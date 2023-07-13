If you are looking for a history lesson, you might want to ignore these historically inaccurate movies. They act as kryptonite against history teachers, as they are full of fiction and other false information. While, yes, these kinds of movies are based on history — like wars, assassinations, and political figures — they tend to bend them for dramatic purposes.

Drama equals more box office sales, more attention from the press, and the spreading of false facts. This is the case with the most historically inaccurate movies, where drama paves the way, and history is left behind.

Historical movies, as the name gives out, are based somewhat on reality. History is a continuing thing with events that have shaped the whole world. But Hollywood doesn’t care. As long as there is a need for drama, history will change.

Romances, rivalries, and inflated battle scenes get inserted for that drama boost. But the most horrible crime that Hollywood movies based on history can make is to leave history in the back. History is sometimes as awesome as the most dramatic movies. The best example is Alexander the Great. He conquered a portion of the world in his younger years, yet the film based on him is nothing compared to the legacy he left behind.

If you are looking for historically accurate movies, this is not the list for you. In this list, we have decided to compile the movies that critics and historians have described as inaccurate. To save you some time, we have compiled a list of these period films in the list below. Like the drama in the movie? Upvote it. If you have any historical information to share, you can do so in the comments below.