Prince Harry Sets Differences Aside To Visit Sick King Charles, Leaves Meghan And Kids Behind

Prince Harry has reportedly rushed back to the UK after his father, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer, despite their estranged relationship.

The 39-year-old former Royal Highness was seen arriving at a private terminal at LAX (Los Angeles International Airport, USA) in his black Range Rover ahead of his flight to the UK on Tuesday (February 6).

The Duke of Sussex was informed about his father’s diagnosis by the monarch personally, The Mirror reported.

A source close to Harry had said earlier: “The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

Pictures obtained by The Sun showcased Prince Harry’s black SUV accompanied by a second car.

The prince is reportedly expected to land in London, UK, around midday local time on Tuesday, to be with the 75-year-old king as soon as possible. Moreover, Harry will reportedly not be accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, or their two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as per The Mirror.

Harry had been infamously estranged from King Charles after years of quarreling. The prince has been publicly critical of his father and Buckingham Palace on multiple occasions since stepping back from the Royal Family in January 2020.

In March 2021, the prince made a highly mediatized appearance with Oprah Winfrey for a special segment, Oprah with Meghan and Harry, stirring controversy about the British Royal Family and its toll on Meghan’s mental health.

Buckingham Palace announced the King’s cancer diagnosis on Monday (February 5) and that he will undergo immediate treatment.

Charles III was diagnosed last month with an enlarged prostate and spent three days in hospital after undergoing a medical procedure for what was, at the time, a benign condition.

The palace’s official statement read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.”

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The King is believed to have personally notified all of his siblings – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward – although it is not clear exactly when, The Mirror reported.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, who is the first in line to the throne, is expected to take over many heavy duties while his father undergoes treatment.

The Prince of Wales has already taken on more responsibilities after King Charles sought treatment for his enlarged prostate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Meanwhile, his wife, Princess Kate, had postponed her appearances at royal events until Easter due to her recovery from her own medical procedure: an abdominal surgery.

With both Charles and the 42-year-old princess out of the public eye, experts have predicted that the Prince of Wales will have added responsibilities in his role within the royal family.

Royal observer Rachel Bowie, who co-hosts the Royally Obsessed podcast, told USA Today: “I also just feel like the pressure on William has never been greater because his wife is not able to participate, he has three children he’s kind of helping look after, as he should, and then now, he has to kind of carry the weight (of father King Charles).”

The 41-year-old prince is reportedly due to preside over an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace and a charity dinner on Wednesday (February 7).

Rachel further explained: “We’re set to see William return to royal duties on Wednesday, but I do feel like when you look at the monarchy right now … just with the prostate treatment that Charles was undergoing when everything seemed fine, and then you have Kate out of commission, I think it really does make you think about just how slim the monarchy feels. ”

