Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury
Celebrities, News

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, has withdrawn from her scheduled engagements this week due to a chest infection. The news has stirred backlash, with many expressing their refusal to recognize Camilla as “their queen.”

Queen Camilla, born Camilla Rosemary Shand, later Parker Bowles, is currently resting at home while she recovers.

Nevertheless, no further details of the 77-year-old’s illness were provided, as is usual with royal medical issues, NBC News reported on Tuesday (November 5).

A palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.”

Queen Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, has withdrawn from her scheduled engagements this week due to a chest infection

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images

“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”

The illness means Camilla, Charles’s second wife, who he married in 2005, will miss this year’s Field of Remembrance event at London’s Westminster Abbey on Thursday (November 7), NBC News reported.

The event allows former service personnel and others to plant a poppy memorial to remember those who have lost their lives in the armed forces.

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: The Royal Family

The palace spokesperson added: “She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Camilla’s place will be reportedly taken by the Duchess of Gloucester, who is the wife of the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester. 

The Duke of Gloucester is a full-time working member of the royal family.

The news has stirred backlash, with many expressing their refusal to recognize Camilla as “their queen”

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Following the announcement of Camilla’s illness, a slew of people flocked to social media to share their criticisms and negative opinions about her.

A Threads user commented: “She should not be allowed to be called queen. Charles should have been skipped over. William will be king soon. KARMA….”

A person wrote: “Thought we were all supposed to work despite being sick?”

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: Mofoman360

Someone else penned: “She’s got a cold and it’s news? Wow! Try harder.”

“Sure!! Just another leech on the back of the great British public!! Not my Queen,” an additional Threads user shared.

A netizen added: “Can we please stop calling this person queen, it’s bad enough her husband is called king, but this is just taking the p**s.”

Queen Camilla, born Camilla Rosemary Shand, later Parker Bowles, is currently resting at home while she recovers

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Another person on Threads admitted: “Breaking news that the Queen is unwell and my instant thought was ‘Unwell? She’s dead!’ Then I realized they were talking about Camilla.”

“Exactly the same thought,” a viewer echoed. “To me ‘the Queen’ is Queen Elizabeth, always will be. Camilla is the Queen Consort.”

An observer expressed: “She’s Prince King Charles’ wife, not the Queen.”

“They keep missing the word ‘consort’ out,” a cybernaut observed.

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: MarcWinsland

A separate individual chimed in: “Shouldn’t Camilla be called ‘Queen Consort’ instead of ‘Queen’ though?”

Camilla’s complicated history with King Charles remains under intense public scrutiny. Camilla and Charles had a well-known affair during his marriage to Princess Diana, whom he wed in 1981 and from whom he later divorced in 1996. 

Many view Camilla as a “homewrecker” for her role in the breakdown of the late princess and Charles’s marriage, with Diana famously referring to her as the “third person” in their relationship. 

Charles and Camilla eventually tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, UK, on April 9, 2005.

Many view Camilla as a “homewrecker” for her role in the breakdown of the late Princess Diana and Charles’s marriage

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As a result of the controversy, many people prefer to call Camilla “Queen Consort” rather than “Queen.”

While a “queen” typically refers to a reigning female monarch, a “queen consort” holds the title through marriage and does not have the same constitutional powers.

In other royal health news, King Charles continues treatment for cancer, diagnosed in February, which has led him to reduce some of his engagements, as per NBC News.

Despite this, the 75-year-old recently traveled with Camilla to Australia and Samoa.

“I hope with rest and medical attention your ailment leaves you for a quick recovery,” a reader commented

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: RhondaD08637655

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: NavyReg1970

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: natashashafai

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: What_A_Helmet

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: MaggieP31069

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: clayton_philip

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: flyinglawyer73

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: LaveenLadharam

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: GetRobs

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: sue_saxby

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: LunaB65353431

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: claricesta

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Camilla Is Under Health Watch For Chest Infection, Sparks Fury

Image credits: Listen1812

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

adam_jeff avatar
Adam Jeff
Adam Jeff
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's amazing how many ardent monarchists seem shocked by the idea of hereditary succession since queen Elizabeth's death. "What, you mean the next queen might be someone we don't like and we have no choice about it? This can't be right!'.

jacqueline2705 avatar
Jackie
Jackie
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t understand why there’s so much hate for her, she does a lot of good for the fight against domestic abuse victims and for women’s rights!! she is married to a king so she is queen! That doesn’t mean If Charlie dies she takes over, William is the heir.

adam_jeff avatar
Adam Jeff
Adam Jeff
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's amazing how many ardent monarchists seem shocked by the idea of hereditary succession since queen Elizabeth's death. "What, you mean the next queen might be someone we don't like and we have no choice about it? This can't be right!'.

jacqueline2705 avatar
Jackie
Jackie
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t understand why there’s so much hate for her, she does a lot of good for the fight against domestic abuse victims and for women’s rights!! she is married to a king so she is queen! That doesn’t mean If Charlie dies she takes over, William is the heir.

