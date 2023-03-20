There are plenty of films that prove it can be done with a virtually non-existent budget. Some of them turn out great, and others, well, gain cult status for their hilarious props and low-budget overall feel. And that’s all well and fine - movies do come in various shapes and forms! However, sometimes we want to look at something so truly gorgeous and breathtaking that we open a list of the most expensive movies ever, make a pick, and enjoy the lavish experience of a big-budget movie. On the other hand, you might just be curious to learn more about the most expensive movies ever made! No matter your motivation for opening this article, though, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for here - iconic movies that cost a pretty penny to make.

Of course, it might not surprise you at all to learn that at the top of this list of the most expensive movies are the likes of Star Wars and Avatar, but you might not have expected to find movies like John Carter or Tangled pretty high up on the list. Turns out, it’s the special effects that eat up a huge chunk of a movie’s budget, not to mention the actors, the sets, and all of the this-and-that that’s required for making a movie. However, I think we can all agree that a film labeled as the most expensive budget movie, or one that comes close to that, is not instantly a good movie or a cinema classic. Yet again, there’s no arguing that they give us a real eyegasm and offer us an escape to a whole new immersive reality, which is also a very, very commendable trait.

So, ready to learn which of the popular movies have made it to our most expensive movies list?