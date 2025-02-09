Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Painfully Hard To Ignore”: King Charles’ Latest Photos Spark Concerns Over Royal Crisis
News

“Painfully Hard To Ignore”: King Charles’ Latest Photos Spark Concerns Over Royal Crisis

As King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed a morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham just last week, all eyes gravitated towards the royal couple — especially the former with the ongoing news of his cancer treatment.

The two seemed to be in good spirits as they embraced the chilly weather in fashionable coats and ties, with the Queen donning a warm fluffy hat and black handbag.

Highlights
  • King Charles' recent appearance sparks concerns, contrasting a photo of him from 2020.
  • King Charles lacks the support network that accompanied the late Queen Elizabeth II.
  • February 5 marked one year since the King's cancer diagnosis went public.

But as multiple photos were being taken, some shots of the king smiling into the camera caught people’s attention.

    New photos of King Charles spark health concerns

    Royal in tweed coat outside, raising concerns over potential royal crisis.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

    A writer for news.com.au, Daniela Elser, said the “ordinary” looking photo laid “the desperate situation that’s unfolding behind Palace gates.”

    After comparing it to a photo of the 76-year-old from 2020, when he attended a different St Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem, Israel, she came to one conclusion: the difference was “unmistakeable” and his change in appearance was “painfully hard to ignore.”

    Especially regarding his current battle with cancer, Elser raised concerns about his health.

    “The King might have been all smiles at church in late January, but Buckingham Palace is today facing down a previously unheard of, never-considered royal scenario — how to keep Crown Inc going in the time of an ageing, cancer-battling monarch who is increasingly rattling around the Palace, stranded and with fewer than ever people to call on,” she wrote.

    King Charles in a checkered coat and tie, outdoors, amid royal crisis discussions.

    Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty

    She compared it with the last few years of Queen Elizabeth II’s life where, even though her decline in health was noticeable, she had many members of the royal family “waiting in the wings,” to help her out, if needed. 

    “She had not only the then-Prince Charles but also Prince William and Kate, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and for a couple of glorious years, the razzle and/or dazzle of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Elser said.

    A writer from news.com.au pointed out how the King doesn’t have as many people supporting his declining health

    King Charles in a formal suit, surrounded by people in black attire, amid royal crisis discussions.

    Image credits: Pool/Getty

    The late Queen also had her three other children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — to count on until late 2019. 

    But King Charles doesn’t have that luxury now, as said in the article. Those who are capable of answering any calls he may have are dwindling, which has amped up concerns. 

    “As he ages and as he battles cancer, he has only very few working members of the royal family left he can rely on and delegate to in order to help him shoulder the load,” the writer wrote, adding that his isolation was on plain sight as he traveled to Poland to attend the 80th anniversary commemorations of the liberation of Auschwitz.

    The contrast in the King’s face was “painfully hard to ignore”

    King Charles in a kilt, smiling with three people, sparking concerns over royal crisis.

    Image credits: theroyalfamily

    Image credits: theroyalfamily

    A few days ago, February 5, marked the one year anniversary of Buckingham Palace’s statement that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, a battle he is still currently fighting. 

    While the type of cancer has not yet been revealed, the message said the King remained positive regarding his treatments.

    The weekend after, on February 10, 2024, the King came out with his own personal message.

    The King was diagnosed with cancer last year

    “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

    He went on to write, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.

    “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

    The health concerns fueled comments — and not all were sympathetic

    Tweet screenshot discussing royal crisis concerns.

    Image credits: michael_wharton

    Tweet discussing concerns about King Charles' health and royal crisis.

    Image credits: karrichapus

    Tweet expressing concern over King Charles and possible royal crisis.

    Image credits: LAURAJOJO

    Tweet raising concerns about King Charles and royal crisis, questioning relevance of a colonialist.

    Image credits: _checkings

    Tweet about Darwin award, hinting at royal crisis concerns.

    Image credits: rugbyjoe90

    Tweet by user expressing opinion, referencing concerns over royal crisis involving King Charles.

    Image credits: bigsooty57

    Tweet commenting on King Charles sparking concerns over a royal crisis.

    Image credits: steve_ocj

    Tweet questioning King Charles' effectiveness following Queen Elizabeth's passing.

    Image credits: OneOpinion23

    Tweet about King Charles’ latest photos, suggesting he needs rest amidst royal crisis concerns.

    Image credits: Gideon_Macaulay

    Tweet mentioning King Charles and age perception, sparking royal crisis concerns.

    Image credits: jenniferjsmall

    Tweet expressing emotions about King Charles with heart emoji, highlighting royal crisis concerns.

    Image credits: jennig42

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    So what's this all about? Old man looks older, what with having got older - and, probably, suffering a bit from the presumably on-going cancer treatment? Move along, nothing to see here. Meanwhile, he's certainly getting the best possible treatment. Don't worry about King Prince Charles (as I will continue to think of him). Worry about all the people who are missing out on the health care they need.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Elizabeth had nothing to do with it, and her mother had no say in the succession. Why can't some Americans learn customs before mouthing off (asked an American)?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oh gawd. Lee Gilliland seems to be responding to: "Elizabeth made sure to prevent him from reigning for as long as possible. Her mother didn't do the same to her." Yeah, right. getting lucky enough to live to a ripe old age is what QEII did. Her mum, on the other hand, saw her husband George VI die of untreatable cancer at the age of 56. Not exactly something she could have done anything about. Sheesh.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
