can hide. They would sell seats down there if there was that much room.

#66

Every single movie where somebody dies and then someone closes their eyes, and their eyes stay shut.

#67

So many military-related things: Clumsy uniforms, ranks that make no sense, general misunderstandings of military culture and practices

There was an episode of ER where the one character is going to a military base to find her brother. Goodness, it was stupid. It's a base, in the states. But everyone is driving the green jeeps like they're on the set of MASH. She goes to the base clinic to find her brother and there are MPs stationed at all the entrances and all around the hallways. They're just all standing at full attention, randomly in the hallways. Why? Why would they do that? And they had their covers on...inside while they're just uselessly standing guard over hospital hallways. It is one of the absolute worst depictions of something military related I've ever seen on tv. Another one is Leverage (a show I love) when they go onto a base and the gate to get on is just a small booth, and an arm. It looks like something from a parking garage. They're able to sneak onto the base with no problem at all.

#68

When the hero gets shot in the shoulder, but he’s still able to climb up onto a roof or pick somebody up and carry them or keep punching the bad guys.

But then when the girl goes to clean his wounds, all of a sudden it hurts too much.

#69

Tv butchers most ultrasounds.

Because of TV and movies people seem to be under the impression ultrasound techs just scan babies, in actuality that is 1/3rd of the job.

Atleast twice a week I have a 60-something year old man ask if it’s a boy or girl as I’m gelling up his beer belly...Sir unless you ate a baby there shouldn’t be one in there and I can only fake laugh so many times without dying alittle inside.

#70

When the guy stalks the girl and gets the girl in the end

